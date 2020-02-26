🔥Theatre in London: From The Seagull to City of Angels, the best theatre shows this March🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Spring-time is just around the corner, and with it comes another hoard of stage smashers.

March is set to be quite a starry month in theatre, as Emilia Clarke, Jennifer Saunders and Nicolas Roberts are among the famous faces.

So, grab a pen and fill out your cultural calendar with the best theatre March has to offer.

The Seagull

(Marc Brenner)

The second play of Jamie Lloyd’s Playhouse Theatre takeover stars two Game of Thrones alumnae: Emilia Clarke and Indira Varma. Playwright Anya Reiss has transposed Chekhov’s drama The Seagull to the Isle of Man. In Chekhov’s words the play has “a great deal of conversation about literature, little action, tons of love” and follows a group in an isolated country estate considering their hopes and broken dreams.

March 11-May 30, Playhouse Theatre

Shoe Lady

(Niall McDiarmid )

Katherine Parkinson stars in E.V. Crowe’s new expressionistic play about a woman who is trying to go about her days having lost a shoe. Artistic director Vicky Featherstone helms the production, which she said is “about how close we all are to the edge”. She’s joined by Kayla Meikle, who starred in debbie tucker green’s ear for eye at the theatre.

March 4-21, Royal Court, royalcourttheatre.com

City of Angels

(Johan Persson)

Josie Rourke’s acclaimed production returns five years after opening at the Donmar Warehouse. The cast she has assembled is quite something: Rosalie Craig, Theo James, Vanessa Williams, Hadley Fraser and former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts. This musical love letter to old Hollywood weaves two stories together: one of a writer trying to turn his book into a screenplay and the other of the film he is writing.

March 5-September 5, Garrick Theatre

Indecent

(Johan Persson)

The fascinating story behind the 1923 New York staging of Sholem Asch’s play God of Vengeance comes to light thanks to Paula Vogel’s play. Indecent follows the sequence of events when the controversial play – which was set in a brothel and contained the first ever lesbian kiss on an American stage – was brought to an early close as its entire crew and cast were indicted for obscenity. Rebecca Taichman directs Indecent, having helped to bring the play to Tony Award success in 2017.

March 13-May 9, Menier Chocolate Factory, menierchocolatefactory.com

Pretty Woman

(Helen Maybanks)

It is 30 years since Julia Roberts made movie-goers fall in love with rom-coms again. Now the musical adaptation of Pretty Woman comes to the West End from Broadway. Jerry Mitchell – of Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde fame – directs and choreographs the story of a sex worker who is hired by a wealthy businessman to be his companion for the week.

From March 2, Piccadilly Theatre

Blithe Spirit

(Nobby Clark)

Noël Coward’s comedy about a hapless medium couldn’t be more perfect a fit for Jennifer Saunders, who stars in this West End transfer. The play, which ran at the Theatre Royal Bath last year, sees Madam Arcati attempt to stage a séance and accidentally summon the spirit of her subject’s late wife, who is intent on sabotaging his current marriage.

March 5-April 11, Duke of York’s

The Effect

(Getty Images)

Anthony Neilson directs the first London revival of Lucy Prebble’s play, which debuted in 2012, at Soho’s new Boulevard Theatre. Kate O’Flynn and Eric Kofi Abrefa play two young volunteers of a clinical trial who begin to fall for each other, putting love, neuroscience and modern medicine up for question.

March 19-May 30, Boulevard Theatre, boulevardtheatre.co.uk

The Seven Streams of River Ota

Robert Lepage’s seven-hour-long play The Seven Streams of River Ota returns for just nine performances as part of a world tour. The new staging marks 75 years since the Hiroshima nuclear bombing, and traces across decades how a few kilograms of uranium changed human history. In the Dorfman Theatre, writer and comedian Francesca Martinez’s debut play discusses the struggle to survive for those who don’t fit in during a time of austerity (March 18-May 16).

March 6-22, National Theatre, nationaltheatre.org.uk

Love, Love, Love

(Helen Maybanks)

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre artistic director Rachel O’Riordan directs Mike Bartlett’s 2010 play about a family at war over personal politics. Beginning with a couple meeting in the 1967 era of free love, it traces their life together as they and their children grow, looking at the opposing values of the two generations.

March 5-April 4, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, lyric.co.uk

I Think We Are Alone

(Tristram Kenton)

Physical theatre company Frantic Assembly’s 25th anniversary production is a play about vulnerability, resilience and our need for love and kindness. Co-directed by Kathy Burke and Scott Graham, the show follows a number of lonely Londoners on the hunt for connection.

Until March 21, Theatre Royal Stratford East, stratfordeast.com

