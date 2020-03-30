🔥There are still plenty of reasons to be cheerful — just stop reading every coronavirus update🔥

A new movement began in my courtroom a few weeks ago. I was arbitrating a dispute over a sexually deviant shitzu brought by the parents of a very traumatised tabby cat. It was — according to the “victim” — the first British case of #meeowtoo. Today I woke up wearing a onesie, sang to my dog and watched a “singalong to Frozen” (my Let It Go is truly epic). In the space of three weeks life has gone from the absurd to the ridiculous.

I may have no control over this ghastly virus but I can control the way I choose to curate the world around me. As we stay home, the compulsion to sit glued to the very worst news coming in all day is understandable. But at some point you just have to stop. Information may be crucial, but slavish devotion to every Covid-19 update is self-harming.

So my coronavirus stay-sane remedy is this: desist in sharing all the stories about the diabolical things this virus has done. We have a duty to protect one another. No matter how morbidly enthralling the latest corona tale may be, think twice before sending it to a friend entombed in isolation. We’re all condemned to our couches indefinitely, so let’s share jokes or heartwarming stories. Leave the grisly trawl through death tolls and spread rates to the epidemiologists. I’ve stopped consuming any news which isn’t positive.

The upside has been rediscovering how amazing our country is. Neighbours who never looked one another in the eye have formed mutual aid groups and co-ordinated with food banks and religious organisations to make sure no household goes overlooked.

The incredible response of our health workers is nothing short of phenomenal. Let’s focus on their hard work and help them. Tech makes this crisis bearable too. It’s turned Houseparty into a pub and Zoom into a gym for anyone whose bums and tums haven’t been made sore by Joe Wicks’s workouts this week.

So let’s stop pointing and shrieking at every account of disaster — this is how we have to live for now, and it’s time to turn away from the stories that drive us to distraction and focus on the things that keep us all safe and sane.

My new addiction to Keeping Up With The Kardashians

It started two weeks ago when I awoke with a temperature. This was followed by a dry hacking cough and night sweats, and — by day six — my lungs felt as if they were in a vice. I forced myself out of bed to eat then collapsed on the sofa and watched endless reality TV.

Kim Kardashian (Getty Images)

By day seven I felt a bit better, only to relapse with a fever the next morning. By day 11 my temperature was down, the cough had begun to subside and I could do small tasks. I am on the road to recovery but still feel ropey. I chose not to get a test as they aren’t even available to all NHS staff and I refused to jump the queue by paying. I also kept silent as I didn’t fancy becoming a Twitter spectacle.

I’m sharing my story now to remind you to socially distance, but also to reassure you. The majority of those who get this virus will make it through, albeit with weakened lungs and an addiction to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, featuring Kim, pictured. I had the privilege of being able to call This Morning‘s doctor, Zoe Williams. She answered my questions with a calm sense of humour which was what I needed. I’ve never felt luckier to be friends with a medic, especially one who can turn your fears into tears of delight.