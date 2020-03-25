🔥Things to do at home to keep entertained during the coronavirus lockdown🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

We’re all indoors for the foreseeable future, and a lot of us are getting very bored, very quickly – and while it’s a daunting prospect, but there are plenty of little things to keep us all going.

As well as fun ways to pass the time, some of the activities listed below are great ways of bringing people together even when we’re all apart, with organisers helping to install some sense of community in these strange times.

From plenty of virtual pub quizzes to online theatre, London has plenty going on, even while everything is shut down.

These are our picks for the best things to do during self-isolation.

Take part in a virtual pub quiz

The pub seems to be one of the things Londoners are missing the most, after the UK’s boozers shut their doors last Friday. East London favourite The Pembury Tavern is here to help, hosting a virtual pub quiz via its Instagram page at 7pm every Monday evening and helping punters get the week off to a fun start.

Brewdog is also getting in on the act, launching 102 virtual pubs. Each of them recreates one of the Brewdog pubs across the UK, hosting quizzes, virtual tastings and giveaways over the coming weeks.

In fact, there are plenty of pub quizzes on – here’s our pick of them. Chin chin!

Stream a virtual concert

James Blake is among the pop stars to launch their own virtual concerts, with the singer-songwriter sitting down at his piano to serenade listeners on Instagram this week. He promises there’ll be more to come too, so keep an eye out.

Elsewhere, everyone from Keith Urban (with help from Nicole Kidman), to Christine and the Queens have posted performances online. Even if you missed them the first time around, they’re all still available to catch up on. Here’s a guide to some of the big gigs that have gone down.

Take part in a home workout class

While gyms are shut for the foreseeable future, plenty are moving their classes online – read the Standard’s full guide here to the workouts available now.

Joe Wicks is also helping the nation stay fit from home while all this is going on, by hosting workouts on his Instagram page every morning at 9am for people to get involved with.

It’s not all about mere calorie burning, though. Sadler’s Wells has announced plans to stream online dance classes – perfect if you’re up for trying something new during these strange times. The dance venue is launching its Digital Stage series from April 1, presenting performances alongside classes created with children and older people in mind.

Try your hand at Taskmaster

Dave’s Taskmaster has been doing its bit to alleviate boredom across the land this week. The show is setting people a series of challenges on Twitter using the #HomeTasking hashtag. The first task is to “throw a piece of A4 paper into a bin. Most spectacular throw wins,” with more to be announced throughout this week. Get involved, get creative and post videos using the hashtag to be in with a chance of getting on the leaderboard, making into the Taskmaster YouTube montage and maybe even getting on the show.

Escape with a good film

20 escapist films to help during isolation

With all this extra time available to people, there’s never been a better opportunity to discover new films. Take the opportunity to try out an underrated gem on Netflix and Amazon Prime, or discover a brand new streaming service like Disney+.

Escapist classics can help to transport you across the world from the comfort of your sofa – check out our full list of recommendations here, from The Beach to The Darjeeling Limited.

Even though there’s been a rush of film postponements over recent weeks, there are plenty of alternatives to the likes of James Bond and Mulan to check out and keep us entertained too, with a wealth of options available to film fans at the touch of a button.

Enjoy virtual theatre

Celebrities getting together for viral videos hasn’t always been a force for good recently – something the toe curling rendition of Imagine orchestrated by Gal Godot can attest to – but Judi Dench knows how to cheer us all up. The legendary actress gathered some of her friends together for a collective reading of a timely Shakespeare speech helping us remember to spread “the quality of mercy.”

Elsewhere, theatres are changing the way they do things in light of closures, with the likes of Jasmine Lee-Jones, James Graham, Duncan Macmillan and Clint Dyer among a group of playwrights, directors and actors taking part in Headlong theatre’s new online season – definitely one for arts lovers to keep an eye out for.

Take part in an album listening party

(Getty Images)

Even with coronavirus putting new album releases into doubt, there’s a lot for music fans to get involved in from home.

The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess is teaming up with some of his buddies for a series of nostalgic album listening parties, welcoming the likes of Liam Gallagher and members of Franz Ferdinand and Blur for listening parties from 10pm on weekdays, starting from March 23.

Try a takeaway from one of London’s top restaurants

The best London restaurants newly offering delivery

People can support London’s restaurant scene by ordering deliveries from a huge range of venues across the city. Read our full guide here, and if you’re more in the mood for a drink, have a look at our rundown of drinks delivery options.

If you’re looking for home cooking inspiration, some of the most celebrated chefs in London recently shared with us their self-isolation cooking recipes, made using long-lasting ingredients. See step-by-step guides for the likes of Elizabeth Haigh’s lamb orzo pasta bake and Tom Booton’s cauliflower cheese here.