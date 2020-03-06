These were the top places to work in St. Louis last year. Will your company make the list in 2020?

Team members of Daugherty Business Solutions, at the Four Seasons Hotel during the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces Awards event, in St. Louis, Mo., on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher

MICAH USHER

Based on survey responses from more than 46,000 people, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch named 150 area employers as Top Workplaces for 2019. See our complete list below.

Large companies

1. Daugherty Business Solutions

Description: Daugherty Business Solutions is a strategic management and technology consulting partner with a more than 30-year history of delivering mission critical solutions to some of the world’s largest companies. Our deep industry expertise, world-class capabilities — including a talented team of over 1,000 professionals — and breakthrough methods, techniques and tools, have made us the logical choice for companies seeking innovative solutions to their business challenges. We provide management consulting, information management, software architecture and engineering, and managed services solutions. Our local delivery model and outstanding career opportunities give us the edge in the ability to attract and retain the best professionals in the consulting industry.Sector: Management and IT consultingHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1985Employees: 1,112Local Community Support: Improving the quality of life by giving back to the communities in which we work is as important to Daugherty as delighting our customers. Our community engagement strategy centers around supporting the causes our employees care about. Our ‘Engage’ program helps employees showcase and marshal support from across the company for causes they are passionate about. Daugherty’s Community Outreach looks to impact several key areas. One area is Talent Development with an emphasis on building STEAM skills for youth. In support of this area, Daugherty works directly with the leaders of world class organizations to drive impact, including: The Magic House, the Black Data Processors Association (BDPA), Women in Technology, Women in Cable Telecommunications, the CAPS program, and the “Sea Perch” Underwater Robotics program. We have partnered to bring these programs and other resources to school districts across the region including Pattonville, Parkway and Jennings. Our goal is to help organizations improve their impact and build capacity to do even more. Team Daugherty is very proud of the difference we are making in the St. Louis community.Interesting Facts: • Recently supported the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri helping over 1,000 Daisies earn the Daugherty Cyber Security patch• Using blockchain technology we enabled families to know which farm their turkey came from on Thanksgiving by building a Turkey Tracking Program for a giant agribusiness• We built a data analytics roadmap for the city of St. Louis • We bring Startups with relevant ideas and technologies into our offices for a day of Innovation Startup Review Sessions• We host several capability Summits each year as part of our internal Professional Development program• We host a Teammate Innovation Day and the Daugherty Innovation Showcase is a good way for clients and employees to share creative ideas• Daugherty Hackathons focus on addressing issues confronting our communities, our clients and our consultants in their everyday lives • These events pull in Agile practitioners, Data Scientists, Software Engineers, client teams, and employees from all our business units. It’s been a great way for employees to network with each other, expand their own capabilities, enjoy some friendly competition and earn recognition while building solutions that solve real world problemsPurpose: To make a positive difference for our clients, our employees, and the communities in which we live.Vision: Continuously innovate, expand, and invest in our company’s capabilities to make an even greater positive differenceMission: To help our clients achieve their business objectives through the effective use of leading information technologyAdditional Culture Details: Great Corporate Culture: We foster personal initiative, reward employee contributions, and encourage open communication. We care about our employees and our community. Our employee engagement campaigns include charitable, wellness, and social initiatives that benefit both our employees and communities.Voice of Employees: Daugherty ensures all employees are valued by making it a priority to have every voice heard. Through continued collaboration and transparency, we ensure our employees’ involvement in shaping and setting the strategy for our business and their careers. Our employees can see their personal connection with, and the meaningful work they do, and how that creates value for our clients – constantly reinforcing and acknowledging that our employees are our most important assets.For example, Employees team with our CEO in podcasts to present topics of interest to teammates company-wide. Topics have ranged from Agile Development to Community Outreach to Training and Development. During these frequent updates, Ron and leadership share important client initiatives, recognize employees for great work, and celebrate work anniversaries. Facebook • Twitter • LinkedIn Website: daugherty.com

2. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties

Description: Our mission is to provide the highest-quality real estate brokerage services to our clients and customers and to be recognized in the community for high standards and ethics.Our guiding principle is simply doing the right thing every day to earn the trust and respect of each other, our clients and our customers.At Select Properties we put honesty, morality and ethics first. We value providing service to our customers, clients and each other in the real estate community that out-performs expectations. We also provide a positive environment that is based on faith and principle which rewards commitment to excellence and contributes to the personal growth of the individual and encourages life balance.Sector: Real estateHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2002Employees: 511Website: bhhsselectstl.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

3. Edward Jones

Description: Edward Jones provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm’s 17,600 financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients, taking the time to get to know and understand what is important to them, then helping to build a personalized strategy and partnering with them for life to help them stay on track. Edward Jones embraces the importance of building long-term, face-to-face relationships with clients, helping them to understand and make sense of the investment options available today. The firm business model is one financial advisor and one branch office administrators operating branches in approximately 14,000 locations in all 50 states. Edward Jones is headquartered in St. Louis.Sector: FinancialHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1922Employees: 47,317Website: edwardjones.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

4. Drury Hotels Company, LLC

Description: Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 150 hotels in 25 states. Founded in 1973 by the Drury family, the company’s goal then is the same as it is now — to provide clean rooms, friendly service and honest value to each guest, each and every day. Drury Hotels provides business and leisure travelers with best-in-class amenities, going the extra mile to anticipate needs and provide the special somethings that make the time away from home the very best it can be. At Drury Hotels, guests can Travel Happy. Brands include Drury Inn & Suites, Drury Inn, Drury Plaza Hotel, Drury Suites, Pear Tree Inn by Drury, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment.Sector: HospitalityHeadquarters: Creve CoeurYear Founded: 1973Employees: 5,500Additional Culture Details: Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 150 hotels in 25 states. Founded in 1973 by the Drury family, the company’s goal then is the same as it is now – to provide clean rooms, friendly service and honest value to each guest, each and every day. Drury Hotels provides business and leisure travelers with best-in-class amenities, going the extra mile to anticipate needs and provide the special somethings that make the time away from home the very best it can be. At Drury Hotels, guests can Travel Happy®. Brands include Drury Inn & Suites®, Drury Inn®, Drury Plaza Hotel®, Pear Tree Inn by Drury®, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment.Website: druryhotels.comFacebook • Twitter

5. Waterway Gas & Wash Co.

Description: At Waterway Carwash it is our mission to give customers the cleanest, friendliest, highest-quality car wash experience in town. With every car wash package we offer, whether you’re riding through or you let us do the driving, you’ll have a team of attendants working on your car from top to tail. Each vehicle gets a thorough hand dry. Plus, our happiness guarantee comes standard. We won’t let you drive off the lot until you are completely satisfied.Sector: AutomotiveHeadquarters: ChesterfieldYear Founded: 1970Employees: 1,700Website: waterway.comFacebook • LinkedIn

6. First Community Credit Union

Description: First Community Credit Union is owned and operated by its members. This is what distinguishes us from other financial institutions. Members put their money in a variety of savings accounts, and that money, in turn, is lent to members. After operating expenses and reserve requirements are met, loan income is returned to all members in the form of dividends and comprehensive financial services. Those services include deposit accounts such as money management and high interest checking and loans for homes, cars, recreational vehicles, home improvements personal use and more. We also have a wide variety of convenience services such as online banking, mobile banking and instant-issue debit cards.Sector: Credit unionHeadquarters: ChesterfieldYear Founded: 1934Employees: 554Local Community Support: First Community supports local non-profits and are committed to giving back to the community as generously they can. We give back to dozens of organizations each year with employee fundraising efforts as well as corporate donations. Some of these organizations include: Friends of Kids with Cancer, Alzheimer’s Foundation, Junior Achievement, Nurses for Newborns and the Humane Society of St. Louis, to name a few. We also like to support local events in and around our various branch network.Interesting Facts: First Community is 85 years old this year! Established in 1934, First Community was originally Monsanto Credit Union. In the late 1970’s the credit union expanded its field of membership to serve other companies and communities and changed their name to First Community Credit Union in 1983. We can now serve individuals who live or work in the Missouri communities of St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Franklin County, Jefferson County, St. Charles County, Warren County, and the Illinois counties of Madison, Monroe and St. Clair. Relatives of existing members are also eligible to join.Mission: Our primary goal must be to treat our members as members rather thanWebsite: firstcommunity.comFacebook

7. Pattonville School District

Description: That all will learn. It’s a simple mission, but one that grounds Pattonville’s approach to providing a personalized education for each child based on their needs and strengths. The Pattonville School District is a caring kindergarten to 12-grade public school district in St. Louis County that is recognized in Missouri and nationally for outstanding academic achievement. The district is fully accredited and has been named among the top public school districts in Missouri and the nation by Niche.com. Pattonville was also recognized by U.S. News and World Report as having one of the top high schools in Missouri and the nation. Our student population is richly diverse and reflective of our global society, representing 38 languages and 64 countries.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: St. AnnYear Founded: 1930Employees: 964Website: psdr3.orgFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

8. SSM Health Rehabilitation Network

Description: We are the leading provider of comprehensive rehabilitation services in the St. Louis area. SSM Rehabilitation Hospital delivers the specialized care and advanced treatment that enables individuals with stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, neurological disorders, amputation, joint replacement and other orthopedic trauma, and general medical rehabilitation needs, to rebuild their lives. The network has a wide footprint spanning the greater St. Louis and St. Charles areas. We provide patients with convenient, on-site access to very specialized medical care during their rehabilitative stay.We offer an unparalleled continuum of care — from our inpatient hospital programs to our growing network of over 70 outpatient SSM Physical Therapy centers located throughout the St. Louis area.Our experienced team of rehabilitation professionals is committed to helping each patient recover the strengths, skills, independence and confidence to return home to family and friends, and resume work, school or community activities.But most of all, perhaps, we offer hope: the hope of medical science, the hope of healing, and the hope of recovery.Sector: Health careHeadquarters: Mechanicsburg, Pa.Year Founded: 1996Employees: 1,539Website: ssm-rehab.com

9. St. Louis County Library

Description: St. Louis County Library is a vital community resource, supporting literacy and partnering with other organizations to support and enrich our community. In addition to books and other library materials, we offer free programs and services including computer classes, small business assistance, job help, Career Online High School, story times, STEM programming, summer and winter reading clubs, access to free online classes, and more. SLCL has recently renovated or replaced 17 library branches as part of the Your Library Renewed campaign. Upgrades include colorful children’s areas with a family restrooms, quiet reading rooms, comfortable seating, private study rooms, teen spaces, updated community meeting rooms and more.Sector: Public libraryHeadquarters: St. Louis CountyYear Founded: 1947Employees: 649Local Community Support: St. Louis County Library partners with a number of community organizations to provide innovative programming and services. Some of our current partnerships include the following organizations: Alzheimer’s Association, Gateway Greening, Operation Food Search and the St. Louis Astronomical Society. For the past several years, SLCL has joined forces with Operation Food Search to offer summer lunches at no cost to kids 18 and under. In 2018, the two organizations teamed up to offer after school meals at six SLCL branches. Over 15,000 meals have been served to date.Interesting Facts: St. Louis County Library is the busiest library system in Missouri. In 2018, over 5 million people visited one of the Library’s 20 branches, and the system circulated over 13 million items. The average length of service for SLCL employees is 10 years.Mission: The mission of the St. Louis County Library District is to provide the resources and services to enrich individual minds, enhance lives and expand perspectives.Company Values: Customer service excellence:Committed to being the best at what we do,Lifelong learning:Creating access to experiences and ideas,Advocate for youth:Empowering children and supporting their development,Community engagement:Building and maintaining relationships,Integrity:Honoring the public’s trust through wise stewardship,Website: slcl.orgFacebook • Twitter

10. Medical Transportation Management Inc.

MTM employees celebrate completing an MTM-sponsored mud run.

Description: For more than 20 years, MTM has partnered with our clients to develop innovative solutions for accessing healthcare, promoting independence and connecting community resources. By leveraging high-quality customer service and our ability to develop comprehensive provider networks, we help our clients accomplish their goals while achieving our vision of communities without barriers. MTM is here to take on our clients’ biggest challenges in health care and public transit. From statewide non-emergency medical transportation brokerage to scheduling and dispatching for major transit agencies, our services aim to improve health outcomes while aligning with client objectives, reducing program costs and increasing satisfaction. Every year, we remove community barriers for eight million people annually in 25 states and Washington, D.C. We operate 10 customer service centers that process eight million calls and schedule 14 million trips per year. Founded in 1995, MTM is a privately held, woman-owned business enterprise.Sector: TransportationHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1995Employees: 1,771Website: mtm-inc.netFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

11. Keeley Companies

Good Shepherd Dodgeball Tournament presented by #KeeleyCares.

