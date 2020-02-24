🔥Thierry Henry on his Arsenal 'dream'… and why watching Liverpool makes him 'tired'🔥

Thierry Henry has reiterated his desire to manage Arsenal, but hinted it may not be realistic pipe dream.

Henry is currently head-coach of MLS side Montreal Impact following a disappointing stint in charge of former club Monaco.

The 42-year-old, who has also had a spell as Belgium’s assistant manager, played 396 times for the north London club over two spells and their remains their greatest ever goalscorer.

He told Canal Plus: “I do dream of managing Arsenal but I also dream of running up the court and doing a slam dunk. It doesn’t mean it’ll happen,” Henry added. “But yes, I’ll want to manage Arsenal until the day I die.”

Henry reportedly had an interview with Arsenal after Arsene Wenger left but the club appointed Unai Emery in summer 2018, and Henry joined Monaco, where he presided over just four wins in 20 matches.

The Gunners are now managed by the Frenchman’s former team-mate Mike Arteta.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Henry says he gets “tired” watching Liverpool because of the intensity of their football.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are hurtling towards a maiden Premier League title as they sit 19 points ahead of champions Manchester City, with a game in hand against West Ham on Monday night.

“The intensity, the rhythm that you have in the Premier League, it’s very high,” Henry said.

“You see, when you watch Liverpool, even just watching them, you get tired. They move so quickly.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“When you go to Manchester City, before you have even looked up, there is pressing on you.

“If you control the ball, there are already three guys around you. The Premier League’s intensity is immense.”