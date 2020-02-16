🔥There's an uprising at LFW as Victoria Beckham rewrites her own rule book🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

After twelve years in business, Victoria Beckham has transformed the pipe dream of a pop star into a serious fashion brand complete with its own signature silhouettes and headline attractions. Now she’s ready to turn that on its head.

Certainly, the former Spice Girl has found the confidence to push back against the style statements that made her brand a global success story.

“This season it was about breaking the rules within the context of the brand codes and losing my inhibitions” said Beckham, at a preview for her latest autumn/winter collection, unveiled at London Fashion Week this morning.

The crux of this rebellion is a shorter length with swinging tweed skirts and velvet culottes, cut to skim the knee, among the early takeaways presented on the catwalk today. It marked a change in tact for the designer who has become synonymous with the elegant mid-calf length which put her brand on the map.

(Getty Images)

“It’s exciting for me” noted Beckham. “I’ve been playing with it for a while but we’ve never done it before – I wanted to do it in a way that was wearable, cool and fresh”.

This change in direction was about capturing the spirit and attitudes of the Sixties with models Penelope Tree and Marisa Barendon among the sources of inspiration for Beckham this season.

Everything from knitwear, worn layered over exaggerated collar shirts, to kilts to lumberjack style overcoats offered Beckham’s customer the chance to outfit herself for all occasions. The introduction of an over-the-knee suede boot, which comes in a host of colourways from lilac to yellow, allowed natty tweed and sweet primrose yellow a hint of sex appeal. While Nineties slip dresses were lent a toughness by tweed overcoats.

(Getty Images)

Beckham’s new heroine is deeply rooted in 2020 with wearability and the contemporary idea that a modern woman wants a wardrobe that’s adaptable, global and dynamic very much still this brand’s beating heart.

“I remember reading that Marisa Barendon used to wear the same clothes from day to the evening – she just put more makeup on” said Beckham. Undoubtedly, it’s this notion of versatility that underpinned this collection – with a series of all-black and navy dresses, some with high collars, others with plunging deep-v backs – serving as Beckham’s answer to the day to night dressing conundrum.

(Getty Images)

“I can’t remember the last time I wore a party dress. Now I’m excited” said Beckham, citing a balloon-sleeve above-the-knee style among her favourites.

Is Beckham a fashion rebel? Probably not. But she’s not resting on her laurels either – be that with a robust fashion business or with her phenomenally successful beauty line which launched last September and is growing at pace.

This mood is encapsulated in the song Boss by Little Simz, which served as a soundtrack for today. Certainly, it took Beckham out of her comfort zone. ”I had a word with Harper about it before the show” she joked backstage, “‘I said ‘there are lots of bad words in this song and you know that’s no ok”.

Harper watched from the front row today alongside her brothers Romeo and Cruz and her father David. As has become tradition at LFW, the family were joined by U.S Vogue’s Anna Wintour.