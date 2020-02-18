🔥This Country pays tribute to late star Michael Sleggs in first episode of series three🔥

This Country’s Charlie and Daisy May Cooper paid a moving – and hilarious – tribute to their co-star Michael Sleggs after he died at the age of 33.

Sleggs, who played Slugs in the BBC Three comedy series, died in July after suffering from a heart condition.

The first episode of This Country’s third series was titled A Letter From Slugs and saw the show’s creators honour Sleggs’ memory while staying true to the show’s distinctive comic tone.

It opened with the Vicar (Paul Chahidi) telling the audience of Slugs’ death, before the camera cut to Kerry Mucklowe (Daisy May Cooper) and her cousin Kurtan (Charlie Cooper), who shared their final memories of their friend.

The stars discussed Sleggs’ character’s passing in episode one (Jack Barnes / BBC)

“It was really sad,” Kerry said. “There were so many times that you’d think this has got to be it now, surely. And then he’d get a second wind.”

Kurtan then added: “Then a third wind, and a fourth wind. I actually lost count of how many winds he had by the end, but I think he was on something like the 26th wind?”

“The last words he ever said to us was, ‘Do you guys fancy doing a zombie escape room in Swindon on Saturday?’” Kerry continuined. “But unfortunately he passed away on the Friday, didn’t he?”

Kurtan then admitted: “Yeah, which was sort of a relief in a way, bless him.”

Sleggs (right) was written into the series by the Cooper siblings (BBC)

This Country marked Sleggs’ first and only acting role after siblings Daisy and Charlie agreed to write him a part in their series, based on him.

At a screening of the new episode in their home town of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, the Coopers admitted that it was “so difficult” to come up with a way to mark Sleggs’ passing on screen.

“I think we always wanted to include him and I know he wanted to be included,” Charlie said.

“It was really tough filming those scenes but we had to be truthful to that character and the storyline.

“I genuinely don’t think this show would have been half as popular or successful if it hadn’t been for Michael. He totally embodied the whole spirit of the show.”

Daisy added: “It was important to us to have him in the third series because he was such an integral part of the show. He was so funny. We miss him so much.”

This Country series three continues Mondays on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous series are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.