🔥These are the items on sale in the Fortnite shop today🔥

Fortnite’s in-game store has been stocked with new items today for players to purchase with V-Bucks.

Every day at 00: 00 UTC, new items hit the Fortnite store, replacing the goods available from the previous day.

Today’s current rotation, collated by fnbr.co/shop, does not disappoint – with weapons, skins and emotes now available to purchase.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on sale in the Fortnite shop today…

What items are on sale in the Fortnite shop today?

Cosmetics

Leviathan legendary outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks.

Recon Scout, rare outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks.

Bigfoot, rare outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks.

Haze, rare outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks.

Moxie, rare outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks.

Starlie, rare outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks.

Weapon wraps

Faded Cool, uncommon wrap – 300 V-Bucks.

Pickaxe skins

Global Axe, epic pickaxe – 1,200 V-Bucks.

Squid Striker, rare pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Clobber Axe, rare pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks.

Starshot, uncommon pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks.

Glider skins

Planetary Probe, epic glider – 1,200 V-Bucks.

Emotes

Breakin’, epic emote – 800 V-Bucks.

Hula, epic emote – 800 V-Bucks.

Sasquatchin’, uncommon emote – 200 V-Bucks.

