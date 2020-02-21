🔥The Witcher season 2 starts filming, announces new cast members🔥

The Witcher on Netflix, photo credit: Katalin Vermes The Witcher season 2 starts production in the UK. Kristofer Hivju of Game of Thrones joins the cast for the new season, along with six others.The Witcher season 2 is starting filming very soon, if they haven’t started already, according to a report from Deadline. Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan will all be filming new scenes for season 2 of one of Netflix’s most popular shows so far.In addition, The Witcher has added seven new cast members for season 2, according to the Deadline report. Kristofer Hivju, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, joins the cast as Nivellan, along with Agnes Bjorn, Yasen Atour, Paul Bullion, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Aisha Fabienne Ross, and Mecia Simson.Hivju starred as Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones and was a fan favorite. This report confirms the rumors that Hivju was joining the cast of the Netflix original series.This should be great news for fans of The Witcher. The first season premiered on the streaming service in December 2019, and it quickly became a worldwide hit. There aren’t many fantasy shows as good as this one on TV right now.Unfortunately, we probably aren’t going to be seeing The Witcher season 2 anytime soon, even though production has started. We’ll probably have to wait until spring 2021, at the earliest, until we see The Witcher season 2. Production is expected to take most of the year, and then we have to wait about four to six months before the new season is added to Netflix.There will be eight episodes in the new season, like the first season.It will be very interesting to see where the story goes in season 2. At the end of the first season, we saw Geralt and Ciri finally find each other. We didn’t get a linear presentation of the story in the first season, but it seems that it will probably be more linear in the second season now that Ciri and Geralt are together. The full season was building toward that moment, and now, we’ll have to see where it goes.Nilfgaard is, most definitely, still looking for Ciri. Will Geralt be able to keep her out of their hands? We’ll find out in season 2.Now that production has started, we should probably start seeing some more news about The Witcher season 2 coming out in the next few weeks and months.