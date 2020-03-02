🔥There's now a playable Final Fantasy VII Remake demo on the PlayStation store🔥

The much-rumoured demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake has just been released on the PlayStation store.

With this demo version, you can enjoy the iconic first chapter of the remake which sees Cloud, Barrett and the rest of the Avalanche eco-terrorist team conduct their bombing mission on the Mako reactor 1.

Tweeted today at 8am GMT, the official Final Fantasy VII Remake Twitter account shared the joyous news.

You can download this free demo from the PlayStation Store, which can be accessed online or through your PS4 console.

This is the first time ever the game will be playable by the entire public, as previously it has only been available to play at gaming expos including E3 and PAX East.

Developers Square Enix revealed that progress from the demo cannot be carried over into the full version of the game and that content may also differ from the retail version, which will be available to play on Friday April 10, 2020.