Description: Keeley Companies provides dynamic, innovative services and solutions nationwide in the construction, infrastructure, technology, fulfillment and development sectors. We believe in the power of one. Keeley Companies consists of: L. Keeley Construction, ADB Companies, ZeroDay Technology Solutions, Inspired Solutions, and Keeley Development Group, which together cover diverse sub-sectors across its core services. Together, Keeley Companies is comprised of over 700 dedicated Keeley’ns nationwide creating an exceptional partner-centric approach and world-class culture.Sector: ConstructionHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1976Employees: 1,035Website: keeleycompanies.comFacebook • LinkedIn

12. Missouri Baptist University

Description: Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in St. Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees; graduate degrees in education, business, religion, health and sport sciences, and criminal justice; online degrees; and two doctoral programs. In addition to its 66-acre West St. Louis County campus, MBU offers degree programs at 10 regional learning centers throughout St. Louis, in Southern Illinois and online. The university is committed to enriching its students’ lives spiritually, intellectually and professionally, and to preparing students to serve in a global and culturally diverse society.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1964Employees: 869Local Community Support: The University and its alumni are contributors to society in a manner consistent with Christian principles, participating responsibly in church, school, community, and world affairs, employing insights derived from a broad range of studies.MBU’s Faith and Service Office equips students to bring about societal change by modeling servant leadership and preparing students to serve in a variety of contexts. The desire is to see students, faculty, and staff serving in their communities and around the world for the glory of God and the good of others. Each semester, there is an on-campus service day to offer opportunities for the MBU family to give back to the community. Examples of service include packing backpacks with schools supplies for children in St. Louis as well as making teddy bears to give sick children in local hospitals through Sharing Smiles, a local non-profit led by a MBU student.In early 2019, the MBU Sharing Shop was launched, helping anyone who calls MBU home in a time of need to find non-perishable food, personal and household items, and lightly-used clothing.Interesting Facts: The campus and community thrive because of a culture of the intentional faith that pervades the University. When St. Louis Baptist leaders set out to form a Christian university in St. Louis, they were determined to build up Christian leaders in the St. Louis area to become influencers in their respective communities and careers. MBU promotes the involvement of professors living out their faith in and outside the classroom as the University believes it grants an authenticity to the message and truth of their faith.MBU’s first extension site in Moscow Mills, Missouri, opened in 1996 for nontraditional students in rural areas to pursue degrees, which would lead to 10 regional learning centers across Missouri and Illinois as well as flourishing online programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. It is through these programs that give students the perseverance and passion for long-term goals?and can bring working adults, non-traditional students to not only to return to school after years away but to succeed.Purpose: To teach, empower, and inspire students for service and lifelong learning.Vision: Through its curricula and classroom experiences, the university seeks to develop and nurture diversity because it strengthens the organization, promotes creative problem solving, and enriches us all. The goal is to present materials and activities that are respectful of diverse groups including, but not limited to, race, gender, color, national or ethnic origin, age, qualified disability, military service, learning differences, or socioeconomic status.Mission: Missouri Baptist University is an evangelical Christian, liberal arts institution and has as its purpose the offering of programs of study leading to professional certificates, undergraduate degrees, and graduate degrees in an environment where academic excellence is emphasized and a Biblically based Christian perspective is maintained. The University is committed to enriching its students’ lives spiritually, intellectually, and professionally, and to prepare students to serve in a globally and culturallyCompany Values: Core Value 1:We are serious and intentional about our Christian faith.,Core Value 2:We will freely and responsibly search for truth.,Core Value 3:We strive for excellence.,Core Value 4:We believe in the importance and cultivation of character.,Core Value 5:We believe in social change through service and leadership.,Website: mobap.eduFacebook • Twitter

13. Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles

Description: In 2019, Ameristar St. Charles celebrates their 25th anniversary in our community. We have 46 day-one team members, which tells you about the organization and the team members we have our property. We provide a resort experience to our guests while providing a positive work environment for our team members. As the No. 1 attraction in the state of Missouri, which sees more visitors than the St. Louis Arch, we pride ourselves in guest service and giving visitors a resort destination and quality service. We are proud to be a part of our community by giving back through charitable giving and volunteerism.Sector: GamingHeadquarters: Las VegasYear Founded: 1975Employees: 20,000Vision: Boyd Gaming is one of the nation’s leading casino entertainment companies. But we’re so much more – a multibillion-dollar company that retains the philosophy of a family-owned business, successfully generating long-term, sustainable growth for our shareholders. Since our founding more than 40 years ago, Boyd Gaming has been committed to an operating style built around strong relationship with our customers, our team members and our communities. In our highly competitive industry, this “Boyd Style” brand of hospitality has come to define us in a unique way, even as we have grown into a nationwide company. We take pride in our history, but are not standing still. While we remain focused on offering exciting and compelling gaming experiences, we also seek to connect with our customers with enhanced amenities throughout our properties. Through targeted investments in our hotel rooms, restaurants, entertainment venues and other amenities, we strive to make Boyd Gaming more relevant and compelling to our customers, existing and new, for years to come. Forging ahead in the coming years, we will remain focused on our strategic objectives: strengthening our operations, investing in future growth, and improving our financial position. We remain confident in the ability of our company to successfully meet whatever challenges lie ahead.Mission: We, as members of Boyd Gaming Corporation, operate with only the highest degree of integrity and rely on the competence and friendliness of each person in our organization to provide entertainment and service to satisfy our customers’ wants. Through teamwork, we strive to maximize shareholder value, to be among the leading companies in our industry and to provide opportunities for all while we support and enhance our communities.Company Values: Value Relationships:Make an Authentic Connection, Create a Welcoming Environment, Know Our Guests, Bring Them Back,Integrity:Do the Right Thing, Take Pride, Show Respect and Care for Everyone, Be Honest,Exceed Expectations:Offer the Extraordinary, Personalize the Guest Experience, Go Above and Beyond, Promote a Feeling of Fun!,Work Smart:Bring Your Best Every Day, Know the Answer, Own the Experience, Work as a Team,Website: ameristarstcharles.comFacebook

14. City of St. Charles School District

Description: The City of St. Charles School District provides preschool through grade 12 education to approximately 5,000 district students residing within our school district boundaries. Six elementary schools are housed throughout our community, as well as a 5th/6th grade intermediate school, a 7th/8th grade middle school, two high schools, and an alternative high school program. The St. Charles School District is home to Lewis and Clark Career Center providing career and technical training to high school students from all five St. Charles County school districts. A comprehensive array of courses are offered through the District’s Adult and Community Education Program.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: St. CharlesYear Founded: 1846Employees: 902Website: stcharlessd.orgFacebook • Twitter

15. Cushman & Wakefield

Description: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake.Sector: Commercial real estateHeadquarters: ChicagoYear Founded: 1917Employees: 48,000Interesting Facts: Lipsey Company – Top 2 Commercial Real Estate Brand, 2019 Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity, ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award – US EPAPurpose: Our purpose is simple: to put our clients and our people at the center of what’s next in the world of real estate.Additional Culture Details: Our promise is consistent throughout sectors, services and the world. Cushman & Wakefield clients benefit from the best insights, which come from: an understanding of changing markets and opportunities.an agile approach to every opportunity that guarantees adaptable, client-centric solutions.an unwavering dedication to the business of exceeding the expectations of our clients.and a collaborative culture that empowers our people and creates new solutions others cannot see.WHEN OUR PEOPLE & CLIENTS REFLECT THE WORLD AROUND US, WE SUCCEED.A global company of the 21st century, with its focus firmly on what’s next for real estate and business, is in step with its times. Multicultural, multilingual, confidently global, expertly local, the people of Cushman & Wakefield mirror the stage on which we work: the world.Talent has many faces, and innovation many shapes. We work hard to develop and empower a culture that unleashes what’s possible in every person we hire.Diversity is good business.The people of Cushman & Wakefield bring all of themselves to work each day. 51,000 people in approximately 70 countries wake up each morning inspired to exceed the expectations of their clients. And that is a powerful force.Website: cushmanwakefield.comLinkedIn

16. Aldi

Description: Since our first store opening in Iowa in 1976, ALDI US has more than 1,700 stores across 35 states and over 5,600 stores worldwide. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with a focused range of high quality products at the best price. Our highly efficient operation enables us to achieve cost leadership in our markets and to optimize profit. This in turn provides us with a strong financial base allowing us to grow the business and offer an excellent employee working environment and competitive remuneration.At ALDI, everything we do focuses on our three core values: consistency, simplicity, responsibility. Consistency leads to reliability. We mean what we say. We are consistent in our dealings with people, product, price and all other aspects of our day-to-day professional like. Simplicity creates efficiency, clarity and clear orientation within our organization as well as for our customers. Responsibility stands for our commitment towards our people, customers, partners and the environment. It also includes principles such as fairness, honesty, openness, service orientation and friendliness.Sector: RetailHeadquarters: Aurora, Ill.Year Founded: 1976Employees: 30,939Interesting Facts: Our unique business model and numerous efficiencies and innovations enable us to provide the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices and pass along sizable discounts directly to our customers. For example, customers bring their own bags or purchase reusable bags. This very basic change also allows ALDI to operate in a more environmentally friendly fashion.Our shoppers know we only offer the very best of their weekly must-haves, like organic and gluten free foods and an ever-increasing assortment of fresh produce and USDA choice beef. You will notice more than 90% of what is found in our stores is an exclusive brand product, hand-selected by ALDI to ensure that our products meet or exceed the national brands. Tested in the ALDI Test Kitchen located in Batavia, IL, these products taste the same or better than national brands. All our stores are also introducing Healthier Checklanes that feature single-serve trail mixes, granola bars and dried fruits. We like to be an ally in healthy living and want our customers to make smart, informed decisions by providing them transparent information.Website: aldi.usFacebook • LinkedIn

17. River City Casino & Hotel and Hollywood Casino St. Louis

Sector: GamingHeadquarters: Wyomissing, Pa.Year Founded: 1972Employees: 40,000

18. Maritz Holdings Inc.

Description: Maritz Holdings and its family of companies are industry leaders in sales and marketing services. We help our clients develop relationships with customers, employees and sales partners. These efforts in turn support increased sales, higher productivity, improved customer satisfaction and deeper employee engagement. When you put people at the center of your business, everyone wins.Maritz designs our solutions based on the latest human science research. Our solutions help people define and become their best selves. We believe that being people-centered and purpose-driven is key to business success as well.Our solutions include sales incentives; employee recognition; research services; incentive travel; design services; business meetings, tradeshows and conferences; customer experience management; reward solutions; customer loyalty; and channel loyalty.Sector: Sales and marketingHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1894Employees: 4,250Website: maritz.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

At Maritz, we believe that when people are at their best, our business performs its best. Our people are the heart of Maritz, and we enjoy a fun, exciting and collaborative work environment.

19. Ladue School District

Description: The Ladue School District is nationally recognized as one of the top public school districts in the country. With more than 4,000 students, the district is comprised of all or part of 10 self-governed municipalities in St. Louis County. The district encompasses approximately 19 square miles with a resident population of more than 27,000. The student body is socio-economically diverse with a graduation rate consistently exceeding 90%. The parents and community residents are highly active in the schools and serve in a variety of capacities.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1939Employees: 681Website: ladueschools.netFacebook • Twitter

20. Parkway School District

Description: The Parkway School District is a diverse school district in suburban St. Louis. Faculty and staff educate approximately 17,000 students in an early childhood program, eighteen elementary (kindergarten to fifth grade) schools, five middle schools, four comprehensive high schools and one non-traditional high school. Students, faculty, and schools consistently receive recognition at national, state and local levels for numerous academic and professional achievements.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: ChesterfieldYear Founded: 1954Employees: 2,599Website: parkwayschools.netFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn Mid-sized companies

Unranked: Connectria LLC

Description: From Fortune 100 enterprises to medium and small businesses, Connectria provides managed cloud, managed services, and compliant cloud security solutions to more than 1,000 global customers. Working as an extension of each customer’s IT team, we deliver technology-agnostic solutions consistently, with depth and breadth of engineering expertise, scalable solutions, and speed to market. Our “No Jerks Allowed” philosophy includes flexible terms, straight-forward pricing, and custom solutions. With a culture based on integrity and an unwavering employee commitment to treating every customer with a relentless focus on satisfaction, it’s easy to do business with Connectria.Sector: Web hostingHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1996Employees: 151Website: connectria.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn Editor’s note: Due to an error at Energage, Connectria’s survey results were not initially included in the Top Workplaces ranking.

1. TJ Wies Contracting, Inc.

Annual Grill Cook-off Competition

Description: Established in 1994 by Timothy J. Wies, TJ Wies Contracting Inc. is a commercial wall and ceiling contractor based out of Lake St. Louis with an additional office in Jefferson City, serving the Midwest. We specialize in metal stud framing, drywall, insulation, acoustical ceilings, plaster, exterior finish systems, fireproofing, prefabricated bathroom pods, prefabricated load bearing metal stud walls and trusses, and prefabricated finished exterior wall panels. With skilled, hard-working and dedicated craftsmen in the field, our safety record is unparalleled.Sector: Commercial contractorHeadquarters: Lake St. LouisYear Founded: 1994Employees: 403Website: tjwies.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

2. Wood Brothers Realty

Description: The Wood Brothers Realty journey began in the 1940s. Since then, we’ve continued to serve the greater St. Louis area.Our values are strong and simple. We vow to treat employees and customers like family, while keeping our versatile edge. We’re equipped with the proven tools needed to sell your home, as well as help you find your dream home.We get the job done. And when we tell our clients that “Wood Brothers has a better way” we mean it. As a result, we keep our family centric values at the core of our business.Our learning environment helps us bring fresh, individual and innovative ideas to the table. “Learning and Leading” is the company’s motto. And we do it with integrity, pride and enthusiasm. Everyone is met with a warm, friendly smile and “can do” attitude. With our focus on detail, there’s no stone left unturned.We put our clients and employees first in all that we do. Our people include mentors, coaches, peers and partners and help each other succeed. Every decision made is with the Wood Brothers Realtors people and values in mind.The powerful drive to maintain an appropriate attitude is what determines eventual success.Learn more about career opportunities at Wood Brothers Realty. Visit woodbrothersrealty.com/careersSector: Real estateHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2011Employees: 159Website: woodbrothersrealty.comFacebook • LinkedIn

3. RedKey Realty Leaders

Description: RedKey Realty Leaders is a group of experienced, high-minded and passionate real estate professionals dedicated to the use of high-tech and high-touch services to provide the greatest level of servant leadership to our clients. We are dedicated to our clients, our profession and the wonderful community of St. Louis.In addition to growing 300% in our first year and opening a second office in our third, RedKey has consistently — and significantly — out-performed the market in both sales amounts and volume. Named a top-25 real estate company by the St. Louis Business Journal, we are proud to attract top agents committed to, and passionate about, their clients and the community in which they live and work.Sector: Real estateHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2012Employees: 187Website: redkeystlouis.comFacebook • Twitter

4. Brown & Crouppen Law Firm

Description: The law firm of Brown & Crouppen P.C. has practiced since 1979 in St. Louis, Eastern and Central Missouri, Kansas City and Southern Illinois. The partners, Ron Brown, Terry Crouppen, Andy Crouppen and Ed Herman, along with a team of over 200 legal professionals, have built a strong reputation for success in personal injury, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, dangerous drugs and products, and Social Security Disability. We are not only a firm with a reputation for success in personal injury claims, we are also a firm with a strong sense of community. Our employees perform a lot of charity work and give back to the community in a variety of unique ways.Sector: LegalHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1979Employees: 242Website: GetBC.comFacebook • Twitter

5. The Pisa Group Inc

Spirit week.

