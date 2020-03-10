🔥Third Wisconsin resident tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus🔥

“While we have a new person with coronavirus, the risk for getting sick from coronavirus remains low in Dane County, ”Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County said in a statement.State officials have said the disease has not reached the point of necessitating the declaration of a public health emergency that would direct more state funding to local health departments for costs related to quarantining and isolation if the disease.Ayers said a potential tipping point would be the emergence of an unexplained case with no known point of contact, or a patient who is known to have had widespread contact with residents.”That’s on my list for one of the considerations that would trigger us to move to this level,” Ayers said. “At this point we want to say we know this is happening in the world, we know that this is happening in the country. We expect that this outbreak will reach Wisconsin, and when our conditions on the ground change, we will be asking for that kind of an emergency declaration.”Wisconsin last called a public health emergency in 2009, during the H1N1, or swine flu outbreak.Health officials have said the best way to combat the spread of the virus is through traditional respiratory disease prevention methods: washing your hands, avoiding shaking hands with others, covering coughs and sneezes, routinely cleaning surfaces, staying home when you’re sick and getting enough sleep.