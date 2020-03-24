🔥These are the influencers to follow for the ultimate WFH style inspo🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

If you’ve spent the last week, or however long, in quarantine, there’s a chance you may be struggling with what exactly to wear everyday.

After all, with e-mails, Slack and the occasional Zoom call, what are you getting dressed for?

Perhaps you only have your aged pyjamas and tracksuits and your ropey t-shirts which were white once upon a time and are now more of a discernible (and debatable) dishwater grey.

If that’s the case, and you’re feeling devoid of sartorial WFH inspiration, and bored of your friend’s ephemeral stories on the ‘gram, there’s help in the form of a handful of influencers who are documenting their WFH looks.

These are the accounts to follow if your feed needs a bit of WFH TLC.

1. Monikh Dale

Followers: 144,000

Why follow? Monikh’s WFH looks are so effortless you’ll be clamouring to buy all of the pieces she’s been sporting on her feed. If ever you needed encouraging to trade your tragic trackies in for a chic kitchen table-appropriate, Dale’s your girl.

USP: And once she’s had her wicked way with your fashion sense, you’ll find yourself lusting after her swoon-worthy interiors.

2. Sabina Socol

Followers: 415, 000

Why follow? If there’s anybody to show you around a comfortable, yet ever-so-chic ensemble, it’s Romanian-born, French-bred journalist Sabina Socol. What she doesn’t know about perfectly-fitted denim and cropped cardigans just isn’t worth knowing.

USP: In a time where the future is so uncertain, and our next getaway is barely visible in the distance, indulging in the snippets of Paris which Sabina regularly shares is like a little slice of WFH heaven.

3. Matilda Djerf

Followers: 839,000

Why follow? Swedish Matilda’s feed is usually full-to-the-brim of her meticulously styled ensembles and her gravity-defying ‘do, which would give Farrah Fawcett a run for her money. But in these precarious times, she’s now inviting her followers into her new flat in Stockholm, where she has been modelling various homely ensembles which even the laziest dressers could rustle up to WFH.

USP: The recipes. Oh, the recipes. And her deliciously fluffy dog, Maverick. Both will leave you wanting to be her neighbour.

4. Emili Sindlev

Followers: 387,000

Why follow? Quarantine has caused a myriad of influencers to start chronicling their home workouts in their outrageously chic workout gear. Warning: there is a very strong chance that you will leave a stalk of Sindlev’s Instagram wanting to throw all of your current gym gear in the bin.

USP: Even if home workouts aren’t your thing, Copenhagen-based Sindlev’s archive of rainbow-coloured outfits is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

5. Leandra Medine

Followers: 954, 000

Why follow? While stocks of toilet roll at your local supermarket may be depleting, Man Repeller founder Leandra Medine’s comedic content shows no signs of going anywhere. Her Instagram currently comprises her chronicling her WFH life (with two young twins) and it’s pure gold. In amongst the coronavirus-induced chaos, she manages to style the chicest of outfits. You’ll be left wondering how exactly she does it all.

USP: Medine knows her way around a funny meme which, even if her clothes don’t inspire you, her content will make you belly laugh.

6. Louise Chen

Followers: 17,900

Why follow? DJ and founder of Girls Girls Girls parties, Louise Chen, is using her Instagram to showcase how to do a baggy t-shirt à la WFH. Her knowledge of classic throwback tunes will have you craving a lunchtime boogy around your living room too.

USP: Chen rubs shoulders with the coolest of the cool so once we’re all safely out of quarantine, her feed will be peppered with the most exclusive parties and the slickest guests.

7. Parysatis Peymani

Followers: 42, 000

Why follow? Half French half Iranian fashion and beauty influencer Parysatis is now based in Paris, so her WFH content takes on a more nonchalantly-styled stance. But her love of a 90’s slip is one which will soon rub off on you after enough stalking.

USP: Follow for a feed which oozes cool-girl French chic and all the travel content your heart could ever wish for.