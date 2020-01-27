🔥The Wuhan Coronavirus in India: Suspected China-returned Bihar patient shows symptoms🔥

Wuhan coronavirus













A suspected case of the deadly coronavirus has been identified in Bihar’s Chapra area. The girl who has returned to Bihar from China is showing symptoms similar to the coronavirus that has already killed more than 80 people in China.

The girl has been rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for further tests to check if she has been infected by coronavirus.

Coronavirus patient in Jaipur

The suspected case of coronavirus who was admitted in SMS Hospital in Jaipur since Sunday 5 pm, is suffering from cough, cold, fever and Rhinitis. The report against the samples sent to National Virology Lab situated in Pune is expected on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

“We are giving him symptomatic treatment as of now,” Dr Pushpendra Bairwa confirmed to news agency IANS. He said that the patient is 19-year-old and is a second-year MBBS student in China. He came to India on January 12 with severe symptoms of the viral disease.

“However, as we did not want to take any chances, we have admitted him in isolation ward and are giving him symptomatic treatment,” he said.

The patient is a resident of Sanganer in Jaipur. The doctor said that the symptoms of coronavirus are very similar to the viral fever which include cough, cold, and then comes fever at a late stage due to pneumonia.

The incubation period for this virus is 3-14 days, he informed.

The medical superintendent Dr DS Meena was taking a detailed meeting in the hospital when IANS tried to contact him.

On Sunday, health minister Dr Raghu Sharma said that a total of 18 people from four districts of Rajasthan had returned to India from China and therefore the respective district chiefs and medical officers were directed to keep them under surveillance for 28 days.

Sharma had also urged the union health minister to make the screening facility available at the international terminals of airports in the country.

