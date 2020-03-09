🔥These are the items on sale in the Fortnite shop today🔥

Fortnite’s in-game store has been stocked with new items today for players to purchase with V-Bucks.

Every day at 00: 00 UTC, new items hit the Fortnite store, replacing the goods available from the previous day.

Today’s current rotation, collated by fnbr.co/shop, does not disappoint – with weapons, skins and emotes now available to purchase.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on sale in the Fortnite shop today…

What items are on sale in the Fortnite shop today?

Cosmetics

Supersonic, legendary outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks. This cosmetic was last on sale on February 2, 2020.

Nite Nite, epic outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks. Scratch that scary clown itch with this freaky skin.

Bushranger, rare outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks. Become one scrappy little tree.

Riley, rare outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks.

Pathfinder, uncommon outfit – 800 V-Bucks. Channel your inner Lara Croft with this Pathfinder skin.

Weapon wraps

Squared Stream, rare wrap – 500 V-Bucks.

Dogfight, uncommon wrap – 300 V-Bucks.

Pickaxe skins

Honey Hitters, rare pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks.

Herald’s Wand, rare pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks.

Glider skins

Lamplight, rare glider – 800 V-Bucks.

Surefire, uncommon glider – 500 V-Bucks.

Emotes

Fancy Feet, rare emote – 500 V-Bucks.

Windmill Floss, rare emote – 500 V-Bucks

Revel, uncommon emote – 200 V-Bucks.

In other Fortnite news, the Battle Pass exclusive Deadpool challenges have entered their third week.

