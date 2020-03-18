🔥This Country's Charlie Cooper says he 'most definitely' has coronavirus🔥

Charlie Cooper has posted a series of Instagram stories stating that he “most definitely” has coronavirus.

The actor, 30 who plays Kurtan in the hit BBC Three series This Country, told fans he is on day three of isolation.

He wrote: “Haven’t been properly tested but I most definitely have it. Felt awful yesterday but a bit better today thankfully.

“Seems to come and go in waves.”

Cooper then shared his symptoms, telling fans that his illness began at the weekend when he felt “a very slight tickle in the back of my throat and started to feel achy which got worse throughout Sunday evening.”

“Then that night woke up about 2/3am with cold sweats, full body ache and high temperature,” he wrote. “Felt like this for a good 6-8 hours and hardly slept and had an awful migraine.

“Took some paracetamol and began to feel a lot better, so much so I was up around the house. Then began to feel worse again Monday evening with a tight chest and shortness of breath which soon faded.”

He continued: “Today I’ve mostly been in bed but felt okay. Temperature keeps fluctuating. Either too hot or too cold but like to think I’m over worst of it now (famous last words).”

“Overall it’s no worse than any virus I’ve had before so don’t be getting anxious about it. The fear is in getting it, but you’ll ride it out if you do.

“Good thing is we’re all in it together. And I had a neighbour leave some shepherds pie on my doorstep which I’m eternally grateful for. There’s some bloody humans on this planet. Love you all.”

So far, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Olga Kurylenko are among the famous faces who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Amid coronavirus fears, the BBC is halting filming and production on some of its most popular shows including Eastenders, Victoria Derbyshire, Politics Live, The Andrew Neil show, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors.

Critically-acclaimed dramas such as Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders have also suspended filming.

This is part of the BBC’s initiative to focus on “core news” and stop the spread of the virus on production sets.