Description: The Pisa Group is a nationwide call center company working exclusively in outbound sales, retention and inbound customer service. In 1989, The Pisa Group Inc. was founded with seven part-time telemarketers and one newspaper account.Today, our company serves more than 200 clients throughout the United States. In 2009, we expanded our outbound telemarketing services to include inbound call centers offering inbound customer care for clients who have the desire to outsource to a domestic partner with a comprehensive understanding of customer service and sales.Today, The Pisa Group is comprised of seven full-time call centers. One of the call centers is an exclusive, state-of-the-art inbound call center offering dedicated customer service support for incoming calls from customers and potential customers. The other call centers house both inbound and outbound sales reps, including a dedicated retention center, who can conduct outbound telemarketing services and marketing campaigns as well as provide customer service.Our corporate headquarters and our six call blended centers are located in St. Louis. The inbound call center is located in Dallas, Texas.Sector: Call centerHeadquarters: St. CharlesYear Founded: 1989Employees: 452Website: thepisagroup.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

6. Slalom

Description: Slalom is a purpose-driven consulting firm that helps companies solve business problems and build for the future, with solutions spanning business advisory, customer experience, technology and analytics. We partner with companies to push the boundaries of what’s possible — together.Sector: Management and technology consultingHeadquarters: St. Louis Year Founded: Employees: 6,000Website: slalom.com/locations/st-louisFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

7. CSC

Description: CSCis the world’s leading provider of business, legal, financial and digital brand services to companies around the globe. We are the business behind business.We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500, more than half of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Dela., since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are — and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve.CSC provides knowledge-based solutions for every phase of the business life cycle, helping businesses form entities, maintain compliance, execute transaction work, and support real estate, M&A, and other corporate transactions in hundreds of U.S. and international jurisdictions.We work with some of the world’s largest banks and commercial lenders to reduce risk in their lien portfolios, improve their transaction speeds, and create a secure environment for their financial processing needs. We also provide solutions for secure real estate document preparation and recording.We transform the business of tax through technology and business process expertise. We provide the market’s only entity-driven, single-platform solution — proven to optimize performance across the corporate tax life cycle.In the digital landscape, CSC offers best-in-class digital brand services. We help effectively manage, promote, and secure our clients’ valuable brand assets against the threats of the online world. Leading companies around the world choose CSC as their trusted partner to gain control of their digital assets, maximize their online potential, and increase their online security against brand risks.Our clients trust us to take care of their businesses and create a competitive edge that lets them always perform at their best.Sector: Legal and financial servicesHeadquarters: Wilmington, Dela.Year Founded: 1899Employees: 2,555Website: cscglobal.com

8. Brown Smith Wallace LLP

From left to right: Alan Fine, Ron Present, Jenna Kerwood, Chris Menz, Steve Schueppert, Tony Caleca, Ted Flom and Anne Ritter.

Description: Brown Smith Wallace — an independent member firm of Moore Stephens North America — is a nationally recognized, top 100, full-service CPA and business advisory firm in Missouri with more than 300 employees. The firm is the top-ranked St. Louis firm in the 2019 Vault Accounting Firm rankings and is recognized as a top workplace for women by the Accounting MOVE Project and the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis.Sector: AccountingHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1972Employees: 326Website: brownsmithwallace.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

9. Jefferson R-VII School District

Description: A public school district providing education from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: FestusYear Founded: 1950Employees: 159Website: jr7.k12.mo.us

10. Anders Minkler Huber and Helm LLP

Description: Anders is a CPA and advisory firm providing tax, audit, litigation, technology and consulting services to individuals, companies and organizations. We free our clients to do more in their professional and personal lives with a combination of traditional and consultative services. Our industry specialties include health care, real estate, construction, manufacturing and distribution, sports, arts and entertainment, and family wealth and estate planning. We also have an affiliate company, Claris Advisors, which helps clients build successful long-term investment strategies.Sector: AccountingHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1965Employees: 200Interesting Facts: Attracting and retaining top talent is a large focus at the firm, so we offer opportunities at every level to succeed through technical and leadership training and community involvement. From associates to principals, employees are encouraged to use Practice Development dollars to take a prospect to lunch, attend events and join organizations to build relationships and be a part of the firm’s business development efforts. To ensure that everyone’s voice is heard, firm leaders meet with the Anders Young Professionals Group monthly to discuss innovative ideas to create a great firm now, and sustain Anders as a firm of the future. Three annual firm meetings celebrate staff accomplishments. From excellent client service spotlights and new business wins to new board positions and wedding announcements, staff are recognized for various personal and professional accomplishments. The Managing Partner and other firm leaders also share the “state of the firm”, promoting transparency and inclusiveness.Website: anderscpa.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

11. Windsor C-1 School District

Description: Windsor C-1 School District is located in northern Jefferson County about 25 miles south of St. Louis. The area associated with Windsor includes the towns of Kimmswick, Imperial, Barnhart and Arnold. The district currently has an enrollment of over 3,000 students attending the five school buildings located in the district. Windsor schools, students and staff have won many awards and received recognition over the years such as being named a 2018 Missouri District of Character, Freer Elementary is a National Blue Ribbon School and Windsor Elementary is a 2018 National School of Character. The Windsor C-1 Board of Education was awarded the 2018 MSBA Outstanding Boards of Education Award.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: ImperialYear Founded: 1922Employees: 414Website: windsor.k12.mo.usFacebook • Twitter

12. Hillsboro Area Hospital Inc

Description: At Hillsboro Area Hospital, our mission is to positively affect the health and well being of the communities we serve. We are dedicated to providing outstanding, affordable and personalized care. As the leading health care provider for Montgomery County and the Hillsboro community, we are honored to serve our neighbors with compassion, utilizing the most advanced technology available.Our pledge of excellence: community comes first; service that is compassionate, professional and fosters healing; teamwork between staff, patient, family and community; excellence in all areas of health care delivery; respect patient rights, privacy, diversity and dignity; stewardship in how we accomplish our organization’s goals.Sector: Health careHeadquarters: Hillsboro, Ill.Year Founded: 1916Employees: 244Interesting Facts: We have been partners with The Studer Group for the last 13 years. In a field of over 850 healthcare associated with Studer Group, Hillsboro Area Hospital was the only one to earn two awards in 2013. In 2018, the Hospital received the Excellence in Employee Engagement Award.Studer Group awards are based on the HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) survey, a national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients’ perspectives of hospital care. HCAHPS (pronounced “H-caps”) is a survey instrument and data collection methodology for measuring patients’ perceptions of their hospital experience.Hillsboro Area hospital’s “most improved” award was based on HCAHPS composite score increases from 2010-2011 to 2011-12, and their “communication of medications” award was based on HCAHPS composite results from 2011-2012.Studer Group is an outcomes-based healthcare performance improvement firm that works with over 850 healthcare organizations in the U.S. and beyond, teaching them how to achieve, sustain, and accelerate exceptional clinical, operational and financial results.HILLSBORO AREA HOSPITAL, WORKING TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THE LIVES OR OUR PATIENTS.Vision: HAH will partner with our community to continue to be recognized as a leading provider of high quality, affordable and personalized healthcare and wellness serves.Company Values: Service:Service is provided in a compassionate, friendly, professional, and caring environment fostering health and wellness., Community:The health and welfare of the community come first.,Teamwork:Patients, family, staff, and community resources actively participate in collaboration., Excellence:In pursuit of excellence, we value quality in care, customer service, safety, innovations and continuous learning., Respect:We respect the rights, privacy, diversity and dignity of the individual, Stewardship:Integrity and financial viability are necessary to accomplish our mission, achieve our vision and live by our values.,Website: hillsboroareahospital.org

13. Donco Electrical Construction LLC

Description: Donco is a full-service, women-owned firm that combines expertise and timeliness across several service lines. We specialize in metering services, gas construction, utility design, fleet, management and information technology services. We are a WBENC-certified company and take pride in our open, diverse culture and environment. We’re proud to be woman-owned in a field typically dominated by men.Sector: EnergyHeadquarters: EdwardsvilleYear Founded: 1979Employees: 333Website: donco.coLinkedIn

14. National Medical Billing Services

Description: National Medical Billing Services is a national revenue cycle management company with a sophisticated, boutique-like approach to client services. We focus solely on servicing ambulatory surgery centers and their affiliated surgeons. Our team of professionals has an unmatched breadth and depth of industry knowledge — from billing and coding to managed care contracting to individual state regulations and federal mandates. Our advanced operational delivery system allows us to capture all revenue and optimize cash flow for our clients while also ensuring compliance. National Medical delivers the bottom line results our clients need to be profitable and the analytics and industry insights they want to make the best business decisions.Sector: FinancialHeadquarters: Year Founded: 2003Employees: 500Website: nationalascbilling.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

15. Burns & McDonnell

Employee-owner Joe Welch and family during a Burns & McDonnell’s Halloween celebration.

Description: Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of nearly 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100 percent employee-owned and is proud to be the Fortune’s 2018 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. Less than four percent of firms nationwide are 100 percent employee-owned, and even fewer have enjoyed that status for more than 30 years. Our clients tell us that our employee ownership translates into enhanced effort and extraordinary work. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners.Burns & McDonnell has served the St. Louis metropolitan area’s needs for 30 years, delivering a wide range of projects from aviation to roads and bridges to cybersecurity, water and wastewater to labs and clean rooms, power generation, defense facilities and air quality improvements. We’re proud the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has named us as a Top Workplace since 2013 and we’re honored to be part of the rich engineering history in the region.”Sector: Architecture, engineering, constructionHeadquarters: Kansas CityYear Founded: 1898Employees: 6,895Website: burnsmcd.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

16. Orchard Farm R-V School District

Description: The Orchard Farm School District is a one device to one student district in fourth to twelfth grades and was one of only two school districts in the St. Louis region to score 100% on the state’s Annual Performance Report.The Orchard Farm School District spans 128 square miles in St. Charles County and serves approximately 2,000 students. The school district is comprised of the Early Learning Center, Orchard Farm Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Orchard Farm Middle School and Orchard Farm High School.In 2018, Orchard Farm was voted No. 4 mid-sized companies in the 2018 St. Louis Post Dispatch Top Workplace and No. 3 in 2017.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: St. CharlesYear Founded: 1959Employees: 346Website: ofsd.k12.mo.usFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

17. Distribution Management Inc.

Description: Distribution Management is a national technology, fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in automated order handling, fulfillment and shipping of small package goods. DM is able to reach 99% of the U.S. within two days from its four strategically located distribution centers. DM’s order accuracy rate of 99.98% is reflective of the operational excellence and efficiencies that have resulted from significant investment in technology and a dedicated IT development staff specializing in integration, automation and real-time reporting. The company operates Supplies Network, a wholesale distributor offering IT consumables, equipment and an award-winning Managed Print Services program, as well as DM Fulfillment, a value-add fulfillment provider to small and medium-sized businesses. Visit www.suppliesnetwork.com or www.dmfulfillment.com to learn more.Sector: Wholesale distributionHeadquarters: St. CharlesYear Founded: Employees: 331Website: distributionmgmt.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

18. ARCO Construction Company Inc.

Description: Since 1992, ARCO has grown from a single office in St. Louis to an industry leader with 19 offices and hundreds of employees coast to coast. As the 15th largest design/build general contractor in the U.S., ARCO offers the strength and presence of a national builder with the personalized attention of a small company. With more than 4,000 successful projects spanning 48 states in our portfolio, we have developed the industry-specific expertise it takes to provide the best, most cost-effective, single-source solutions and add value to every project.Sector: Building constructionHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: Employees: 990Website: arcoconstruction.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

19. Royal Canin USA

Description: Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin have more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the center of the innovation process. With two brands, Royal Canin and EUKANUBA, Royal Canin serves pets with diets that are grounded in science and nutrition. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements while EUKANUBA has an emphasis on canine performance. Both brands can be found in pet specialty stores nationwide. Additionally, Royal Canin therapeutic diets are also available at veterinary hospitals. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Inc.Sector: ManufacturingHeadquarters: St. CharlesYear Founded: 1968Employees: 7,600Website: royalcanin.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

20. USA Mortgage, a division of DAS Acquisition Company LLC

Description: A subsidiary of DAS Acquisition Company LLC., USA Mortgage continues to open doors as a mortgage industry leader. At USA Mortgage, our mission is the unrelenting pursuit of perfection, and we pride ourselves on the lending excellence and the superior level of service that our status as a mortgage bank enables us to provide.Sector: Mortgage lendingHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2001Employees: 608Website: usa-mortgage.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

21. Core & Main

Description: From our homes to our workplaces — and throughout our community — the consistent delivery of clean water is vital to our health and safety. Headquartered in St. Louis, Core & Main (www.coreandmain.com) is the nation’s largest distributor of water, sewer, storm, fusible piping, and fire protection infrastructure products, which serve both contractors and municipalities in all aspects of the water, wastewater, clean water, landfill, energy, and fire protection industries. Simply put, we supply the materials and expertise for all the water that comes to you, and all the water that is taken away from you.Core & Main operates multiple branches in the St. Louis region, with more than 245 branches serving the United States, the Caribbean and international markets. The company is in growth mode organically and through acquisitions. In late 2017, Core & Main completed the acquisition of Minnesota Pipe & Equipment, further expanding its nationwide footprint.Sector: Wholesale distributionHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2017Employees: 3,231Local Community Support: Core & Main supports Crisis Nursery St. Louis, Cardinals Care and St. Louis Area Foodbank.Interesting Facts: Associates at Core & Main take great pride in distributing products that help communities provide safe and clean water. Our history in the U.S. traces back at least 100 years, and it seems that when people join us, they stay. Many associates celebrate 10, 20 and 30 year anniversaries. Our vision is to foster a world where communities thrive because our people and products provide safe, sustainable infrastructure for generations to come. Our core principles (see culture section) convey our culture, customer commitment and core purpose of improving people’s lives.Rich in history, we also are focused on hi-tech, modern solutions and workspaces. Our main campus is a newly renovated LEED-certified building with an open concept that fosters collaboration across teams. The building houses a leadership development and event center where our 80-plus high-performing peer facilitators have trained more than 3,000 associates during the past five years. With the help of our supplier partners, we have built an impressive product showcase that enables hands-on product knowledge.Purpose: Our more than 3,000 associates are committed to the safe distribution of water and fire protection to help communities thrive.Vision: Our vision is to foster a world where communities thrive because our people and products provide safe, sustainable infrastructure for generations to come.Mission: We are industry leaders, supplying local expertise, service and products nationwide to build innovative water, wastewater, energy and fire protection solutions for our customers and the communities we serve. We invest in the development and well-being of our people, who are the key to our future. Together, we act with honesty and integrity because we believe strong relationships make for strong communities.Additional Culture Details: Building an exceptional company happens by choice, not chance. Because of this, we are very intentional about our culture. For example, we met had focus group sessions with our associates to hear directly from them on what makes us unique as a company and what they felt were key components of our culture. As one of our associates put it, “This isn’t a job, it’s who we are.”On any given work day, a Core & Main associate might take a training course, bring his/her dog to work, enjoy lunch in front of wide-screen television, or meet with co-workers in one of the open-air collaboration spaces. Oh, and every day is jeans day.Our open and collaborative headquarters reflects our culture, which is built on teamwork and collaboration. We also use our space to bolster our learning culture where we help our associates build their careers through education and mentoring. Our People are our culture. And our Core Principles represent who we are and what we stand for.Employees are highly engaged in our industry. For example, several key leaders serve on the board of associations such as National Utility Contractors Association and Water & Sewer Distributors of America. Our specialized trainers not only educate our associates, but also key members of the industry such as utility providers. Last year alone, our associates completed over 27,000 online courses and more than 600 associates attended training led by our in-house experts.Company Values: Our team members are family.:We treat our associates with the same care and respect as our own families. Our customers, vendors and communities are extensions of our family.,Honesty and integrity guide us.:We take pride in hard work and how we build and maintain relationships. We live our brand with honesty, dedicated to providing a reliable and supportive experience every time.,Everyone is in sales.:We embrace a culture of “everyone in sales.” We anticipate customer needs, and consistently provide local service, nationwide. We partner with our vendors to identify and deliver innovative solutions based on the best products for our customers’.,We are action-oriented and accountable.:We are prompt and precise on behalf of the customers we serve. We collaborate and hold each other accountable to make decisions that are aligned with branch and company goals.,We value industry, technical and local expertise.:Our depth of experience leads the way in our profession, consistently delivering dependable expertise. We are stewards of the industry and honor local knowledge and experience. We are a trusted partner and committed to serving our customers with solutions, support and advice over the long term.,We are growth-focused.:We encourage everyone to develop and grow. We provide learning opportunities for associates to expand knowledge, gain meaningful experiences and enrich their careers.,Website: coreandmain.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

