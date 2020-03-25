🔥Thieves caught on CCTV burgling north London pub on first day of coronavirus lockdown🔥

Thieves were caught on CCTV burgling a pub in Tottenham on the first morning of the lockdown.

The gang of four broke into True Craft just before 7am yesterday and made off with about £500, iPads and spirits.

A Deliveroo tablet that the pub’s owners David and John Lewis depended upon for craft beer and takeaway orders was among the haul.

David, 38, said: “The burglars got away with our only lifeline to survive as a small business.”

It comes as pubs across the UK shut their doors on Friday after being ordered to close by Boris Johnson.

Announcing ramped up measures in the fight against coronavirus, the Prime Minister said pubs, bars, nightclubs and restaurants must shut.

In drastic new measures announced on Monday, Mr Johnson then ordered a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.