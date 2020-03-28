🔥There’s Something in the Water🔥

Movie Details & Credits

Netflix |

Release Date (Streaming):

March 27, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

Ellen Page, Ian Daniel

Summary:

Ellen Page brings attention to the injustices and injuries caused by environmental racism in her home province, in this urgent documentary on Indigenous and African Nova Scotian women fighting to protect their communities, their land, and their futures. [TIFF]

Director:

Ellen Page and Ian Daniel

Genre(s):

Documentary

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

73 min

See All Details and Credits

Awards & Rankings

Watch Now