🔥There’s Something in the Water🔥

Release Date (Streaming):
March 27, 2020
| Not Rated
Starring:
Ellen Page, Ian Daniel
Summary:
Ellen Page brings attention to the injustices and injuries caused by environmental racism in her home province, in this urgent documentary on Indigenous and African Nova Scotian women fighting to protect their communities, their land, and their futures. [TIFF]
Director:
Ellen Page and Ian Daniel
Genre(s):
Documentary
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
73 min
