🔥These are the most expensive countries in the world to live in for 2020🔥

If you’ve ever considered moving to Switzerland, you might want to think again as it’s been named as the most expensive country in the world to live in by a new study.

The study, published by Ceoworld Magazine, included nine European nations in the top 20, with Norway, Iceland and Denmark joining Japan to complete the top five.

Luxembourg (7), Ireland (13), France (14), Netherlands (15) and Belgium (18) were also included in the top 20, all trumping the UK which placed 27th.

To identify the most expensive countries, the study collected data from dozens of previous reports and analysed five major metrics including cost of living, rent, groceries, eating out and purchasing power.

The most expensive countries in the world to live in for 2020

1. Switzerland

2. Norway

3. Iceland

4. Japan

5. Denmark

6. Bahamas

7. Luxembourg

8. Israel

9. Singapore

10. South Korea

11. Hong Kong

12. Barbados

13. Ireland

14. France

15. Netherlands

16. Australia

17. New Zealand

18. Belgium

19. Seychelles

20. United States

21. Austria

22. Finland

23. Sweden

24. Canada

25. Puerto Rico

26. Malta

27. United Kingdom

28. Italy

29. Germany

30. Macao

As well as the nine European nations, five of the top 20 countries were in Asia (Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Israel), one in North America (United States), two in the Caribbean (Bahamas and Barbados), two in Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) and one in Africa (Seychelles).

On the other end of the spectrum, Pakistan was named as the world’s most affordable country to live in, followed by Afghanistan, India, Syria, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tunisia.