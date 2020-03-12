A piece of unmissable bling is about to light up the Nine Elms regeneration zone, in the shape of a shameless statement piece of property for those who love a label. Thanks to a collaboration with Italian fashion house Versace, 50-storey Aykon London One will be the ritziest tower on the block.

Even the chandeliers in the residents’ lounge are gold-plated filigree, while “V” for Versace Home is in marble patterns inlaid into the walnut floors at the entrance to each apartment. The first “branded” apartment building in Britain, this one is priced accordingly into the millions.

Since building work on “Versace Tower” began in August, ahead of a completion date of 2020, 170 of its 360 homes have sold. Unsurprisingly, many overseas buyers have taken the bait, from the Gulf States, Hong Kong, Russia, Iran and Pakistan.

Noora Al Sohail, a relationship manager for Aykon International Real Estate Services, says buyers range in age from their mid-twenties to 65-plus, and probably won’t live in their new baubles full time. “Most of them already have several homes.”

Inside south London’s “Versace Tower”

VIEW OF HARRODS FROM THE MARKETING SUITE

Much has been written about the glut of new-build flats lining the Thames, and the tough time developers are having trying to shift them in a nervous market to price-conscious post-Brexit Britons.

After a UK launch in spring and an overseas sales campaign, this £240 million development looks very much on track, but only 11 Britons are among the buyers, says Yana Lebedeva, business development manager at Dubai-based property developer Damac, the parent company of Aykon International.

Noora Al Sohail says buyers from abroad are attracted to Aykon London One’s Zone 1 location, its proximity to the embassies that have decided to move across the river from Mayfair to Nine Elms in recent years — and of course, by the Versace brand.

“It makes a massive difference,” says Al Sohail, sitting in the lavish splendour of the Aykon London One sales suite in prime Knightsbridge, with reassuring front-row views of Harrods from its windows. “As a girl who loves to shop I know how important it is to be able to live in a tower called Versace. It is a very positive message for those who like brands.”

THE HIGHER YOU GO, THE HIGHER THE PRICE

Estate agent Portico is currently marketing flats at so-called Versace Tower. A studio can be bought for £747,000, with one-bedroom apartments from £1,116,000, and two-bedroom flats from £1,877,000.

As the floors start to rise, so do the prices. A top-floor duplex would set you back £13 million, although Al Sohail says, conspiratorially, that prospective owners might find a little wriggle room. “We encourage buyers to make offers.”

For their money, buyers certainly get plenty of Versace branding in their homes. The style house’s trademark Greek key decorates splashbacks, kitchen islands and the mirrors in the white marble bathrooms, while master bedrooms are decorated with lavish amounts of pale gold-and-cream Versace wallpaper.

Trademark opulence: gold-plated filigree chandeliers in the residents’ lounge

Residents will enjoy in-house dining, a concierge, swimming pool and spa, all tricked up in Versace’s trademark maximal style of opulent colours and fabrics.

Even the children’s playroom has a patchwork Versace carpet in primary colours, plus a double-height yellow slide and designer chairs. Some lucky teenagers preparing to study at London universities have been treated by their super-rich parents to Aykon London One flats, to go with their garaged sports cars. Yana Lebedeva marvels: “They are already driving Ferraris about. But this is our clientele.”

Developers have come under fire for flogging highly priced flats at Nine Elms to overseas buyers before addressing the British market. However, Al Sohail believes these particular flats will attract only premium buyers who can afford to pay for the Versace name.

“The British do not feel like overpaying for the brand and they take ages to think about it,” she says. She snaps her fingers as she adds: “In Russia people buy just like that.”