🔥Therapy dog stolen from 12-year-old girl with autism found dead🔥

A therapy dog stolen from a 12-year-old girl with autism last year has been found dead, her owners have said.

Lottie the Dalmation was taken from the home of Chloe Hopkins in Peatling Parva, Leicestershire, in early December.

An appeal to find Lottie, who was three, was launched and shared widely on social media.

On Monday, Chloe’s mother, Gemma Hopkins, posted the news that Lottie’s body had been found.

Chloe Hopkins, 12, with her dog Lottie (Gemma Hopkins)

Writing on a Facebook group used to promote the appeal, she said: “Having to identify her was the hardest thing I’ve done by miles.

“I’ve now got to break my 12-year-old’s heart tonight.

“We never wanted this ending, we kept hopeful. Goodbye my crazy bunch of spots.”

Mrs Hopkins received the news in a phone call Sunday after Lottie’s identity was confirmed when a vet scanned her microchip.

“I didn’t want to believe it was her,” Mrs Hopkins told the Standard. “I’ve spent last 24 hours just numb and devastated.

“We told Chloe after school last night and she broke down. [She] hasn’t stopped crying and shut herself in her room.

“She has ASD (autistic spectrum disorder) and currently being tested for ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). When Lottie was stolen Chloe was constantly on edge, not sleeping – and her whole world’s just crumbled.”

Chloe Hopkins with Lottie as a puppy (Gemma Hopkins)

Lottie was stolen from the family’s kitchen, where she slept in her dog bed, which the thieves also took.

“She liked to sleep on her back in an odd shape,” Mrs Hopkins said.

Mrs Hopkins told the Standard she plans to buy Chloe a new dog in the future when she has recovered from her grief. “We’ve lost a family member,” she said.

Among those who supported the appeal to find Lottie was TV presenter Chris Packham.

The Standard has contacted Leicestershire Police in regards to the situation.