🔥Things to do in London this March🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

This month, Londoners will be painting the town red, green, blue, and just about every other you can imagine.

Holi celebrations begin in the city in March, and there’ll be bright splashes of paint powder everywhere as the festivities begin – stay tuned for our full guide of parties and events to look out for.

There’s also the small matter of St Patrick’s Day, with the city going green on March 17 and London’s revellers raising a pint or two to Ireland’s patron saint.

These are our top picks for the best things to get up to in London this March.

Head to a nostalgic clubhouse party at Puttshack

Take a trip back to the 00s with a special throwback day party from Puttshack Bank. Play a couple of rounds of mini-golf, enjoy nostalgic sets from DJ Luck and MC Neat and Artful Dodger in the clubhouse and sample great veggie and vegan dishes from the kitchen throughout the day. Things kick off at midday and run until 6pm, with tickets starting at £25.

March 1, 1 Poultry, EC2R 8EJ, puttshack.com

Celebrate Paddy’s Day at the Clapham Grand

Get your Irish pride on in the capital next month for St Patrick’s Day. There’ll be plenty of parties taking place across the city, with a parade in Piccadilly on May 15, but one of the biggest is taking place at the Clapham Grand. There’ll be Irish dancing, traditional tunes, DJ sets into the night and, of course, as much Guinness as you like. Tickets start at £16.50.

March 14, The Clapham Grand, SW11 1TT, eventbrite.co.uk

Go for a cracking Sunday lunch

London’s best Sunday roasts

Sometimes, you just can’t beat a roast – thankfully, the city is packed with fantastic options for a Sunday fix over the coming month and beyond. From premium spots like London’s Michelin-starred The Harwood Arms in Fulham and The Dining Room at the Goring, to slightly more relaxed options at great pubs the Guinea Grill in Mayfair and The Marksman in Hackney, there are plenty of top places to discover. Read our full guide here, and check out the best veggie roasts here.

Various locations

Try an oyster masterclass in Mayfair

Get shucking on March 2 with posh Mayfair Italian Bocconcino, which is hosting a full ostrelier course. Taking place from 2-6pm, the masterclass will see guests discover more about the world of oysters, learning how to shuck and prepare the dish themselves. Oyster expert Katy Davidson leads the course, which caters to amateurs and industry pros alike.

March 2, 19 Berkeley Street, W1J 8ED, bocconcinorestaurant.co.uk

Celebrate Holi at Cinnamon Kitchen

Curry favourite Cinnamon Kitchen is hosting its annual paint throwing pop-up in the name of Holi – the Hindu festival of colour, which marks the beginning of spring. As well as trying out the special Holi dishes on the menu, there’s a chance for guests to step into the venue’s print pod, grab a few handfuls of paint powder and create their own expressive artwork. Just don’t turn up in your Sunday best – things are sure to get messy.

March 2-15, 9 Devonshire Square, EC2M 4YL, designmynight.com

Try a cocktail at the Clumsies’ St James Bar takeover

One of the very best bars in the world is heading to London for another takeover event, with renowned Athens spot The Clumsies coming to St James Bar. The Clumsies was ranked the sixth best bar on the planet at the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards last year, and the new collaboration is the perfect chance to sip on a signature cocktail and enjoy the plush surroundings in the capital.

March 3-4, 6 Waterloo Place, SW1Y 4AN, wildhoneystjames.co.uk

See Heroine at Vault Festival

This new play being staged at the Vault Festival in Waterloo explores what it means to be a heroine, looking back at the lessons and key characters from traditional folklore. Beth Eyre, Kudzanayi Chiwawa and Henri Merriam star in the play, which was written by Lizzie Milton and culminates with a performance on International Women’s Day on March 8.

March 4-8, Leake Street, SE1 7NN, vaultfestival.com

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a photography exhibition

Free photography exhibition, ActionAid presents: Women by Women, is coming to Oxo Tower Wharf this month in celebration of International Women’s Day. The event has been organised to share the inspirational stories of women and girls from around the world, with ActionAid working closely with female photographers.

March 5-8, Oxo Tower Wharf, SE1 9PH, voices.actionaid.org.uk

Head to a Britpop party at Dingwalls

(Getty Images)

Roll the clock back to mid-90s Manchester, with this special Oasis night in Camden. Fans can expect four non-stop hours of the band’s tunes at Dingwalls, reliving the glory days until 3am. There’ll be beer on tap, but if you’re feeling supersonic, you can have a gin and tonic. Some might say it’s definitely (maybe) one of the best club nights of the month.

March 13, Middle Yard, NW1 8AB, eventbrite.co.uk

Take a look back at David Hockney’s early drawings

David Hockney – Drawing From Life, National Portrait Gallery

One of the UK’s leading artists is getting a brand new exhibition in the capital, with David Hockney’s Drawing from Life arriving at the National Portrait Gallery. It’s the first major celebration of his drawing in 20 years, featuring work from his art school sketch books and more than 150 works dating back to the 50s.

Until June 28, National Portrait Gallery, WC2H 0HE, npg.org.uk

Try a Full English pie in St Paul’s

One of the best pie places in the city has combined two of the nation’s favourite dishes with mouthwatering results. St Paul’s bakery Epic Pies had the brainwave to include two sausages, two slices of bacon, sauteed mushrooms, baked beans, cherry tomatoes and a fried egg inside a massive puff pastry tart base, and the “Full English tart” has already become one of the must-try dishes of 2020. It’s reasonably priced at £7.95 too – head down this month to give it a shot.

Epic Pies, 53-55 Carter Lane, EC4V 5AE, epicpies.co.uk

Try out a new cocktail haunt in Tooting

There’s a new spot to keep an eye out for in south London, with the Orange Buffalo restaurant in Tooting Broadway adding a new-look bar. There’s a fresh cocktail list on offer, as well as New York style buffalo wings from the kitchen. The spot has added a big screen to its new upstairs space, and it’ll be showing big sporting events too.

46 Mitcham Road, SW19 7NA, theorangebuffalo.com