22. HOK

Description: HOK is a global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm with 1,700 employees in 24 offices.Sector: ArchitectureHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1955Employees: 1,700 Website: hok.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

23. Abstrakt Marketing Group

Description: Abstrakt is a business growth, lead generation company that features two main services: Pipeline Outbound and Pipeline Inbound. Outbound helps with the biggest problem most companies have while growing their business — building and maintaining a consistent sales pipeline. Inbound combines social, digital and creative services to meet any additional marketing needs clients have for their business. Abstrakt is partnered with more than 700 clients nationwide who grow their business using these services.Sector: AdvertisingHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2009Employees: 325Website: abstraktmg.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

24. KUNA Food Services

Description: Kuna Foodservice is proud to be the largest, locally owned independent foodservice distributor in the St. Louis Metro Area. We have been in business 101 years. Kuna Foodservice has been serving the Midwest since 1918 and is the only full-line distributor in St. Louis that is still locally owned and operated. Kuna started as a small family owned butcher shop in South St. Louis. The focus on customer service, attention to detail and quality products paid rewards in customer loyalty and steady growth. The products have changed as well as our reach but we remain true to the core values launched in a tiny butcher shop and honed through nearly a century of experience. Now under the third-generation leadership of Dan Bippen, Kuna continues to be a family owned and operated company. We are now the largest independent privately owned foodservice company and steak processor in the St. Louis area. We are proud of our ability to compete, win and retain business in today’s global economy. Kuna takes pride in providing service to independent restaurants, regional chains and national account partnersBig enough to compete, small enough to care.Sector: FoodserviceHeadquarters: DupoYear Founded: 1918Employees: 215Website: kunafoodservice.comFacebook • LinkedIn

25. Charles L. Crane Agency Company

Description: Established in 1885, the Charles L. Crane Agency has been providing insurance solutions for more than 125 years. Serving individuals and all businesses, from small business to large corporations, the Crane Agency offers a wealth of resources to meet every client’s insurance needs. The Crane Agency offers the strength and stability of being the oldest independent insurance agency west of the Mississippi River. We have relationships with every major insurance company and can offer our clients all types of insurance coverage in all 50 states. The Crane Agency has the ability to anticipate and meet the changing needs of our clients by offering a first rate support staff and experienced technical, marketing and research professionals. The Crane Agency consistently applies the best practices in risk management to reduce our clients’ risk. Our employees utilize the latest technology to deliver the most efficient and personalized service to our clients.Sector: Insurance brokerageHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1885Employees: 271Website: craneagency.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

26. Carboline Company

Description: Carboline Company is dedicated to supplying high performance coatings, linings and fireproofing products around the world through continuous technological improvements and first class service. Carboline is a subsidiary of RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) a multinational holding company with subsidiaries that manufacture and market high-performance coatings, sealants and specialty chemicals, primarily for maintenance, repair and improvement applications.Sector: Chemicals and paintHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1947Employees: 737Website: carboline.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

27. Guild Mortgage Company

Description: Guild Mortgage is a leading independent mortgage lender in the United States, specializing in residential home loans. For more than 56 years, we’ve grown through referrals by focusing on doing what’s right.Sector: Mortgage bankerHeadquarters: San DiegoYear Founded: 1960Employees: 3,750Website: guildmortgage.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

28. Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC

Description: As your family CFO, Moneta provides financial advisor services to clients with complex financial situations. We build custom, comprehensive wealth management financial plans designed to meet the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses with retirement plans, institutions, trusts and the emerging affluent. We serve as each client’s advocate, empowering them to navigate life’s path and protect what they cherish.Moneta, nationally ranked No. 4 among independent financial advisor firms by Barron’s in 2018 for its combination of quality and scale, delivers a level of service and loyalty to its clients that only a completely independent, 100% employee-owned company can offer. InvestmentNews ranked Moneta as the Midwest’s largest independent financial advisor firm in 2018 with more than $20 billion in AUM and 300 employees. Moneta consistently earns praise for the way it invests in and takes care of employees; we were named as a top place to work for six years in a row by publications such as InvestmentNews, the St. Louis Business Journal and St. Louis Post-Dispatch during that time.Sector: FinancialHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1869Employees: 309Website: monetagroup.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

29. GFI Digital

Description: GFI Digital provides sales and service in the industry of office technology. Our expertise include: office equipment (Sharp & Ricoh office copier printers,) managed print services helping companies manage total print output cost, managed network services protecting and managing IT infrastructures, and advanced technology services as a value added reseller of Cisco, HPE, VMware and DellEMC among others.We are committed to service excellence and total satisfaction of our employees and customers. Our customers are happy because we arrive quickly and service fully. Our administration keeps billing and communication efficient. Our warehouse/delivery operations are the best around inventorying parts and supplies with auto shipping.We strive to establish long-term relationships so we understand the businesses of our customers. As technology is ever changing — GFI Digital makes technology simple for you and your business. Learn more.Sector: Office technologyHeadquarters: Maryland HeightsYear Founded: 1999Employees: 336Local Community Support: At GFI Digital, community isn’t just important, it’s essential. We support our client and community partners through donations, and being involved in their events and causes as much as we can. Whether it’s a golf outing or a gala, we love being a part of things that benefit local charities and help us to grow relationships within the communities we serve.Interesting Facts: Our company operates by an open-book management approach allowing each and every employee to know exactly how the company is performing at all times and how they affect our growth and success, thus allowing everyone to think and act as owners, not just traditional employees who are “doing a job.” In 2017 GFI Digital was named Pros Elite 100’s #1 Servicing Dealer in the United States. We have been the ultimate differentiator in the Office Product Industry since 2004 and are the only dealer with this distinction in our markets. Each year through an intensive auditing process GFI Digital is required to exceed benchmarked guidelines in order to maintain the Pro’s Elite Status. GFI Digital also received the Sharp Platinum Level Service Provider award for demonstrating superior customer support. Additionally GFI Digital was recognized as a Ricoh RFG Circle of Excellence Certified Dealership for calendar year 2017.Mission: To Develop and Support Our Customers and Employees Through Our Commitment to Service ExcellenceAdditional Culture Details: Our culture is people centric because we believe fulfilled employees yield happy & satisfied customers. “People are everything. Customer satisfaction becomes easy when employees are happy.”–Bruce Gibbs, Founder & President, GFI DigitalWebsite: gfidigital.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

30. Booksource

Once a year we take a working day and have a picnic instead! Our company picnic allows us to take a break, mingle with our coworkers and have fun.

Description: At Booksource, we are passionate about making it as easy as possible for our customers to foster engaged reading in their classrooms. Everything we offer — from our extensive selection of authentic literature to our customizable classroom library solutions — helps kindergarten through 12-grade educators build, grow and organize classroom libraries that support balanced literacy and feature books students want to read.Behind everything we do at Booksource is a group of engaged people who make it all possible. From our literacy expertise to our genuine commitment to customer satisfaction to the level of customization we provide, we work together to deliver the tools teachers need to inspire a love of reading in their students — and a brighter future for all of us.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1974Employees: 172 Website: booksource.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

31. Wireless Vision

Description: Wireless Vision’s mission is to provide customers with the best sales and service in the wireless Telecommunications industry. Our people, we believe, are the differentiator in our marketplace. We seek to attract, hire and retain the best sales and customer service advocates, thereby insuring that our customers have “accessible experts” to address all of their needs. Wireless Vision is built upon collaborative teams with diversified experience committed to providing the best customer experience.Sector: TechnologyHeadquarters: Bloomfield Hills, Mich.Year Founded: 2004Employees: 3,410Website: wirelessvision.comFacebook • Twitter

32. CliftonLarsonAllen LLP

Sector: AccountingHeadquarters: MinneapolisYear Founded: 1953Employees: 6,100Website: claconnect.com

33. Perficient

Perficient’s recurring company-wide Sales Conference in St. Louis is always a productive and festive, several-day event. Teammates have the opportunity to connect, learn and collaborate with one another, strengthening bonds, generating new ideas, and building for the future.

Description: Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000 and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers and partners; and reduce costs.Sector: Professional servicesHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1997Employees: 3,299Website: perficient.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

34. Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Express Chinese Kitchen

Description: Panda Restaurant Group, parent company of Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, delivers exceptional Asian dining experiences while building an organization where people are inspired to better their lives. We are family-owned with about 2,000 locations worldwide and employ over 37,000 employees. Whether through sharing good food with guests or providing opportunities for professional and personal growth with associates, all are embraced in a genuine family environment that is uniquely Panda.Sector: RestaurantHeadquarters: Rosemead, Calif.Year Founded: 1973Employees: 37,440Website: pandarg.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

35. Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Description: Buckingham Strategic Wealth delivers customized, comprehensive financial plans and investment advice to clients around the country based on their specific needs, financial circumstance and long-term goals. We apply an approach that combines comprehensive, fiduciary wealth management with evidence-based investment planning to serve individuals, families, trusts, institutions, nonprofit organizations, retirement plans, dental practice owners and small business owners. We are driven by a commitment to provide an unparalleled client experience and to adhere to a fiduciary standard of care that puts our clients’ best interests first. Buckingham’s sister company, BAM Advisor Services, serves as a wealth management partner to more than 140 independent wealth management firms around the country who are part of The BAM ALLIANCE. BAM provides these firms guidance on business development and growth strategies, executes critical administrative functions and creates continuing education opportunities.Sector: FinancialHeadquarters: ClaytonYear Founded: 1994Employees: 454Website: buckinghamadvisor.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

36. HDIS

Description: Since 1986, HDIS has been taking care of our customers’ needs with the simple goal of making their lives a little easier. Unlike other mail order medical supply companies, we are a “business family” dedicated to the well-being of our customers. Driven by our core values of honesty, integrity, superior customer service, our culture fosters the same compassion and caring to our customers that we offer to members of our own families.Sector: Medical suppliesHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1986Employees: 297Interesting Facts: Over 30 years ago, Bruce Grench started HDIS in the basement of a home in Webster Groves. Today we are a growing company with over 250 employees and still committed to our customers and each other as we were back then. HDIS is excited to continue a success of growth, while ensuring we continue to make a difference to our customers. What makes us stand out as an organization is our employees. We have people from all different walks of life. What makes them unique is that they focus on a common goal…treating our customers, and each other, like family. It is an awesome feeling to see people come together like that.Website: hdis.com

37. St. Louis University High School

Description: We are a Catholic, Jesuit college-preparatory school for young men, committed to its presence in St. Louis City and dedicated to building Christ’s kingdom of truth, justice, love and peace. We serve young men based on their ability to succeed, rather than their economic circumstances.Through a rigorous academic program, we help our students develop critical minds and a life-long devotion to learning that informs moral choices and transforms lives.In addition to assisting in the intellectual, aesthetic, social and physical formation of our students, we help them develop compassionate hearts by fostering habits of personal prayer, reflection and service for the greater glory of God.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1818Employees: 160Website: sluh.orgFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

38. Nextstep For Life Inc.

Description: NextStep for Life is a nonprofit that develops ability for people with disabilities by providing support that enables them to live a life of quality and dignity. Approximately 1,066 people are served through residential, employment, community and family supports. Community support services are provided on an individual and group basis to teach skills that allow people to be independent and contributing members of the local community. Through leisure services, participants experience growth on a mental, physical, and emotional level. They learn skills such as handling money, social etiquette, making proper choices and much more. These skills help to develop their independence and self-confidence. Employment services assists adults in obtaining and maintaining meaningful employment including transition from school to work. With the help of family support services, family caregivers receive temporary relief of their care giving duties. Residential services provide supports for people in caring, home-like environments such as assisted living apartments, group homes or small homes or apartments in the community.Sector: Support servicesHeadquarters: Mapaville, Mo.Year Founded: 1980Employees: 150Website: nextstepforlife.orgFacebook

39. Woodard Cleaning & Restoration

Description: Woodard Cleaning & Restoration provides residential and commercial customers in the St. Louis metro area with carpet and hard surface cleaning, rug cleaning and repair, and emergency restoration and construction services following water, fire and storm damage.Sector: CleaningHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1946Employees: 168Website: woodard247.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

40. Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch

Description: As we continue to grow, we don’t lose sight of what’s most important — people. Hyatt is a company that was built by family. It’s a workplace where coworkers become friends. Every day we care for our guests. Care is at the heart of our business, and it’s this distinct guest experience that makes Hyatt one of the world’s best hospitality brands.Sector: HotelHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2008Employees: 20,000Website: stlouisarch.regency.hyatt.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

41. Ungerboeck Systems International Inc.

Description: Ungerboeck Software International provides industry-leading event and venue management software to customers in over 50 countries around the world, empowering the people that bring people together. In the age of digital transformation, our comprehensive platform offers event professionals leading-edge SaaS technology that provides a 360 view of their business, allowing them to cut costs, save time and increase revenue. Our clients range from sports venues, arts and entertainment venues, conventions, hotels and business tourism.Our software helps to power sports teams and rock concerts, Broadway shows, and the museums visited with family and friends. Our client list includes the Americas Center, the Fabulous Fox Theater, the Art Museum, and the Science Center locally, as well as the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Venetian Las Vegas and the University of Notre Dame.Some of our global clients include: Disneyland Paris, Cannes Film Festival, Manchester United, the China National Convention Center and the Sydney Opera House.Sector: SoftwareHeadquarters: O’Fallon, Mo.Year Founded: 1985Employees: 300Website: ungerboeck.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

