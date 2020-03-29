🔥These beauty subscription boxes will put a smile on your face while in quarantine🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It may be that you’re a beauty lover who’s struggling to have their tickle itched while stuck in self-isolation. Or perhaps you’re in need of a pick-me-up to indulge in while in quarantine.

Whatever your relationship to beauty, there are a handful of ingenious subscription boxes which satiate any and all desires of the cosmetic kind.

Most boxes contain between five to six products, some sample size and some full size, depending on the company. There’s flexibility when it comes to commitment, too. Many brands now offer the chance to purchase one-off boxes, or have a personally curated package landing on your doorstep once a month (often with added savings to boot). All that’s required of you is a fee, and an address to which your box can be delivered to.

Whether it’s nails, hair removal, perfume or make-up products you’re after, these fun-filled boxes are bursting with surprise beauty stalwarts and independent brands alike.

Cohorted

Cohorted’s September 2019 box (Cohorted)

If you’re looking to dip your toe into the pool of luxury products that the beauty industry has to offer, then Cohorted is the box for you.

It comes with a heftier price tag than other beauty subscription boxes, but that’s owing to the high-end products it offers. Previous boxes have included everything from Dior to Perricone MD, and even a collab with cult make-up brand Morphe.

Each box also includes a glossy magazine detailing the products, how to use them and handy beauty hacks.

Disclaimer: we’ve got insider intel that next month’s box will be Cohorted’s first-ever vegan curation and it’s bursting full of animal-friendly and skin-loving goodies.

Shop it here, £39.99

Friction Free Shaving

(Friction Free Shaving)

For when we are able to spend time en masse with our loved ones again in a few months, we can only hope that warmer climes (and higher hems) will accompany it. And in order to keep on top of any stubble which we may accrue during quarantine, look no further than a subscription to Friction Free Shaving.

Your first box contains the brand’s cult rose-gold metal handle (which you can have engraved with your initials), along with four week’s worth of diamond-coated, six-blade razor attachments. Each month that follows, a fresh set of blades will land on your door, on a date decided by you.

If you’re less of a militant hair-remover, you can opt to receive your FFS box every other month, so blades don’t go to waste.

Shop it here, £9

Meebox

(Meebox)

Given that you may well struggle to escape quarantine to get to that mani-pedi appointment you had scheduled, Meebox is one hell of an alternative.

The subscription service, which is based solely on nails, puts together its monthly boxes with a special theme in mind, with Lost City, Soft Scoop and Miami Nice just a handful of recent edits. The boxes boast polishes from luxe brands like Nailberry and Nails Inc., alongside glitzy embellishments.

Shop it here, £30

Little Known Box

(Little Known Box)

The Little Known Box is one of the only of its kind. It comes bursting with only cruelty-free products.

Each month comes with approximately six products, all from certified cruelty-free brands (look out for the likes of Noble Isle and Figs & Rouge.) Many of the boxes also come with full-size bonus gifts, so you know you’re getting maximum bang for your buck.

Shop it here, £14.95

(The Perfume Society )

If you have a penchant for perfume, but are perhaps running low on your go-to scent, or just in the market for trialling a new signature, there’s no better place to start than with one of The Perfume Society’s subscription boxes.

From the FROW Box to Launches We Love, there are a number of themed boxes to choose from, each playing host to up to eight sample fragrances from the likes of Giorgio Armani and Prada – perfect if you’re a bit of a flirt with your perfumes and enjoy mixing it up.

And for those die-hard perfume fans, testers come complete with a scent card detailing each note in them, meaning you can decipher which tones you do and don’t like in the scents.

Shop it here, £19