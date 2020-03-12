In the book-lined living room of fashion designer Edwina Gieve’s east London home there’s one viewpoint that sums up its playful atmosphere.

An internal window — a new, simple pane of glass under the top half of a sash window, the two forming a hybrid of new and old — overlooks the kitchen at a lower level.

From here your eye is drawn to a colourful mural that animates one wall above a worktop.

It depicts cavorting harlequins bearing food and drink. In this topsy-turvy scene, one carries a tray that’s tilting, threatening to send a lobster dish flying; a glass of red wine teeters precariously on another’s hand, while one boisterous harlequin performs a cartwheel.

Inside the Edwardian tile house where contemporary meets heritage

Murals, like panoramic wallpapers, are having a moment in interiors, and this happy-go-lucky harlequinade comes courtesy of Maxted Murals.

In the kitchen the same vibrant colours as those of the harlequins’ diamond-patterned costumes ricochet around the room.

The wooden frames of two glass doors — one leads up to the hallway and living room, the other down to a new basement housing a larder and guest room — are painted cobalt blue, as is a rocking chair.

Other chairs around the kitchen table are in jade green, scarlet and white. The shades of an Italian Fifties pendant light echo these colours.

But nothing is too co-ordinated: lemon yellow beams support a skylight that’s a structural element as well as a decorative touch designed to evoke sunlight, and there’s a salmon pink feature wall.

These bold paints are all by Dulux Trade, rather than infinitely subtle Farrow & Ball.

Two upstairs bathrooms in this Edwardian house are in contrasting styles.

One has a pretty, cottagey wallpaper based on an Arts and Crafts design by CFA Voysey, showing birds, grasshoppers and flowers, and tongue-and-groove woodwork painted peppermint green; another bathroom is in a very Pop style with concentric squares of sunshine yellow and white tiles.

It might all sound busy and bitty on the colour front, but the kitchen is big and light-filled enough to take this maverick use of colour.

And this rather eccentric approach gives the entire, four-storey home its quirky personality and charm.

Edwina and her husband Dan, a scion of the Gieve family that once co-owned Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, haven’t held back from using splashes of colour in their home, where they live with their sons, Dashiell, eight, Cosmo, five, and Esmond, two.

Much of the house has been redesigned. “Dan and I have lived here five years and we chose many of the paints, wallpapers and mid-century furniture. But as the family grew we needed more space,” says Edwina. “We also wanted a house that felt very original.”

The couple commissioned London-based architects Beasley Dickson.

“We agreed our design would be contemporary while respecting historical features,” says partner Melissa Beasley.

Traditional cornices and an ornate carved wood decorative feature near the front door were retained, giving the house a lived-in, retro flavour.

This nostalgic quality mirrors the Seventies- and Eighties-inspired style of Edwina’s fashion label Clary & Peg, co-founded with Johanna Kociejowski, which sells hip maternity wear.

“Johanna and I met when we were eight months pregnant,” says Edwina. “We thought there was a gap in the market for fashionable maternity wear.”

Clary & Peg also sells accessories such as turbans with Art Deco prints reminiscent of iconic Seventies store Biba.

“My mum, an artist, who wore clothes by Biba and Ossie Clark in the Seventies, has been a big inspiration,” explains Edwina.

As key spaces, the kitchen and basement have been altered and enlarged.

“There was a disconnect between the ground floor and kitchen because of a major change in levels and poor links between them,” says Beasley.

In the place of the current kitchen — which occupies a new extension with sliding doors leading to a back garden — was a smaller one flanked by a narrow alleyway. The architects extended the kitchen sideways to fill this.

But there was a height restriction on the extension where it bordered the neighbour’s property, so the kitchen floor was lowered by about half a metre, adding added a lot more head height.

The existing basement was no more than a coal store. “So we excavated it, which increased the ceiling height to two-and-a-half metres.”

The architects enhanced the sense of space by creating clear connections between rooms, notably with the new glass pane between the living room and kitchen.

Bespoke tiles that change colour depending on the weather frame the outside entrance to the extension (Agnese Sanvito)

Colour is used to draw the eye; an electric blue door frame in the kitchen visually links with shelves in the same shade in the larder beyond.

The couple love ceramics and collect historic glazed tiles. Several Art Nouveau tiles decorated with swans are displayed on a dresser in the kitchen.

A desire to reflect this passion led to the architects creating a showstopping feature — a façade clad with kingfisher blue ceramic tiles that frames the outside entrance to the extension.

“They’re bespoke tiles made by Stoke-on-Trent ceramics company H&E Smith,” explains Beasley.

“We ended up going for a radiant blue that becomes more luminous in the sunlight and changes colour depending on the weather. The glaze was treated to reduce crazing [cracking] caused by frost.” The tiled frame has a bevelled inner edge that draws your eye into the house.

The harlequin mural was inspired by a David Hockney poster Dan had in his bedroom as a boy. It now hangs on a landing.

Showing a harlequin doing a handstand, it was created for a 1981 New York production of the ballet Parade by Jean Cocteau and composer Erik Satie.

“Dan’s had a big input into the style of the house,” says Edwina.

The colours in the kitchen, including on those harlequins, were inspired by hues favoured by modernist architect Le Corbusier in the Fifties, says Beasley.

Yet such references at arty, informal Tile House, as it’s now nicknamed, are more off-the-cuff than self-conscious.

Get the look

Architect: Beasley Dickson Architects

Client: Edwina Gieve, co-founder of vintage-inspired womenswear label Clary & Peg

Builder: Evoke Projects

External handmade blue tiles: by H&E Smith

External paving quarry tiles: by Walls and Floors

Sliding doors: by Maxlight

Kitchen mural: by Maxted Murals

Reclaimed teak and iroko worktops: from Re4med

Kitchen dresser: by Gerald Weir

Utility room and bathroom tiles: from the Prismatics range by Johnson

Bathroom wallpaper: based on CFA Voysey’s Apothecary’s Garden design, from Trustworth Studios

Paint: from Dulux Trade