42. FleishmanHillard

Description: Our 73-year heritage inspires us each day at FleishmanHillard. We’re experts in public relations, reputation, public affairs, brand and consumer marketing, media relations, crisis management, social engagement, content strategy and more. But we’re more than the sum of our expertise. We’re more than a leading global communications agency — we’re one seamless, global team with the full resources of a worldwide network — all committed to do what’s right by our clients and our people. This is where ambition meets opportunity. Where the work truly matters. And where we help clients grow, inspire, take risks and make a difference in the world.Sector: PRHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1946Local Community Support: We pursue change in our communities with the same vigor we use for clients. In 2016, as part of our 70th anniversary celebration, we launched FH4Inclusion, an award-winning corporate responsibility initiative focused on supporting organizations that champion social inclusion. In St. Louis, our FH4Inclusion program has taken us to Marian Middle School, where we engage in monthly interactive sessions with students to build their self-confidence and develop their presentation skills. We also facilitate a monthly career readiness workshop at McCluer High School, helping prepare students for their next step, whether college or the workforce. Additionally, we have numerous colleagues involved on non-profit boards and volunteer opportunities across the region.Interesting Facts: FleishmanHillard has helped coordinate the visits of famous individuals to St. Louis, including Pope John Paul II and Charles, Prince of Wales. At 73 years young, FleishmanHillard has only had four CEOs. FleishmanHillard has been on NAFE’s Top Company’s for Executive Women list for 10 straight years and in the Top 10 for the past four years in a row. Women make up 59% of its office leads globally, 59% of its leadership Cabinet, and account for 66% of its global capabilities and experience leads.Purpose: Communications changes minds, behaviors and hearts. It can help organizations thrive — or see them wane. We help clients navigate our increasingly complex world by thinking boldly. Together, we break new ground while staying true to our principles.Vision: Be the best agency for global clients.Additional Culture Details: We’re not just a great place to work. We’re a home for explorers, people who push past good to greatness and those who keep forging forward at the end of the road. The kind of people who demand more than a mere place of employment. Here, we make sure our time goes further. Our individual wants and needs matter. And we don’t stop at work/life balance, rather our everyday work fuels our lives outside the office. We’ve got a friendly vibe, open work space, free snacks, a monthly officewide happy hour and all the basics you’d expect. But at FleishmanHillard, we take more pride in fostering talented, well-rounded people than we do hip office décor. To us, that means professional development and real opportunity, flexible policies that let our people work to their strengths and a focus on diversity that gives voice to each unique perspective. https://fleishmanhillard.com/https://www.facebook.com/FleishmanHillard/https://twitter.com/Fleishmanhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/fleishman-hillard/

43. LookAfter Hair Company

Description: We’re on a mission to delight our clients and grow our relationships by delivering the “LookAfter Experience.” Our team of highly educated and caring professionals will provide hair care like never before to individuals, families and communities.Sector: BeautyHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1984Employees: 168Website: lookafterhairco.comFacebook • Twitter

44. CBIZ Network Solutions LLC

Description: CBIZ Network Solutions provides onsite technical support to client home office and branch office locations in the U.S. and Canada. We are a trusted vendor who provides industry leading technical support while maintaining laser-like focus on customer service. Our team installs, troubleshoots and repairs; computers, printers, telephony systems, cabling and other technical components. In addition, we provide onsite, escalated engineering support needed to support a vast field staff, coordinate projects, manage processes and provide software solutions. We serve as a liaison between our customer and numerous ISPs and voice service companies across North America. CBIZ Network Solutions maintains home office teams in St. Louis; Tempe, Ariz., and Mississauga, Ontario. Our team is comprised of approximately 70 home office associates and 230 remote Field Service Technicians who work from their homes, providing unparalleled technical support and excellent customer service to over 13,000 client locations.Sector: OutsourcingHeadquarters: Maryland HeightsYear Founded: 1988Employees: 4,723LinkedIn

45. Accenture

Creating an inclusive future of work St. Louis workshop in October 2018.

Description: Accenture is a leading professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Serving 95 of the Fortune 100 and more than 70 percent of the Fortune 500, Accenture employs an innovation-led approach to help clients imagine and invent their future. Accenture is consistently recognized as a Fortune Blue Ribbon Company and, with an unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity, appears regularly on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For and DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity lists. The company has more than 50,000 people and operations in 42 cities in the United States. Visit us at accenture.com/US.Sector: Professional servicesHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1989Employees: 469,000Website: accenture.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

46. Bayless School District

Description: Bayless School District, located in South St. Louis County, serves its community by providing an exceptional educational experience for children from pre-kindergarten through senior year. Proud of its history and promising future, years before the Civil War, residents then saw the need to educate its youth. Soon after the war concluded, returning soldiers built with their own hands the original school and founded the district in 1868. Today, Bayless continues to build upon the foundation first set by its early pioneers. It is one of the most culturally diverse public school districts in Missouri, representing 31 different languages spoken among the students. Bayless provides a nurturing atmosphere where educators inspire all students to lead lives of character as they pursue their American dream.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1868Employees: 246Website: baylessk12.orgTwitter

47. Anheuser-Busch Employees’ CU

Description: Anheuser-Busch Employees’ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution offering a wide variety of financial products and convenience services to its members. The credit union is a recognized leader in the development of interstate delivery of financial services. The credit union, and its American Eagle Credit Union and Purina Credit Union divisions, has 30 locations nationwide including 13 in the St. Louis metropolitan area. ABECU promises to be our members’ trusted financial partner, providing experiences that empower them to achieve their goals.Sector: Credit unionHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1939Employees: 404Local Community Support: The Credit Union’s commitment to the local community is apparent at all levels of the organization. The Credit Union held a Service Day at which employee volunteers (staff and management) provided over 900 service hours at 20 different organizations across our community. The shared impact of this initiative was welcomed by those we helped in the St. Louis Metro area as well as promoted positive team work among our employees. In the continued spirit of “people helping people”, the Credit Union has a managed Employee Volunteer Program that encourages employees to give back to the community all year round. Last year, employees proudly donated 835 volunteer hours under the Program. In addition, the Credit Union provides free financial education and empowerment opportunities to schools, non-profits organizations and the public at large. And through its Foundation affiliation, grants have been awarded to several local schools and non-profit organizations in the St. Louis community.Purpose: To be our members’ trusted financial partner, providing experiences that empower them to achieve their goals.Company Values: Serve with Excellence:By providing remarkable service, we will deepen out relationships with Members.,Value Diversity:Through teamwork and respect, recognize individual differences as strengths. Together is better.,Take Ownership:Be accountable through our choices, actions and performance, while embracing change.,Act with Integrity:Transparent, honest and ethical in all we do. Do the right thing.Website: abecu.orgFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

48. Meramec Valley R-III School District

Description: The Meramec Valley R-III School District is located west of of St. Louis along the Interstate 44 corridor and serves approximately 3,000 students. Residents benefit from easy access to a variety of natural resources while also located within a short drive to all the amenities St. Louis has to offer. The primary hub of the school district is the town of Pacific, with approximately 7,000 residents. The school district also includes the communities of Grey’s Summit, Villa Ridge, Robertsville and Catawissa. The district seeks to become a regional and state leader in education by providing educational opportunities that engage and motivate students while preparing them for the 21st Century workforce. In 2018, the district received the National Blue Ribbon and Missouri Gold Star designation for one of its elementary buildings, while also having faculty members who earned regional teacher of the year in both 2017 and 2018, and a state teacher of the year finalist in 2017. In addition, the school district recently opened the doors for a new early childhood center in January 2019.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: PacificYear Founded: 1963Employees: 456Website: mvr3.k12.mo.usFacebook • Twitter

49. City of Wentzville

Description: The City of Wentzville is one of the fastest growing cities in the state of Missouri. What comes with working for our city is an opportunity to be a part of and help shape that growth for many years to come. We have had many opportunities for professional growth and promotions throughout this growth period. This has created a culture that allows employees to learn and be creative through that rapid change.Sector: GovernmentYear Founded: 1855Employees: 235Website: wentzvillemo.orgFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

50. Youth In Need

Description: Believing in the power of potential, Youth In Need’s mission is to provide nurturing environments and educational opportunities so children, youth and families will find safety and hope, achieve their goals and build a positive future. With nearly 400 staff at more than 15 locations throughout a 100-mile service area in six Missouri counties, Youth In Need is a leader in providing a continuum of care to children and families from before birth to age 21. Serving more than 20,000 clients each year, programs focus on three areas (crisis prevention, crisis intervention and crisis recovery) and includes homeless street outreach, residential group homes, counseling and support groups, infant, child and family development, and foster care case management. Youth In Need is also the regional provider of Safe Place since 2011.Sector: Family servicesHeadquarters: St. CharlesYear Founded: 1974Employees: 395Website: youthinneed.orgFacebook • Twitter

51. Brewer Science Inc.

Description: Brewer Science is a global leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation materials and processes that foster the technology needed for tomorrow. Since 1981, we’ve expanded our technology portfolio within advanced lithography, advanced packaging, and printed electronics to enable cutting-edge microdevices and unique monitoring systems for industrial, environmental and air applications. Our relationship-focused approach provides outcomes that facilitate and deliver critical information. Our headquarters are in Rolla, Mo., with customer support throughout the world. We invite you to learn more about Brewer Science at www.brewerscience.com.Sector: ManufacturingHeadquarters: RollaYear Founded: 1981Employees: 400Website: brewerscience.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

52. Scott Credit Union

During the holidays employees were allowed to wear their best ugly sweater.

Description: Founded in 1943, Scott Credit Union is a full service financial institution providing financial services for individuals and businesses, including free checking accounts with interest, ATMs, credit and debit cards, new and used vehicle loans, mortgage loans, business services, unsecured lines of credit, savings products, online banking, free online bill paying and much more.Scott Credit Union, like all credit unions, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers banking services. When someone opens an account with a credit union, they become a member and an owner. When the credit union is successful, everyone shares in the success. For example, SCU has given over $11 million back to members in the past 11 years through bonus dividends and loan interest rebates.”Sector: Credit unionHeadquarters: EdwardsvilleYear Founded: 1943Employees: 292Website: scu.orgFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

53. Vanliner Insurance Company

The Vanliner Senior Leadership team cooked dinner for the entire company and a great time was had by all.

Description: Founded in 1978, Vanliner is a full-service property and casualty insurer for the moving and storage industry, doing business in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Vanliner is headquartered in Fenton and is a subsidiary of National Interstate Insurance Company headquartered in Richfield, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland.Sector: InsuranceHeadquarters: FentonYear Founded: 1978Employees: 157Website: vanliner.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

54. Dent Wizard International Corporation

Description: Dent Wizard is the nation’s largest provider of automotive reconditioning services. Since its inception in 1983, Dent Wizard International has set the standard and led the paintless dent removal industry. Dent Wizard’s proprietary process for removing dings, dents and hail damage eliminated the need for traditional auto body repair techniques such as sanding, bonding, panel replacement or repainting. Since that time, our nationally recognized premier brand has drastically expanded to now include paint, wheels, interior, key services, finance and insurance, and appraisal and catastrophe services, in addition to our traditional PDR services.Our diverse customer channels, including dealer, auction, rental, auto body shop, Catastrophe/OEM and insurance companies have allowed us to create a clear customer value proposition, that we use as a guiding force for our organization.Sector: AutomotiveHeadquarters: BridgetonYear Founded: 1983Employees: 2,843Website: dentwizard.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

55. Premium Retail Services Inc.

Description: Premium Retail Services brings new energy to retail.Headquartered in Chesterfield, we create inspired strategies that help retailers and manufacturers surprise consumers, drive brand awareness and spark sales through retail strategy, merchandising, brand advocacy and support.Family owned and operated, Premium is guided by five core beliefs: family, partnership, creativity, integrity and eclipsing expectations.With over 13,000 employees from coast to coast and throughout Canada, Premium is one of the world’s leading retail solution providers, empowering brands to realize their full potential.Premium. Behind every decision.Sector: Retail marketingHeadquarters: ChesterfieldYear Founded: 1985Employees: 17,000Local Community Support: We support non-profit and charitable organizations in a variety of ways, including clothing/food/blood drives, organized volunteer opportunities, and raising monetary donations.In February 2019, Premium partnered with Best Buy, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, PGA Reach and Bellerive Country Club to open the first-ever Teen Tech Center at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club in north St. Louis. For additional details, please visit: https://premiumretail.com/teentechcenter/To see a small sample of the organizations we support, please visit our culture page: https://premiumretail.com/culture/.Interesting Facts: Premium’s founder, Ron Travers was a 28 year veteran of Nabisco. In the mid 80s, Nabisco was acquired and Ron found himself downsized. A family man to his core, Ron created a value-based company that he could believe in and one that would help he and his wife support their four children.Recognizing a need from his many years in retail, Ron founded a national broker services network that would match skilled retail personnel with primarily food brokers who wanted their products more effectively merchandised and sold in stores. This first iteration of Premium operated out of Ron’s Chesterfield, Missouri home.Soon, Ron discovered that performance would be greatly improved by employing, training and managing his own workforce. He named the new company “Premium Retail Services” as a tip of the hat to the Nabisco saltine crackers he had sold for so many years.Today fully owned and operated by sons Brian and Kevin Travers, Premium has grown into a leader in our industry without losing the family first culture that Ron created. A who’s who of clients ranging from Walmart to Best Buy to Walgreens, Samsung to Lenovo and many other household brands partner with Premium at retail.Purpose: Premium brings new energy to retail with strategies and technologies as innovative as the brands we work with.Vision: Be the world’s leading retail solution provider. Empower brands to realize their full potential using Premium’s innovative products, strategic solutions and strong relationships.Mission: Premium creates inspired strategies that help retailers and manufacturers surprise consumers, drive brand awareness and spark sales.Additional Culture Details: In 2017, Premium created the Culture Team, who focuses on employee engagement, happiness, and development.The Culture Team addresses each feedback note from our online employee feedback form, focuses growing connections with our remote offices and team members (spread across the US and Canada), and encourages fun with virtual challenges, food trucks and Premium-sponsored meals, employee appreciation, volunteer opportunities, charity clothing, food, and blood drives, pro-health challenges, and so much more.This year, we are pleased to have doubled our Culture Team size, engaging with team members across all levels, departments, and locations of our organization.Company Values: Family: Premium was founded as a family-oriented company and remains family owned and operated today.Partnership: Our greatest successes come by working in close partnership with our clients and across departments.Creativity: Sometimes, challenges require creative solutions.Integrity: Honesty and transparency are key reasons Premium’s partners choose us.Eclipsing Expectations: Premium’s clients have come to know us as a company that delivers more than what they expected.Website: premiumretail.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn Small companies

1. Top Flite Financial Inc.

Sector: Mortgage lendingHeadquarters: Williamston, Mich.Year Founded: 2002Employees: 248Website: topflitecd.comFacebook

