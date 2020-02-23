Things to do in the garden this week

• Begin to fertilize house plants as they show signs of new growth. Plants still resting should receive no fertilizers yet.• Prune grapes and bramble fruits now. Save grape vine prunings for making into attractive wreaths or other craft objects.• Apply dormant oil sprays to ornamental trees and shrubs on a mild day when temperatures are above freezing.• Watch for squirrels feeding on the tender bark and swollen buds of elms, hickories, oaks and other trees or shrubs as spring approaches.• Provide seeds{!–BriefNoIndentStart–} for songbirds if a late winter storm buries their natural food supplies.

• Sow celery and celeriac seeds indoors now to produce vegetable garden transplants later in spring.

Our refrigerators see a lot of turnover, which can make them one of the most difficult places in the house to organize. If you’ve ever opened the door to a funky smelling head of broccoli, you also know it’s one of the most important spots to keep tidy. An organized refrigerator doesn’t just make cooking a breeze—it can also cut down on food waste and grocery costs. Here are 4 gadgets to help you hack your fridge.