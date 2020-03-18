These are the eight applicants for St. Louis County police chief

CLAYTON — Three lieutenant colonels and five captains have applied to replace Jon Belmar as St. Louis County police chief, according to a source with knowledge of the process.The eight applicants to be St. Louis County’s next police chief began interviews Tuesday with the county’s Board of Police Commissioners. Those applicants are: • Lt. Col. Jeff Bader, commander of the division of special operations,• Lt. Col. Troy Doyle, commander of the division of operational support,• Lt. Col. Bryan Ludwig, commander of the division of patrol,• Capt. Mary Barton, commander of the West County Precinct,• Capt. Mark Cox, commander of security services,• Capt. James Mundel, commander of the Wildwood Precinct,• Capt. Steve Sack, commander of the communications bureau, and• Capt. Melissa Webb, commander of the Affton-Southwest PrecinctThe police board had invited the department’s five lieutenant colonels and 18 captains to apply by March 11. Board chairman William Ray Price Jr. said last month the department would not rule out a more expanded search later on, if necessary.The search is underway because Belmar is retiring on April 30 after a six-year tenure. He announced his departure on Feb. 10, hours before the county finalized a settlement to pay a gay lieutenant $10.25 million for a workplace discrimination case.Over the past month, the police oversight board held three listening sessions to ask county residents what qualities they wanted in their next chief. About 50 residents answered.At those sessions, the five commissioners — William Ray Price Jr., Michelle Schwerin, Mark Gaertner, Dr. Laurie Punch and Thomasina Hassler — listened intently and took notes as local political leaders, former and current law enforcement officials, representatives of various community groups and concerned citizens spoke.

