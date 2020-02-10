🔥These are the most expensive countries in the world to live in for 2020🔥
If you’ve ever considered moving to Switzerland, you might want to think again as it’s been named as the most expensive country in the world to live in by a new study.
The study, published by Ceoworld Magazine, included nine European nations in the top 20, with Norway, Iceland and Denmark joining Japan to complete the top five.
Luxembourg (7), Ireland (13), France (14), Netherlands (15) and Belgium (18) were also included in the top 20, all trumping the UK which placed 27th.
To identify the most expensive countries, the study collected data from dozens of previous reports and analysed five major metrics including cost of living, rent, groceries, eating out and purchasing power.
The most expensive countries in the world to live in for 2020
1. Switzerland
2. Norway
3. Iceland
4. Japan
5. Denmark
6. Bahamas
7. Luxembourg
8. Israel
9. Singapore
10. South Korea
11. Hong Kong
12. Barbados
13. Ireland
14. France
15. Netherlands
16. Australia
17. New Zealand
18. Belgium
19. Seychelles
20. United States
21. Austria
22. Finland
23. Sweden
24. Canada
25. Puerto Rico
26. Malta
27. United Kingdom
28. Italy
29. Germany
30. Macao
As well as the nine European nations, five of the top 20 countries were in Asia (Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Israel), one in North America (United States), two in the Caribbean (Bahamas and Barbados), two in Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) and one in Africa (Seychelles).
On the other end of the spectrum, Pakistan was named as the world’s most affordable country to live in, followed by Afghanistan, India, Syria, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tunisia.