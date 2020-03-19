🔥These are the biggest hair trends to recreate from the AW20 runways🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Perhaps you’re finding yourself loitering around your flat, as you navigate the tumultuous WFH world into which we’ve all been thrust.

Perhaps you’ve hit a lull in your WFH working day and your kitchen table – and your sudden reliance on it – is irking you.

Perhaps you’ve binged all of the Amazon, Netflix and Apple TV films, series and documentaries that’ve been recommended you watch, and now you’re wondering what else you could possibly do to bide your time?

Well, it may just be time for you to pore over the hairstyles which came out of the most recent autumn/ winter 2020 fashion month (which, luckily, took place relatively unscathed before the world was gripped firmly in the palm of Covid-19’s hand.)

While the make-up was amped up this season, and the clothes took on new heights (quite literally at Victoria Beckham in London), the hair oozed personality, perhaps in a bid to elevate the largely neutral-coloured palettes.

Keep on reading for some of the seriously hair-raising trends which emerged from fashion month.

Royal-ready coifs

Shrimps AW20 (IMAXTree)

At the Shrimps AW20 show in London, which paid homage to the perennially chic Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Di, hair channelled the eighties with gravity-defying bouffants.

Meanwhile at Haider Ackermann (one half of fashion’s finest bromances with Timothée Chalamet), the big beehives were accompanied by wispy fringes and alabaster skin.

Head in the game

Dior AW20 (IMAXTree)

At Dior’s feminist-themed show, headgear came in the form of 90’s bandanas; at Elie Saab, it was a series of earnest face veils; while at Balenciaga’s climate change-themed spectacle, USB cords were utilised as accessories.

What was obvious was that headgear was hot this season. Whether you opt for a headband lined with feathers à la Erdem, or keep it Gucci-fresh with diamante hair jewels in the style of the Italian maison, the takeaway is to get some kind of accessory on your head.

Top of the bobs

Chanel (IMAXTree)

Kaia Gerber’s off-duty fashion month style quite rightfully garnered a lot of attention for its retro silhouettes and effortless nonchalance. But what made all fashionistas really sit up and pay attention was her hair, which had been chopped into one helluva sharp and sleek bob.

And it would appear that the bob is very much back en vogue, among many others during the fashion month marathon, Bella Hadid sported her hair in a short and sharp cut for Burberry’s show in London.

“I woke up like this”

Marques’Almeida AW20 (IMAXTree)

It’s the antithesis of fashion itself to be blasé, but that’s precisely the style that the hair at Chanel and Dior adopted. At Chanel, it was kept natural and frizz-free, with wisps left free around the face and some styled with a nonchalant half-up, half-down style, while Dior followed suit with equally as effortless locks.

At Marques’Almeida in London, a brand known for its fun and unapologetic fashion, the hair was also kept firmly in the I-just-rolled-out-of-bed lane.

Return of the perm

Simone Rocha (IMAXTree)

In keeping with its whimsical, bucolic DNA, Simone Rocha confirmed the return of the intrinsically retro perm with fluffy waves taking centre stage.

Similarly in Milan, big and bountiful curls were firmly back on the fashion month menu, as they also re-appeared at Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini.

