🔥They told us ‘that’s not a factory, they’re burning your families’ – survivors speak on Holocaust Memorial Day🔥

Lily Ebert was in her teens when the Nazis invaded Hungary. Until then she’d enjoyed what she describes as “a very nice life”, growing up as one of six children in a middle class Jewish family in Bonyhád. But the sudden removal of their liberties was the prelude to an even greater horror.

“The first thing was we had to wear yellow stars,” she told The Telegraph at Monday’s Holocaust Memorial Day event in London, attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and dozens of survivors. “Then we had to give up our belongings. Anyone who had any valuables, we had to give them up.”

During childhood, her mother had gifted her a small gold pendant. Knowing its importance to Lily, her brother concealed this item in the heel of their mother’s shoe when the Nazis confiscated Jewish property.

In July 1944, when Lily was 14, she and her family were deported to Auschwitz in a cattle train, a nightmarish journey whose details she clearly recalls.

“In one cabin they put about 70 or 80 people,” she said. “They put in two buckets, one with water, one for human waste. We could not move. Quite a few people died, especially the babies and old people.”