2. Garcia Properties

Description: Founded in 1999, we all decided to ignore the whole “Never go into business with friends or family” advice. And thus far, we all still like each other. We’re independently owned and based in Southtown, so when you choose Garcia Properties, you’re supporting a local business and your community.We’ve been working our buns off to revitalize the city and are wildly passionate about helping folks buy and sell homes as well as developing and managing apartment buildings and mixed-use properties. We seek out neglected/mismanaged properties, restore them, and then find new homeowners (or businesses) who love them just as much as we do to take it from there! Our services have grown to include a nationally recognized real estate brokerage, property management company, and development branch. We’re forward thinking, committed to savvy marketing and have thorough knowledge of all the vibrant neighborhoods in and around St. Louis that make it awesome. Give us a call; we’ll make you feel right at home!”Sector: Real estateHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1999Employees: 53Website: gpstl.comFacebook • Twitter

3. Beckner Painting & Contracting

Description: Beckner Painting & Contracting is a full-service painting and contracting company that has been serving the St. Louis area for over 55 years. We take a great amount of pride in the reputation we have built in St. Louis over the last five decades. Many painting companies have come and gone, but Beckner has remained. There is more than one reason for our longevity, but we attribute much of it to our emphasis on our customer service. We want our customers to be happy — very happy. And we’ll go out of our way to ensure that they are. When you treat people right, word gets around.Sector: ConstructionHeadquarters: MaplewoodYear Founded: 1961Employees: 75Website: becknerstl.comFacebook

4. Helmkamp Construction Co.

Description: Helmkamp Construction Co. is a general contractor that has been located in the St. Louis metro area since 1938. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat professional buyer of construction. We serve the industrial, institutional and life science markets and have provided contracted and self-performed work for our customers in over 24 states.Sector: General contractorHeadquarters: East Alton, Ill.Year Founded: 1938Employees: 50Website: helmkamp.comFacebook • LinkedIn

5. Circa Properties

Description: Founded by Christopher Thiemet in 2007, Circa was originally dedicated to a niche market of the St. Louis area, with a special focus on historic architecture and vintage properties found within the city.Recognized for having one of the city’s “Coolest Office Spaces” by the St. Louis Business Journal, today Circa has locations at 3353 Roger Place in Tower Grow, 601 East Lockwood in Webster Groves and 7801 Forsyth, Suite 200 in Clayton.Sector: Real estateHeadquarters: ClaytonYear Founded: 2007Employees: 50Website: circastl.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

6. College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

Description: We are an in home child care provider. Our services include: full-time and part-time nannies, occasional on-call sitters, tutoring for students of all ages, and event care.Sector: Child care servicesHeadquarters: St. CharlesYear Founded: 2010Employees: 70Website: collegenannies.com/stcharlesmoFacebook

7. Midtown Home Improvements

Description: Midtown provides full-service interior and exterior home remodeling services in Missouri and Illinois.Sector: Home improvementHeadquarters: O’Fallon, Mo.Year Founded: 1990Employees: 110Website: midtownhomeimprovements.comFacebook

8. Stone Technologies

Description: If you enjoy drinking an early morning cup of coffee, having a beer with friends, slathering butter on your bread, or keeping a secret stash of your favorite chocolate cookies in the pantry, there is a good chance Stone Technologies was involved in the production process. Stone is a leading national systems integrator, which means they help manufacturing run efficiently by providing operations consulting, process control design, and the development and implementation of SMART technologies. Their wide field of expertise includes foods, beverages, chemicals, petrochemicals, energy, life sciences, bottling, canning, brewing, and distilling. Stone also keeps winning a bunch of awards because the people who work here are super smart and awesome.Founded in 1996 and headquartered in St. Louis, Stone has been recognized as Systems Integrator of the Year, Systems Integrator Giant, Systems Integrator Hall of Fame, Top Workplace 2018 and Best Place to Work in 2016 and 2014. Stone Technologies is a Top Tier partner with Rockwell Automation, Microsoft and Wonderware. We are CSIA certified.Sector: Systems integrationHeadquarters: ChesterfieldYear Founded: 1996Employees: 74Website: stonetek.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

9. Design Aire Heating and Cooling

Description: Design Aire is a full-service residential air conditioning and heating company. We offer planned maintenance, emergency service, replacement installation, and new construction with top St. Louis builders. We concentrate on hiring good, honest employees who exhibit an unparalleled focus on customer service. Design Aire’s loyal customer base continues to grow because we recognize that area homeowners want to use contractors that they trust.Sector: Heating and air conditioningHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1904Employees: 75Website: designaire.netFacebook

10. Seniors Helping Seniors

Description: Seniors Helping Seniors provides job opportunities for mature older adults as well as younger caregivers, thus utilizing the life experience of one and the training and strength of the other, drawing from both to provide a wide range of services for seniors who need help to remain safe at home. Our caregivers can truly empathize with the barriers seniors are facing, while understanding their need to remain as independent as possible. When we match a caregiver with a senior who needs care, our goal is to put two people together who will mutually benefit from the relationship and services provided.Sector: Private, non-medical careHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2009Employees: 119Purpose: To match experienced caregivers who understand the needs of seniors and have a desire to improve their quality of life, with seniors who need services thus creating a mutually gratifying relationship.Vision: The strength and compassion that is born out of one person who truly wants to help another person who needs help provides benefit for both.Mission: Seniors Helping Seniors(r) in home services is dedicated to providing exceptional care for seniors and their family members by providing the best quality caregiver to meet each senior’s individual needs, emotionally and physically through consistency, dependability, empathy and open communication.Company Values: Dependability: We are committed to our clients and caregivers so both know they can count on us and each other to achieve mutual goals.Compassion: We focus on listening, understanding and working together to meet our client’s and caregiver’s needsRespect:We pride ourselves in knowing our clients and caregivers feel respected and appreciated.Website: seniorcarestlouiswest.comFacebook

11. Gainsight

Description: Gainsight is a SaaS customer success software platform that lets businesses measure their customers’ level of engagement and helps take actions to further grow their contracts. The end goal is to keep and expand contracts that you’ve already landed.Sector: Customer successHeadquarters: ChesterfieldYear Founded: 2009Employees: 610Website: gainsight.comFacebook • Twitter

12. NCADA

Description: NCADA serves St. Louis City and six surrounding counties in eastern Missouri. We work to reduce or prevent the harms of alcohol and other drug use through education, intervention and advocacy. For individuals and families struggling with substance-related problems, we offer a confidential helpline, in-office assessments, and referrals to treatment. We also provide transitional counseling — a non-treatment approach to guide teens (and their caregivers) who’ve encountered some difficulties with substances. Last year, we worked with 64,000 students in 260 area schools, delivering a variety of innovative prevention programs and youth leadership trainings that bring measurable, positive results. We work for comparable outcomes in communities by mobilizing coalitions and strengthening their efforts to address substance misuse in their neighborhoods. And we reach beyond our direct service area by advocating for responsible and effective laws that impact both the field of addictive disorders and the people of Missouri. For more than 50 years, NCADA has been “the place to turn” for all matters related to alcohol and other drugs.Sector: Human and social servicesHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1965Employees: 55Website: ncada-stl.orgFacebook • Twitter

13. N-STORE Services LLC

Description: N-STORE Services is a special company with a wonderful culture of flexibility and fun. We are an organization where you can build your family and career! We pride ourselves on integrity, safety, and innovation. We aim to meet and hopefully exceed client expectations while exhibiting great teamwork! Within our family style of culture, you are not just a number — rather a valued member contributing to both individual and company growth.Sector: General contractorHeadquarters: ChesterfieldYear Founded: 1983Employees: 51Website: nstoreservices.comLinkedIn

14. The Simon Law Firm P.C.

Description: At The Simon Law Firm P.C. our mission is to provide the highest-quality legal services with integrity, professionalism, and respect for our clients and the greater community.Our firm consistently achieves some of the largest verdicts and settlements in the state of Missouri, and we are regularly covered in the press for cases ranging from personal injury to intellectual property to consumer fraud. Our attorneys have received numerous awards from local, state and national organizations for their trial and appellate work.Sector: Law firmHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2000Employees: 52Website: simonlawpc.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

15. The Watering Bowl

Sector: Pet careHeadquarters: St. PetersYear Founded: 2010Employees: 90Website: thewateringbowl.comFacebook

16. Renaissance Financial Corporation

Description: For over 25 years, Renaissance Financial has used creativity, collaboration and wisdom to take the goals of their clients from wish to reality. Teamwork is the defining factor that sets us apart from the rest of the financial services field. Our family of advisers shares the common goal of helping clients reach financial freedom through investments, planning, insurance and many other resources. For the staff as well as the clients, the experience at Renaissance is defined by comfort, security and availability. The entire leadership team from the CEO to all department heads are both easily accessible and knowledgeable. The strong family network that Renaissance maintains provides the support needed to consistently receive professional growth.Sector: Financial advisersHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1994Employees: 182Website: renaissancefinancial.comFacebook • LinkedIn

17. Sapper Consulting

Description: Sapper Consulting replaces the cold call.We help growing companies generate B2B leads, fill their sales pipelines, and secure more customers.Combining precise targeting; unique, creative email content; and big data, Sapper secures high-quality meetings with decision makers. What separates Sapper from our competitors is that the meetings we secure for our clients more consistently end up in closed deals and new customers. It’s one thing to have a meeting. It’s quite another to have a meeting with an interested prospect that actually results in new business. We specialize in the latter.Sector: marketing and lead generationHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2014Employees: 91Website: sapperconsulting.comTwitter • LinkedIn

18. 1904labs

Description: Startup Minds, Innovative Solutions1904labs helps IT leaders implement modern software and data solutions by providing teams of innovative people who emphasize the customer and deliver results.Sector: ITHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2016Employees: 78Local Community Support: Also central to the culture at 1904labs is giving back. The company’s community-minded approach is evident in the various programs 1904labs has supported since its founding in 2016. One signature program is 1904coders, a 12-week program in which employees of 1904labs serve as mentors and teach the fundamentals of software design and development to middle school students from Lift for Life Academy, an inner city charter school. More than 40 students have gone through the program to date and it continues to grow each year.Interesting Facts: April 30, 1904, was opening day for the 1904 World’s Fair. A magnificent spectacle greeted the opening day crowd of 200,000 – a dazzling city stood on what had been a woodland park. Fair organizers had erected nearly 1,500 buildings – including several grand “palaces” – across 1,200 acres of a newly redesigned Forest Park. 1904labs was founded 112 years later and just blocks away from the home of the 1904 Fairgrounds. Just like the exhibitors and innovators of the time, we share the same spirit of adventure. Just like the world at the turn of the 20th century, we live in a world today that is in the midst of constant and rapid technological change. Computing is moving from on-premise to the cloud. The volume and velocity of data – referred to as Big and Fast Data – creates a world of both opportunities and never before seen challenges for companies wanting to capitalize on this information.Purpose: Our goal is simple. Be the best outsourced partner to build cloud-based software and data solutions. We achieve this by being a partner that is easy to work with, provides innovative start-up minded people and with the right experience to deliver excellent results in our chosen areas of focus.Vision: As the driving force of everything we do at 1904labs, our Core Beliefs are mounted in our office as a reminder of why we come in to work everyday.Mission: Empowering our teams to achieve autonomy, mastery, and purposeAdditional Culture Details: Our mission for all employees is to ensure they understand how valuable they are by ensuring inclusion. We provide a wide range of practices and benefits that let them unlock their creative, technical, and professional potential – including personal passions. For this reason we allow our teams to spend 10% of their time to explore their interests or further develop their professional careers thru innovation time.Our location in the Cortex district gives our teams and clients the ability to collaborate with other entrepreneurs to help manifest their passions.Company Values: cloud-native softwareTodayClients are our cornerstoneWe are committed to providing our clients a level of service that exceeds their expectations. As suchOur team members and culture are our foundationOur goal is to hire innovativeHuman-centered design and agile developmentTechnology is importantWork/life balanceWe understand that our team members work so that they can live and not the other way around. We are committed to our team members having an appropriate balance between work and personal commitments. Our goal is to do work for our clients that aligns with our areas of focus and is deliverable with reasonable effort by our team members.Website: 1904labs.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

19. Baker Pool Construction

With over 50 years in business, Baker Pool Construction has established itself as one of the top-rated builders in the St. Louis area.

Description: At Baker Pool Construction we design, build and service the highest quality pools in the St. Louis area. Our success starts with our people. The team we have molded over the past few years is second to none and we strive to exceed customer expectations at all times. Our foundation of strong core values allows us to see the bigger picture as a company and to ensure the happiness and satisfaction of our customers.Sector: Pool construction and serviceHeadquarters: Chesterfield Year Founded: 1968Employees: 58Website: bakerpoolconstruction.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

20. Title Partners Agency, LLC

Description: We are a locally owned and operated title insurance company with dozens of years of experience assisting in the insuring of homes.Sector: Title insurance and escrowHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2006Employees: 54Local Community Support: We offer one paid day a year for all employees to go and volunteer with a local non-profit organization. We also participate in several collections, both for money and items, to help provide for the less fortunate. The company donates to numerous charities including Angel’s Arms, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, Backstoppers, American Society of Suicide Prevention and others.Interesting Facts: We were voted top 3 Attorney/Escrow services by Missouri Lawyers Weekly in 2017 and 2018. Voted Affiliate of the Year for St. Louis and St. Charles Counties by St. Louis and St. Charles Realtors. Our Yelp rating is 5 Stars.Purpose: Provide accurate title searches, in a timely manner and always with a smile.Vision: Every person should feel at ease with their home purchase knowing that the proper research was done and everything was taken care of at closing.Mission: We strive to be the best at what we do not just the biggest and this idea starts and ends with our employees.Company Values: Family: Feel at home at work but still have balance with home life.Knowledge: Having years of experience with many different situations to ultimately make us the best at what we do.Customer Service: We combine decades of experience in the title industry with a commitment to exceptional customer service to bring you the best closing experience around.Website: titlepartnersagency.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

21. Midwest Elevator Company Inc.

Description: Midwest Elevator is an independent, full-service elevator contractor servicing the greater St. Louis, Kansas City, and Columbus, Ohio, areas. We offer preventative maintenance, repair, testing, modernization and installation of all types of vertical transportation equipment in commercial buildings. We are lucky to employ the most skilled and dedicated field and office employees who work hard to provide exceptional service. Each year we get a little bigger and a lot stronger. Our dedicated employees and our loyal customers are the key to our success.Sector: Elevator contractorHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1998Employees: 129Website: midwestelevator.com

