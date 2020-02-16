Things to do in the garden this week

• Sow celery and celeriac seeds indoors now to produce vegetable garden transplants later in spring.• Sow seeds of slow-growing annual ageratum, verbena, coleus, impatiens and salvia indoors now.• Begin pruning apple and pear trees now. Complete the task before buds swell and open in coming weeks.• Sterilize pruning tools between cuts with a solution of one part bleach, nine parts water. Dry and oil tools at day’s end.• Repot root-bound house plants before vigorous new growth begins. Choose containers that are only 1 to 2 inches larger in diameter than the present root ball.

Brick-lined streets, canals, restaurants and bars, a chapel, a Pilates studio, playgrounds, a small grocery, an amphitheater and several lakes where you can swim, fish or kayak are some of the highlights of the St. Charles community.

Will and Megan Rogers have lived all over the country, thanks to careers in the hospitality industry.

Properly maintained gutters drain rainstorm runoff away from the house, protecting your windows, doors, foundations, and siding, while preventing the dreaded basement flood. We all know gutters should be regularly cleaned and inspected, but gutter maintenance can be an intimidating task—or a death defying one, depending on who you ask. Fortunately, there are a few gutter gadgets on the market that will make your life a whole lot easier.

