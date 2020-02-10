🔥These are the health and fitness apps you need to know about for 2020🔥

January 2 has arrived once again and around something has happened that has not occurred for nearly a month: finally, we feel full. And like we need to take a walk. A really, really long one.

While the idea of getting healthy in January is hardly ‘novel’, that doesn’t make it any less of a good one. And while in days of old, the fast-track to health would have entailed spending time outside in the cold, thanks to the brilliance of smartphone apps, we can now do things like get fit and eat better without even leaving the house.

There are a number of truly fantastic health apps available and the below is by no means an exhaustive list.

But if you’re struggling to know where to start, keep reading.

Best health and fitness apps for 2020

Johnson & Johnson Official 7-Minute Workout

Designed by Chris Jordan, director of exercise physiology at the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute, this app centres on high intensity circuit training programmes, featuring 72 exercises and 22 workouts, which can be customised to create a grand total of more than 1,000 variations.

Best of all, each is just seven minutes long. And can be done from virtually anywhere. No excuses now!

Nike Training Club

With over 100 workouts to choose from, you are bound to find one to suit. Be it yoga or strength training, this app will deliver – plus it allows you to customise your own regime, complete with goals.

And if that wasn’t enough, it dispenses nutritional and wellness pointers too.

MyFitnessPal

The journey begins with your diet. This app enables you to keep a nutritional diary to keep track of your calorie intake so you know your body is getting what it needs.

It also helps you log what exercise you are taking, such as cardio sessions, strength training and step-tracking.

Plus it has active forums to offer advice and support. See why it’s called a pal?

Noom

It’s been used by over 47 million people – safe to say, it’s popular. Noom is a health food app that centres on lifestyle changes, not extreme dietary ones.

It helps you set – and reach – a series of goals with the help of a Goal Specialist. Through the development of new skills, the aim is to ‘master your mindset’ so users can make more informed decisions about eating.

Headspace

Needs little introduction. This meditation app, co-founded by Andy Puddicombe and Richard Pierson, has been used by numerous stars, including Emma Watson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

It teaches users how to meditate and achieve mindfulness through a series of guided meditations. Great at relieving stress.

Calm

Because who wouldn’t want to be on a regular basis? Through a number of programmes, including guided meditations and Daily Calm sessions, this app helps users travel towards relaxation.

It also offers a range of sleep stories to help you on your way to slumber. Some of them are read by celebrities. Let Matthew McConaughey send you to sleep…