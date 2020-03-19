🔥'There's no two ways about it, everyone's terrified' – Tom Brown offers stark appraisal of restaurant crisis as he joins campaign to save the industry🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Cornerstone chef Tom Brown has spoken on the crisis facing the hospitality industry as he lent his voice to a fundraising campaign supporting those most affected by coronavirus.

“There’s no two ways about it,” Brown told the Standard, “Everyone’s on the verge of closing. Some people are staying open, some people are closing voluntarily, but everyone’s terrified. They’re worried about their staff, they’re worried about paying their bills, they’re worried about being able to reopen once it’s all happened.”

Brown is heavily involved in the Hospitality Action campaign to raise money for those in food and drink, an area entirely derailed by the coronavirus outbreak. The charity is working to support businesses and staff out of work; donations can be made at hospitalityaction.org.

“Everyone is heartbroken,” said Brown, “The thing about chefs and restaurateurs and whatever is, because of the nature of this job, you’re so emotionally connected that it’s taking a huge toll on people personally. You can see it written all over their faces when you talk to them. It’s a terrible time, it really is.”

London’s restaurant scene has faced near collapse over the past few days, with some of the city’s biggest chains closing shop alongside countless independents. Many such closures followed the government’s advice on Monday to avoid pubs, clubs and crowded places, as well as theatres. This week, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak pledged to “stand behind businesses small and large”, with promises to adjust business rates and provide grants of up to £25,000 for small businesses, alongside government-backed loans.

“In fairness to them, they came out with this money they’re injecting. But the day before we were told that all bars and restaurants weren’t going to be forced to close down, but ‘please don’t anyone go to those places’. You know, the reaction in the industry was that this was a coffin nail to us. It really was. The reaction we got from people was just absolute devastation: the level of uncertainty that is hanging over us all at the minute is what’s killing people.”

Brown has called on celebrity friends and patrons to support the Hospitality Action campaign, with actor Stephen Graham lending his support, alongside Cornerstone regulars Miles Kane and Professor Green. Many top chefs are also involved in the campaign, including Angela Hartnett, Tom Kerridge, Paul Ainsworth and Jason Atherton, the charity’s Principal Patron. Richard Corrigan, who just last week declared the pandemic “probably the worst crisis I’ve seen in my 33 years cooking” and called on restaurateurs to “show humanity” to struggling staff, is also involved.

“I wanted to more than anything I wanted to prove to my guys that if there was something I could do, I would do it,” said Brown, who like most in the industry has been affected. “Bookings after the announcement? Huge drop off. More than 50 per cent. Probably closer to 70 per cent. We have a very loyal local customer base that I’m incredibly grateful for. So grateful. But don’t forget, we’re out in the ends in Hackney. I dread to think what it was like in central London.”

Praising his team, Brown said: “I had to have the conversation with my staff that everyone dreads, that there’s a chance that we’re going to have to close, and we’ll all be out of a job.

“I was a complete mess, I was beside myself. And all any of the staff could say was: ‘chef, you know, we understand.’

“But it’s not restaurateurs like myself hardest hit. I think the majority of them will find a way, it’s more of the people – it’s the waiter on a zero-hours contract, it’s the commis chef who moved London and now has a huge rent bills to pay. These are the people that are gonna get the hardest hit.”

London’s restaurant faces a tough few months as the prospect of an entire shutdown looms, which could threaten plans for places to operate on a delivery-only basis. “The way restaurant and bars work, they run on incredibly tight margins,” Brown explained, “The labour costs are very high, and as well, understandably the public don’t want to pay huge mark-ups, so restaurants run on very tight margins. There’s not often a lot of cash for things that can go wrong.”

Donations can be made to the Hospitality Action campaign here.