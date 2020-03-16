🔥Theatres across UK close as London's West End goes dark over coronavirus🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Theatres around the UK are set to close and London’s West End has gone dark because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It comes after the Government announced new measures stipulating that people should avoid public buildings, including theatres, pubs and restaurants to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that everybody should avoid all non-essential social contact as the number of cases in the UK rose sharply.

All Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre venues will remain closed until further notice and will re-open as soon as possible, a joint statement said.

Venues will remain closed until further notice and will re-open as soon as possible (PA)

Audience members with tickets to a cancelled show are entitled to a refund and will be contacted by their providers, it added.​

However, the theatre bodies also encourage people to donate the cost of their ticket to support the theatre industry if they can afford to do so as many theatres are charitable organisations.

Julian Bird, chief executive of SOLT and UK Theatre, said: “We are extremely grateful to all of our audiences who have continued to support us for as long as they can, and to theatre staff across the country who have worked so hard in recent weeks to ensure the safety and enjoyment of audiences.

“Closing venues is not a decision that is taken lightly, and we know that this will have a severe impact on many of the 290,000 individuals working in our industry.

“In these uncertain times, SOLT and UK Theatre remain committed to helping provide vital support for those in need, and hope we are able to welcome audiences back to our theatres before too long.”

The hit musical Wicked was one of thousands of shows to stop performances, announcing that Monday’s run would not go ahead.

A tweet from the official account of UK musical Wicked said: “Tonight’s performance (16 March) of Wicked will not proceed and we expect to provide further clarification as soon as it is recieved (sic) from UK Government”.

A second message said: “Your box office/retailer from whom you purchased your tickets will be in contact with regards to refunds and exchanges. Please bear with us in these unprecedented times”.

