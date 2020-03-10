🔥Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo set to miss Man City vs Real Madrid through injury🔥

Real Madrid pair Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo are set to miss next week’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester City through injury.

Marcelo was substituted in the second half of Los Blancos’ 2-1 defeat away to Real Betis on Sunday with an injury and Courtois was seen limping after the match in Seville.

“Following tests carried out today on Marcelo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to his left hamstring,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

And in a virtual identical post about Courtois, they said: “Following tests carried out today on Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to his left adductor muscle.”

No time frame was mentioned in either case, with Madrid simply saying: “His recovery will be monitored.”

But with the game against City just a week away, both players now look certain to miss next Tuesday’s match at the Etihad, along with long-term absentees Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio.