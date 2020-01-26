🔥Thirsty for martyrdom and a living wage: why thousands of Afghans signed up to Iran’s shadowy war in Syria🔥

As a newly-married but penniless student in the Afghan city of Herat, Mehdi recalls he had little idea how he was going to support his new family.

Pondering his meagre finances and surveying Afghanistan’s bleak jobs market, he was at a loss until a friend made an unexpected offer.

The friend, who Mehdi declined to name, had recently returned from fighting with an Iranian-backed militia in Syria, called the Fatemiyoun.

The wages were good and fighters were rewarded with prized Iranian residency papers.

Desperate for money, Mehdi, a Shia Muslim from Afghanistan’s Hazara ethnic minority who declined to give his full name, became one of what are estimated to be up to 50,000 Afghan volunteers of the Fatemiyoun brigade who have fought in the Syrian war since 2013.

The pro-Assad force organised by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has been pitched into some of the most intense fighting of the conflict, as part of Tehran’s campaign to help the Syrian regime recapture territory from opposition factions.

Battlefield communications obtained by the Telegraph suggest Afghan militiamen and their Iranian commanders are now fighting in Syria’s final rebel stronghold.

“I was in desperately in need of money to handle my life,” Mehdi, now 26, recalled of his decision. “Here, I had a friend who was a fighter and when he saw me in need of money and told me about a profitable job.”