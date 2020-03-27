🔥Thierry Henry shares Anthony Martial Arsenal comparison… and hints Manchester United is not right for him🔥

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has provided a fascinating insight into conversations he had with former teammate Thierry Henry about Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Having burst onto the scene at Monaco, Martial was likened to Arsenal’s leading goalscorer from the moment he arrived in the Premier League, and fuelled the comparisons with an Henry-esque goal, cutting in from the left, on his United debut against Liverpool.

Whilst he is a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, five years on, Martial is yet to truly fulfil that early teenage promise – and Henry has an idea as to why.

When Henry arrived at Arsenal in 1999, he was given a fierce introduction to English football by the likes of Tony Adams, Martin Keown and Patrick Vieira.

In Pictures | Manchester United’s summer transfer targets

Dixon was another senior player in the squad at that time, and speaking on The Athletic’s ‘Handbrake Off’ podcast, revealed Henry’s belief that Martial would have benefited from a similar education.

“I presumed [Henry] knew Martial because they’re from the same area in France so I asked him about Martial,” Dixon explained. “I said, ‘What he’s like?’

“He said, ‘He’s exactly like I was when I came to Arsenal. He needs to go through the process like I did with you lot and I don’t know if the Manchester United dressing room is like that’. He said that was the making of him.

“To liken himself to Martial or another player to him, it really painted a picture of what Martial was like and what his character was like because he’s super-talented like Thierry was and I think his development would have been similar.

“I’m not saying he would have been as good as Thierry – but would have been similar if he had been in the old United dressing room with the characters like what we had in our dressing room. He certainly talks about that as a real learning lesson in his curve to get how brilliant he was.”