🔥These images show tourist hotspots before and after coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It’s no secret that coronavirus has taken a serious hit on the tourism industry.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is currently advising Brits to stay away from China, South Korea and Italy as Covid-19 continues its global spread and experts predict the aviation industry could take a £98 billion hit.

Yet, the photos in the gallery above and the sliders below offer a visual aid to how some of the world’s most popular tourism hotspots have been affected by the virus.

Places like Siem Reap in Cambodia and Sensō-ji​ Temple in Tokyo, usually heaving with camera-waving travellers, have been pictured virtually empty in the past few days.

Scroll down and use the interactive sliders to see the decline in tourist numbers at some of Asia and Oceania’s biggest hotspots.

Jakarta History Museum, Indonesia

Dates: August 18, 2018 (left) and on March 7, 2020 (right).

The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand

Dates: January 29, 2020 (left) and March 2, 2020 (right).

Sensō-ji Temple in Tokyo’s Asakusa district, Japan

Dates: April 16, 2019 (left) and March 9, 2020 (right).

Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China

Dates: September 20, 2019 (left) and March 6, 2020 (right).

Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia

Dates: January 26, 2020 (left) and March 8, 2020 (right).

Angkor Wat Temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Dates: March 16, 2019 (left) and March 5, 2020 (right).

Sydney Opera House, Australia

Dates: December 30, 2017 (left) and March 8, 2020 (right).

The Old Quarter of Hanoi, Vietnam

Dates: November 24, 2015 (left) and March 7, 2020 (right).

Merlion Park, Singapore

Dates: August 13, 2019 (left) and March 6, 2020 (right).

Victoria Peak, Hong Kong

Dates: December 26, 2015 (left) and March 7, 2020 (right).

Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea

Dates: May 3, 2017 (left) and March 6, 2020 (right).

The Huangpu River in Shanghai, China

Dates: May 1, 2019 (left) and March 8, 2020 (right).

Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand

Dates: July 9, 2019 (left) and March 6, 2020 (right).