22. Budnick Converting Inc.

Description: Budnick Converting is a privately held and female-owned corporation. We inventory and convert adhesive coated tapes and foams from every major manufacturer. Slitting, spooling, die-cutting, printing, laminating, adhesive coating, waterjet, in-line laser cutting and XYZ Axis Plotting services allow Budnick to customize material to your particular application. Budnick also serves as a job shop by conducting your slitting and cutting services when you supply it with your foams, films, foils, paper and other specialty materials.Sector: ManufacturingHeadquarters: Columbia, Ill.Year Founded: 1952Employees: 105Website: budnick.comFacebook

23. Delmar Mortgage

Description: Delmar Mortgage is a locally, family-owned and operated mortgage lending company that has been serving Saint Louis and beyond since 1966.Sector: Mortgage lendingHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1966Employees: 110Website: delmarmortgage.comFacebook • LinkedIn

24. Mid America Logistics LLC

Description: Mid America Logistics is a trucking, third-party logistics and transportation technology development firm. We develop transportation solutions enabling firms to optimize supply chain networks and drive bottom line value.Sector: TransportationHeadquarters: FentonYear Founded: 2007Employees: 119Website: midamlogistics.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

25. Technology Partners Inc.

Description: From the outset, we at Technology Partners have believed a simple truth: together is just better. So when you team up with us, you’re partnering with a team you can trust. Our focus is on providing you with IT solutions that are flexible, scalable, cost-effective, efficient, productive, and just plain amazing. Let us be the clear partner of choice for all of your IT needs.Sector: ITHeadquarters: ChesterfieldYear Founded: 1994Employees: 333Website: technologypartners.netFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

26. Renewal by Andersen of St. Louis

Sector: ConstructionHeadquarters: Maryland HeightsYear Founded: 2011Employees: 130Local community support: We have partnerships with a number of different charities in the St. Louis area including the Missouri Botanical Garden/Butterfly House, the St. Charles Art Council, the Humane Society, Crider Health Center, the YWCA, Sprint for the Cure with Washington University, Responder Rescue, BackStoppers, Wounded Warriors, Habitat for Humanity, and the Maryland Heights Police Officer Association.Purpose: To provide the Greater St. Louis and Eastern Illinois areas with high quality, energy efficient windows and doors while administering the top customer service in the area.Company culture: Our St. Louis office has recently move into a new building in Maryland Heights that provides more than enough room for our employees and a wonderful space for customers to visit for assistance, as well. We are treated like family here and work together like a family. Mr. Birner makes sure that we are all happy and taken care of, and everyone’s door is always open.Company values: Communication: We want to ensure that our customers and employees are kept in the loop through every step of the processCustomer Service: We are dedicated to providing top notch service to all of our customers, setting us apart from the competitionEnvironmental Safety: Renewal by Andersen designs and builds windows you can enjoy for decades. Highly energy efficient and made from sustainable and recycled materials, our windows benefit not only our customers but their neighbors as well,Website: rbastl.comFacebook

27. Golden Oak Lending

Description: Residential home mortgage lending. Our business model is about having the best people and people that do business the right way and then keeping borrowers as customers for life.Sector: Residential home loansHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2001 Employees: 93Website: goldenoaklending.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

28. Colliers International

Description: Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.Sector: Agents/brokersHeadquarters: TorontoYear Founded: 2010Employees: 14,000Website: colliers.com/en-us/stlouisFacebook • Twitter

29. Streib Company

Description: Streib Company is a full service electrical, media and security contractor. We provide great service, quality products and establish lasting relationships with our customers.Sector: Electrical, media, securityHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2004Employees: 86Local Community Support: We have been the proud sponsor of the Streib Soccer Classic, one of the main CYC Soccer tournaments in the area to support the St Michaels Athletic Association where Tom Streib, his kids and many other team members and their kids grew up playing sports.Streib Company is always quick to respond in helping organizations that make our community a better place, contributing annually to great organizations such as Youth in Need, a non-profit child and family services agency that is dedicated to building positive futures for the community’s most vulnerable children, teens and families. A.R.C. Angels Foundation, a great organization educating and creating awareness to prevent suicide.Most recently, partnering with suppliers and contractors, we just completed the Eastern Missouri Police Academy in The Meadows in Lake St Louis, a great school to train our officers of tomorrow.Interesting Facts: Our Core Values…Solution focus, Team work, Reliability, Excellence, Integrity, Be STREIB….we train and live to Our Core which provides a culture second to none. As a Team we have been provided opportunities such as being a part of “The Extreme Makeover” in 2008 and “Bar Rescue” in 2014, two projects that required effective planning and team work to get done in a timely manner. We approach all projects in this way which continue to contribute to our success through the years.Vision: Creating opportunity through developing lasting relationshipsMission: To provide our customers with a peace of mind that their projects are electrically sound, technically simple and securely protectedCompany Values: Solution Focus: Solution driven in everything we do is important to the success of any project. We pride ourselves on being a driving force in the success of the project and being open minded in the many different ways of achieving that success.Teamwork: Putting together the right team is also a key to success in any project. Streib looks to not only work together in a most effective manner, but we strive to build relations with all contractors on the project and do our part in making them a success.Reliability: With a bottom to the top approach on accountability, we give our team ownership of their task and are confident our customers will receive the service they expect. This being said, any and everyone is available for our customers at all times giving our customers the confidence they will always be taken care of.Excellence: We invest heavily in training to build consistency in our brand providing our customers with the excellence they should expectIntegrity: Doing the right thing is what built this company, we will always do right by our customers and hope to earn that trust for years to come.Be Streib: Staying true to our core provides our customers with the expectations that we “Streib” to be. Website: streibco.comFacebook • Twitter

30. Call for Help Inc.

Description: Founded in 1970, Call For Help Inc. began as a suicide prevention program. Over the years, the agency grew and eventually phased out the suicide hotline to establish and expand its services to reflect and encompass the serious needs of people in the Metro East who face all varieties of crises in their lives. CFH has been able to assist more than 25,000 people a year. Additionally, the agency was able to accomplish this work while providing many of the services free of charge to individuals and families.Sector: Human and social servicesHeadquarters: East St. LouisYear Founded: 1970Employees: 55Website: callforhelpinc.orgFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

31. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Description: A truly uncommon partnership is a rare collaboration. At Parkside Financial, we focus on intangibles that make the whole relationship meaningful — like transparency, respect, ownership, integrity, knowledge, character and ambition. We are inherently different. Unconventional, unparalleled, uncommon, uncomplicated and unwavering. We are thought leaders and go-getters. We carefully align resources, expertise and in fact our very selves with your goals and interests, deliberately pursuing an uncommon partnership to create sophisticated solutions and powerful results for financial success and legacy.Sector: Financial advisersHeadquarters: ClaytonYear Founded: 2008Employees: 55Website: pfbt.comLinkedIn

32. Amitech Solutions

Description: Amitech is a leading health care data analytics and management consulting firm. We are making a big dent in health care, leveraging the true value of data analytics to help payers and providers create extraordinary value and thrive in this world of change. We believe in informed health care for better health.Sector: Health care data analyticsHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1999Employees: 85Website: amitechsolutions.com

33. UNCOMN LLC

Description: UNCOMN has established a reputation of offering really smart, customer-oriented consultants to help solve our clients’ most complex and challenging process, data, and technology problems. We analyze, design and deliver customized people, process, technology and data solutions to solve the most complex business challenges. We are uncommon people, with an uncommon purpose, making an uncommon impact.Sector: ConsultingHeadquarters: Scott Air Force BaseYear Founded: 2010Employees: 105Website: uncomn.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

34. Tri-State Overhead Crane

Sector: Material handling companyHeadquarters: BridgetonYear Founded: 1959Employees: 52Website: tsoverheadcrane.com

35. KnowledgeLake Inc.

Description: KnowledgeLake Inc. is the leader in the development of document imaging, document capture, and workflow products and solutions for Microsoft SharePoint. The KnowledgeLake suite of products extend SharePoint into a comprehensive enterprise content management solution that enables businesses to reduce mailing costs, streamline operations and achieve regulatory compliance using familiar Microsoft products that most businesses already own and use. These products provide a low cost, low risk, easy to implement alternative to legacy ECM solutions and enable a quick return on investment. The services organization at KnowledgeLake specializes in the design of highly scalable SharePoint ECM architecture along with the audited migration of many legacy ECM systems. KnowledgeLake products and solutions are deployed globally in thousands of organizations in many different horizontal and vertical industry sectors including public sector, healthcare, financial services, transportation, government and more. For more information, visit www.knowledgelake.com.Sector: Enterprise content management softwareHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1999Employees: 78Website: knowledgelake.comFacebook • Twitter

36. Sunrise R-IX School

Description: A kindergarten to eighth grade public school districtSector: EducationHeadquarters: DesotoYear Founded: 1952Employees: 56Website: www.sunrise-r9.orgTwitter

37. Lighting Associates LLC

Description: With over 35 years in business, Lighting Associates is a lighting manufacturer’s rep company. We serve our customers and community with reliable customer service and support for all their lighting needs. Distributors, architects, end users and contractors benefit from our knowledge and experience in the lighting industry.Sector: Lighting manufacturer representativeHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1982Employees: 54Website: laiweb.netTwitter

38. Sunset Transportation

Description: Sunset Transportation isn’t just another 3PL. We are driven by the right-size fit for each business, using all levels of global and domestic supply chain resources and services. Our culture allows customers to feel like family, while offering advanced TMS solutions, reporting, and shipment reliability. Our approach is simple: through analysis of historical shipping data, we identify opportunities for optimization, service improvement, and technology enhancements. All this is done with five promises we make to every customer, every day: savings, visibility, data-driven decisions, continuous improvement and relationships. Sunset is the right size 3PL.Sector: Third-party logisticsHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1989Employees: 132Website: www.sunsettrans.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

39. Language. Access. Multicultural. People.

Description: Language. Access. Multicultural. People. (LAMP) is a nonprofit agency dedicated to empowering people and building relationships by bridging cultural and linguistic divides. Our interpreting and translation work makes a wealth of necessary services accessible to both limited English proficient and hearing impaired individuals. With additional services such as our cultural competency, Bridging the Gap, and How to Work with an Interpreter trainings, as well as CEU opportunities, we strengthen the capacity of other organizations to meet the needs of the diverse populations they serve. The partnerships we provide together with these local institutions are life-giving and, in some circumstances, life-saving.Sector: Human and social servicesHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1997Employees: 300Website: lampinterpreters.orgFacebook • Twitter

40. The Morgan School

Description: The Morgan School provides an early childhood education to children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. Our preschool is a student-centered facility that fosters each child’s desire to learn and be the best they can be.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: Dardenne PrairieYear Founded: 2008Employees: 55Website: themorganschool.comFacebook

41. Miracle-Ear

Sector: Health careHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2000Employees: 66Website: miracle-ear.comLinkedIn

42. Flat World Holdings

Description: At Flat World Holdings, we believe in a culture of excellence that is built upon a foundation of continuous improvement. Logistics services powered by leading-edge technology, innovative solutions, and exceptional customer service. Our network of companies offer turnkey solutions to handle all aspects of your supply chain demands. Our services include domestic and international transportation, customized transportation insight and technology tools, project management, warehousing and distribution, supply chain consulting, and custom crate design and fabrication.Sector: Third-party logisticsHeadquarters: O’Fallon, Mo.Year Founded: 2006Employees: 93Website: flatworldsc.comFacebook • LinkedIn

43. Client Services Solutions

Description: Client Services Solutions was founded in 2007 and takes pride in being a family owned and operated business. With the vision of our senior leadership and the dedication of our staff, we have grown to be more than just a traditional call center for our clients. Our facility, located just off the Page Extension in St. Charles, offers a diverse staff of in-house agents ready to assist in any endeavor our clients need.Sector: Call centersHeadquarters: St. CharlesYear Founded: 2007Employees: 58Website: www.css-stl.comFacebook

44. TravelPlex

Description: TravelPlex serves both the corporate travel community as well as those St. Louisians looking for a vacation. TravelPlex is the largest privately owned travel management company in the area, servicing the business travel needs of over 120 corporations. TravelPlex has clients from every segment of St. Louis’s industries, such as SSM, Ameren, Spire, St. Louis University, Washington University, Webster University, the St. Louis Blues as well as many law firms, ad agencies, manufacturing companies and retail companies (Build-A-Bear, Soft Surroundings, and Scrubs & Beyond), just to name a few. TravelPlex has been in business for 27 years and is Apple Vacations No. 1 agency in a six state region! We have leisure counselors who specialize in destinations, such as Italy, the Caribbean, Disney, cruises and almost every corner of the earth. We handle many celebrities including many professional athletes personal travel.Sector: TravelHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1987Employees: 70Website: travelplex.comFacebook • Twitter

45. Buildingstars International

Description: Since 1994, Buildingstars has been delivering high-quality facility services to customers in a variety of markets including office, medical, financial and educational institutions. With regional offices in St. Louis, Chicago, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Houston, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Charlotte, Austin and New York, Buildingstars is expanding rapidly throughout the United States and is emerging as a leader in the industry. Our service is complete, consistent, courteous and now environmentally friendly through our Green Star program.Sector: FranchiseHeadquarters: Maryland HeightsYear Founded: 1994Employees: 97Website: www.buildingstars.comFacebook • LinkedIn

46. Lakeside Exteriors Inc.

Sector: Exterior remodelingHeadquarters: ChesterfieldYear Founded: 1997Employees: 51Website: lakesideexteriors.comFacebook

47. Vetta Sports

Description: Vetta Sports offers sports programs for kids and adults in a fun and safe environment. Vetta has been doing this since 1988, and simply put we Play Sports and Have Fun.Sector: Sports and recreationHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1988Employees: 144Website: vettasports.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

48. Provident Behavioral Health

Description: Provident has been serving St. Louis for almost 160 years. We provide mental health services, Afterschool programming, and manage one of the oldest crisis hotlines in the United States.Sector: NonprofitHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1860Employees: 116Website: providentstl.orgFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

49. Southwestern Hearing Centers

Description: We help people reconnect with their lives through better hearing. After 70 years of hard work and dedication our family has grown to over 65 clinics throughout the Midwest and secured our spot as one of the largest and oldest hearing aid providers in the U.S. It is an exciting time to be a part of a growing industry and everyday taking advantage of the opportunities we provide to improve the lives of thousands of our neighbors in our communities. At Southwestern Hearing Centers we believe their is a direct connection between better hearing and living a better life.Sector: Health careHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1947Employees: 55 Website: southwesternhearing.comFacebook

