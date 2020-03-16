🔥Theatrical new homes above Royal Academy of Dance's HQ🔥

Coda, a new 24-storey tower in Battersea, has 130 homes above the headquarters for the Royal Academy of Dance.

Designed by architects Patel Taylor, the building’s bold, fluid form is said to be inspired by the dynamism of dancers’ movements, with a façade of projecting bays stepping back towards the top giving a sense of rhythm.

Set back from the Thames at York Way, the project, pictured below, raises the bar for a pocket of Battersea characterised by a mix of public and private housing.

Flanking Coda are two smaller housing association blocks, all sitting on a single-storey landscaped podium that flows into a new public promenade.

Coda’s frontage is clad in glass and textured aluminium that looks like stone, while apartments have full-height glazing and many boast dual-aspect balconies.

From £510,000: the development offers stunning views over London

The striking entrance lobby has a 24-hour concierge and there’s also a gym, residents lounge, underground parking and cycle storage, while the podium garden has areas for relaxation, yoga and Pilates sessions.

The new Royal Academy of Dance is due to open next year and will have seven studios, two cafés and a specialist archive library.

Avanton, the developer, has unveiled a two-bedroom show apartment in which the design picks up on the theatricality of dance performance, with ballet-themed colours, accessories and artwork.

Prices start at £510,000, with two-bedroom apartments from £750,000. Call 020 7924 6077.