🔥This crisis Budget can mark a change for the better in our politics🔥

Never let a crisis go to waste”. This maxim has been variously attributed to Winston Churchill and to Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago and Barack Obama’s former chief of staff. As a guiding principle for political action, it has certainly underpinned Rishi Sunak’s first Budget.

Less than a month after his appointment as Chancellor, Sunak was tasked with delivering what amounted to a civil defence strategy. Looming over everything he said was the gathering storm of coronavirus — and the knowledge that the success or failure of this Budget will be judged primarily by the effectiveness of the measures he unveiled to fortify the UK economy against the effects of the epidemic.

It’s been striking to watch Boris Johnson’s government take time out from Right-wing populism — attacking the BBC, clashing with civil servants, menacing the judiciary — to conduct itself more or less like a responsible administration: listening to experts, weighing the evidence, calm in its rhetoric.

It is too soon to judge whether or not the PM has been right to postpone as long as he has the next, more drastic phase of Whitehall’s response to the virus — the so-called “delay” period, in which schools will almost certainly be closed, employees encouraged to work from home, and major public events cancelled.

Matthew d’Ancona

However, during the present “containment” phase, it has been reassuring to see him flanked by, and deferring to the expertise of, Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, and Patrick Vallance, the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser. Compare and contrast Donald Trump’s disastrous response to the virus, which has ranged from calling it a “hoax”, to claiming (falsely) that the number of new cases in the US was falling.

Sunak’s package of emergency measures today was consistent with the present outbreak of reasonableness in the Johnson regime. Whether or not it resumes its distinctive brand of gung-ho demagoguery and institution-bashing after this public health crisis remains to be seen. But it is — at the very least — fascinating to observe how Johnson and his colleagues behave when they are actually forced to govern, rather than (as they prefer) to posture as anti-establishment insurgents.

That posturing — the self-indulgent soap opera of Dominic Cummings, his gang of “weirdos” and their war on everything — may yet drag this government back into a mire of intrigue, spite and spin, in which the running of the country is treated as little more than a very well-funded form of populist campaigning. Vote Leave without end, if you like.

All the same, this Budget mapped out an approach to government that marks a clear break with the past and, as such, deserves to be taken seriously. For a start, there was much to concern those of us who believe that fiscal conservatism is a principle of statecraft — that controlling the deficit is essential to the economic stability that enables growth, rather than a mere tactic.

The lurid backdrop of coronavirus is perfect for a Chancellor who wants to justify a borrowing spree. Naturally, Sunak was emphatic that he is not throwing the baby of prudence out with the bathwater of austerity.

But, to adapt a saying of the late, great funk legend Rick James: public borrowing is a hell of a drug. It is easy for ministers to form a habit, to dream up endless pretexts for living on the never-

never and then, soon enough, to wake up to find that hard-won gains have been squandered on white-elephant projects — and there is still a huge bill to pay.

This much is true, however: the great challenges of the 21st century require the state to play a significant role, in most cases acting supranationally. The rugged individualism prescribed by Margaret Thatcher was indeed the correct medicine for Britain at the end of the Seventies: bloated by inflation, overmighty unions and a culture of gross inefficiency.

Forty years on, the big questions are different. Climate emergency, longevity, automation and AI, the pathologies of globalisation: all these require collective action and a regeneration of the public sphere. This should not be a blank cheque for overmighty government. Equally, those of Johnson’s colleagues — and they sit around the Cabinet table — who still hanker after a minimalist state are living in the past.

While the Labour Party self-isolates — and it could be for some time — Conservatism is the only show in town. So the direction that it takes matters very much. In fact, the recognition that Tories were going to have to make their peace with government has deeper roots than you might suppose.

It was visible in David Cameron’s insistence that Conservatives must be champions of the public services and — not a document often quoted these days — Theresa May’s 2017 election manifesto, which declared that “government can and should be a force for good, and its power should be put squarely at the service of this country’s working people”.

Now those seeds have taken firm root, visible in Sunak’s spending bonanza on infrastructure, the NHS and innovation. I remain unconvinced that he and his boss have fully grasped the fiscal implications of their promise to address regional inequalities by “levelling up” (Lord Kerslake, chair of the UK2070 Commission, recently compared the probable price tag to the £1.5 trillion spent on former East Germany after reunification).

Still, as the US writer George F. Will observed, statecraft is soulcraft. The real question is whether today’s Budget was no more than a psychic spasm, amplified by a public health crisis, or the start of something deeply significant regarding the way we are governed.