50. Dodge Moving & Storage

Description: Dodge Moving and Storage is a full service relocation company with over a century of experience specializing in the transportation and storage of household goods, electronics, high-value products, office/industrial equipment, record storage, and asset management.The growth of Dodge in our industry is a direct result of a building trust in the community with sound business practices. Dodge is a quality driven company. We offer competitive pricing, ethical sales people, quality trained labor, award-winning drivers and dedicated employees. To measure success, we survey our customers for honest feedback and act on it, both good and bad. Our quality team meets monthly to review results. Corrective action is taken where necessary and accolades and incentives given to those who went above and beyond for our customers. We realize that our business depends on the customer’s willingness to recommend us to others and that can only happen if we honor our promises.Sector: Moving and storageHeadquarters: Earth CityYear Founded: 1902Employees: 84Website: dodgemoving.comFacebook • Twitter

51. Coolfire Solutions

Description: Coolfire Solutions is a St. Louis-based software company and creators of the Ronin Platform, a real-time situational awareness platform designed to create intelligent action from existing data. Put simply, Ronin gets the right data, in the right hands — right now. Users of the platform are diverse and include global military forces, public safety and security organizations, transportation and the world’s largest rental car company.Sector: Enterprise softwareHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2010Employees: 56Website: coolfiresolutions.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

52. Madison Mutual Insurance Company

Description: Anything can happen. We have you covered. Madison Mutual Insurance Company is dedicated to providing superior personal lines of insurance products to our policyholders at a competitive price. We are committed to the well-being of our policyholders, independent agents, employees and the communities in which we operate.Sector: InsuranceHeadquarters: EdwardsvilleYear Founded: Employees: 52Website: madisonmutual.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

53. Aerotek

Description: Aerotek, headquartered in Hanover, Md., is a leading provider of technical, professional and industrial staffing services. It is our mission is to bring great people and great organizations together. Established in 1983, Aerotek is an operating company of Allegis Group, the largest provider of staffing services in the U.S. Aerotek operates a network of more than 200 non-franchised offices throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, visit Aerotek.comAerotek can place all relevant skill sets in the following industries: clinical, energy, engineering, environmental, industrial, office and clerical, professional, scientific, skilled trades and technical.Sector: StaffingHeadquarters: Hanover, Md.Year Founded: 1983Employees: 8,000Website: aerotek.comFacebook • Twitter

54. McClure Engineering

2019 Chili Cook-off

Description: McClure Engineering is a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to unique engineering problems. The firm is committed to establishing and retaining a closely knit relationship with a broad base of clients throughout the world and, through the relationship, establishing a team approach toward the development and implementation of leading edge technology in all aspects of energy systems engineering. The firm’s philosophy is that only through this cooperative team approach can the risks associated with new ideas be successfully borne and the state-of-the-art advanced.Sector: EngineeringHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1953Employees: 87Website: mcclureeng.comFacebook • LinkedIn

55. Hubbard Radio St. Louis LLC

Description: Started in 1923, Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. is an American television and radio broadcasting corporation based in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. Launched by Stanley E. Hubbard, Hubbard Broadcasting operates radio stations and television stations in 10 states. In addition to radio and television stations, other Hubbard Broadcasting companies include the satellite and cable networks ReelzChannel and Ovation TV, F&F Productions and 2060 Digital. In St. Louis, Hubbard Radio consists 105.7 The Point, KSHE 95, 106.5 The Arch, New Country 92.3, 101ESPN and 2060 Digital St. Louis. For additional information on Hubbard Radio visit www.hubbardradio.com.Sector: Broadcasting/marketingHeadquarters: Minneapolis, St. Paul, Minn.Year Founded: 2011Employees: 178Website: corporate.hubbardradio.com/markets/st-louis

56. Mosby Building Arts LTD

Description: Mosby is a premium full-service remodeling company capable of assisting with entire home remodeling needs. From kitchens and baths, basements and outdoor living, to windows and door replacement, Mosby will improve your home from roof to curb and everything in between.Sector: Design build remodelingHeadquarters: KirkwoodYear Founded: 1947Employees: 106Website: callmosby.comFacebook • Twitter

57. Safelite AutoGlass

Description: Safelite AutoGlass is an automotive repair and replacement company. Our technicians use our Mobile Glass Shops to repair and replace customer vehicle windows where ever they need us.Sector: AutomotiveHeadquarters: Columbus, OhioYear Founded: 1947Employees: 15,000Website: safelite.comFacebook • Twitter

58. Protective Life Insurance Co

Description: The Asset Protection Division (“Protective Asset Protection”) of Protective Life Corporation has been providing F&I solutions for the automotive industry since 1962. We proudly serve thousands of dealerships in the automotive, RV, powersports and marine industries by providing innovative F&I products, training and technology. Our portfolio of vehicle protection plans, guaranteed asset protection, limited warranties and credit insurance programs provide dealerships the opportunity to generate revenue through the sale of products that help consumers protect their tomorrow, so they have the freedom to embrace today.Sector: InsuranceHeadquarters: Birmingham, Ala.Year Founded: 1907Employees: 3,000Website: www.protecitveassetprotection.comLinkedIn

59. Rossman School

Description: Rossman School is a co-educational, independent elementary day school for students age 4 through sixth grade. Rossman’s mission is to provide a strong, well-balanced education in a nurturing school community committed to excellence.Nestled on a 20-acre campus and equipped with state-of-the-art technology, Rossman School provides a warm, nurturing environment in which children enjoy learning. Combining modern techniques with strong traditional values, the school’s curriculum ensures a solid foundation in academics, athletics and the arts as well as strong character development. Rossman students also learn how to learn as teachers emphasize the process of learning by modeling techniques and strategies and encouraging questions.High and consistent standards promote student responsibility for the development of a positive self-image and the realization of each child’s intellectual, physical, social, emotional and creative potential. Our thoughtfully designed program allows children to develop the problem-solving, critical thinking, organization, and collaboration skills future leaders need.Sector: EducationHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1917Employees: 51Website: rossmanschool.orgFacebook • Twitter

60. Treats Unleashed

Description: Treats Unleashed, the natural place for pets, caters to every pet’s individual needs when it comes to health, diet, nutrition and grooming. Locally owned and operated, Treats Unleashed is your one-stop shop for all-natural pet food, fresh-baked treats and custom pet cakes, grooming and self-wash, as well as a wide selection of quality dog and cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies and more!Sector: RetailHeadquarters: ChesterfieldYear Founded: 2003Employees: 106Website: treats-unleashed.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

61. The Lipton Group Inc.

Description: The Lipton Group is a third generation family-owned real estate company based in St. Louis. Since 1957, The Lipton family has owned, managed and developed a wide range of commercial real estate to include apartment communities, retail centers, office buildings, condominiums and storage facilities. Our employees, from every level, understand that attention to detail means that resident service comes first. Considerable attention is devoted to the physical appearance of the properties, and detailed programs are established to provide thorough preventative maintenance and prompt response to residents’ needs. Because of this approach, we have consistently delivered exceptional living experiences to our residents.Sector: Property managementHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1957Employees: 101Website: liptongroup.comFacebook • Twitter

62. Experitec Inc.

Description: Experitec Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, has been serving the process automation needs of our local industrial-manufacturing customers since 1975. Experitec is primarily a manufacturers’ representative, distributor, and services provider of principals that manufacture quality products to meet industrial customers’ needs. Experitec provides enabling technology and services to customers located in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Experitec fully understands its customers in order to provide solutions to their toughest problems, deliver the greatest value and consistently be a trusted and reliable partner. As a local business partner of Emerson Automation Solutions, Experitec delivers the highest quality and most innovative technologies in the process control marketplace. Experitec employees provide No Equal performance through their experience, technical expertise, commitment to excellence, and service to our customers and principals.Sector: Industrial automationHeadquarters: ChesterfieldYear Founded: 1975Employees: 202Website: experitec.comFacebook • LinkedIn

63. Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd LLC

Description: Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd LLC is exclusively devoted to helping mesothelioma victims and their families.Sector: LegalHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2011Employees: 201Website: mrhfmlawfirm.com

64. 1st Financial Federal Credit Union

Description: 1st Financial is a full-service financial institution dedicated to helping our members achieve their financial dreams. We serve St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County and a wide array of companies throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. We pride ourselves as being a banking institution that takes the time to look at people as more than a credit score or as potential fee income. We look at the entire person and help them forge a plan to reach their financial dreams.Sector: Credit unionHeadquarters: WentzvilleYear Founded: 1968Employees: 98Website: thebetterwaytobank.orgFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

65. Rodgers Townsend

Description: Rodgers Townsend is a creative growth agency. We believe creativity is an accelerant for growth and when applied with strategic precision, the most powerful force in business. So in every strategy brief lies a dare. A what if that invites clients to conspire with us — to create work to delight any and all who meet it in an increasingly sharable world. We promise to challenge what’s expected, demand better than best practice and execute emotion-evoking ideas to supercharge growth. Since 2006, we’ve been a proud member of DDB global network and Omnicom (NYSE: OMC). Our key clients include AT&T, State Farm, Smoothie King, Spectrum Brands, Luxco Spirits and Schnucks Markets.Sector: AdvertisingHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1996Employees: 60Website: rodgerstownsend.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

66. Secure24

Description: Secure 24 is a company where employees learn how to succeed and foster personal and professional growth, and their success will be enthusiastically celebrated thus creating a sales-centric culture focused on winning. At Secure24, we pride ourselves on our innovation, teamwork, and employee rewards. We have a strong company culture that inspires employee engagement and open communication.Sector: SecurityHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 2007Employees: 120Website: secure24promos.comFacebook • LinkedIn

67. Horner & Shifrin

Description: Horner & Shifrin is a multidisciplinary professional services firm based in St. Louis, with offices in O’Fallon and Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Chicago and O’Fallon, Ill. We offer engineering services in all phases of a project, including design, feasibility, planning, development, and construction administration. In addition to engineering, our in-house capabilities include materials testing, land surveying, GIS mapping and hosting.Sector: Engineering design consultantHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1933Employees: 107Website: hornershifrin.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

68. Veterans Care Coordination

Description: One in 3 seniors in this country is a veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran. These heroes — our fathers, mothers, spouses, friends — may be eligible for a unique benefit through the VA called “Aid and Attendance.” This benefit provides funding to help keep loved ones safe and comfortable with home care or in an assisted living environment.Millions of qualifying veterans and families go without Aid and Attendance simply because of a lack of information or a lack of help. We’re here to ensure that veterans receive the benefits they’ve earned.We strive to assist veterans during this process with the same honor and integrity with which they have served our country.Sector: Home careHeadquarters: Lake St. LouisYear Founded: 2011Employees: 56Vision: Our Vision is that we will continue to be the trusted leader for the Pension with Aid and Attendance benefit by providing superior service and knowledge thereby creating a new standard for the industry.Mission: Our Mission is to improve the lives of Veterans and Surviving spouses by obtaining the Pension with Aid and Attendance benefit and managing the home care that allows them to live independently.Website: veteranscarecoordination.comFacebook

69. Two Men And A Truck

Description: In 1994, Two Men and a Truck St. Louis started in a Kirkwood basement with one truck and a yellow page ad. What started as a small business quickly began to grow, and in 1995 we moved the office to Brentwood on Manchester Road. Growth continued, but our parking spaces were full, so in 2004 we consolidated all of our offices into one large facility in Sunset Hills which allows us to serve the entire area quickly and conveniently. Our locations currently operates more than 60 trucks and completes more than 13,000 home and business moves a year in the metropolitan area.Whether you’re looking to relocate around the corner, a few states away, or across the country, our skilled packing and moving teams are ready to take on the challenge. Our crews are professionally trained in our 1,500 square foot mock home training facility. Each training class teaches the proper way to move every item in the home, load it on a truck, and unload it back into the home! Everyone at Two Men and a Truck St. Louis is drug tested and background checked, as well as licensed and bonded. We live by The Grandma Rule, to treat everyone the way you would want your grandma to be treated. This is why we treat everyone like family.Sector: MovingHeadquarters: Lansing, Mich.Year Founded: 1984Employees: 4,500Website: twomenstlouis.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

70. EPIC Systems

Description: Founded in 1995, EPIC Systems is a leading multidisciplinary engineering and fabrication firm that provides automation solutions for modular process plants and systems, packaging and assembly line integration, custom machine manufacturing and advanced machine vision system integration.Sector: Engineering solutionsHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1995Employees: 70Website: epicsysinc.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

71. Corrigan Company

Description: Established in 1896, we are the oldest, family operated mechanical contractor in the Midwestern United States. We specialize in process piping, plumbing, HVAC, fabrication, pipe modules, design/build, 3D modeling and emergency service. Our key markets are industrial, institutional, commercial, power generation, nuclear and waste water.Sector: Mechanical contractorHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1896Employees: 51Website: corriganco.com

72. Artur Express, Inc.

Kristi Randall

Description: Full-service, nationwide transportation and third-party logistics company including delivery services, as well as local shuttle.Sector: FreightHeadquarters: BridgetonYear Founded: 1998Employees: 400Website: arturexpress.comFacebook

73. Karpel Solutions

Description: Karpel Solutions is an IT solutions provider that makes it easier for our clients to do business and for others to do business with them. We support over 10,000 users between our criminal case management software used in more than 325 offices across the United States and our managed IT services utilized by more 105 company locations. Our help desk, staffed by our employees, answers more than 90% of inbound calls resolving most problems on the first call.Sector: ITHeadquarters: St. LouisYear Founded: 1985Employees: 56Website: karpel.com

74. Associated Bank

Description: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of nearly $34 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wis., Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 230 banking locations serving more than 110 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.Mission Statement: Associated Bank will be the Midwest’s premier financial services company, distinguished by consistent, quality customer experiences, built upon a strong commitment to our colleagues and the communities we serve, resulting in exceptional value to our shareholders through economic cycles.Sector: Financial servicesHeadquarters: Green Bay, Wis.Year Founded: 1861Employees: 4,685Website: associatedbank.comFacebook • Twitter • LinkedIn

75. Westport Pools Inc.

Description: Westport Pools was founded in 1967 as a commercial swimming pool management company, Midwest Pool Management. With Jim Bastian at the helm, and using our skills and experience as pool operators, we began repairing and restoring pools. We made a natural transition to designing and building pools in the 1970s and then in the 1980s we started using our knowledge and experience to design and build commercial pools with operations and programming in mind. After completing construction on the City of St. Peters Rec-Plex 1994 Olympic Festival competition pool the company began to grow by leaps and bounds. Today we have more than 50 years of aquatic history under our belt and an employee base that (combined) has more than 800 years of design, construction, service, and facility management expertise. Our services range from weekly pool cleanings to design-build of multi-million dollar aquatic centers and everything in-between including: design, consulting, commercial and residential service, project management, renovations, repairs, equipment replacement and upgrades, construction, legal compliance and education.Sector: Swimming pool construction and serviceHeadquarters: Maryland HeightsYear Founded: 1967Employees: 61Website: westportpools.comFacebookSpecial awards

