🔥The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a huge update on the Nintendo Switch🔥

A large update for the Nintendo Switch version of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is being rolled out.

Players in Korea noticed that update version 3.6 was being downloaded on their consoles.

According to some clever people over on Reddit, the hefty patch brings with it cross-save compatibility with the GOG and Steam versions of the game, along with eight different options for graphics.

If you bought your copy of the game on GOG or Steam, this means you can now bring your save over from your PC playthrough to your Switch.

This basically means that if you had a particular save you liked, or one you’ve no doubt spent hundreds of hours exploring and didn’t want to start a new game on the Switch version, you can import that PC save and continue on your monster killing quest wherever you are in the world.

This update is said to also be coming out imminently in Europe as well.

(CD Projekt Red)

Admitedly, The Witcher 3 doesn’t look much of anything on the Nintendo Switch, especially playing it handheld instead of connected to a TV. So while the graphical improvement options are a lovely addition, it mostly seems underwhelming as demonstrated in this tweet:

How soon the update rolls out for the rest of the world, however, is currently unknown.

Much to the joy of fans everywhere, several Switch games are getting this cross-platform treatment, with another notable example being Larian Studios’ seminal RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2

The Witcher 3: Complete Edition was released for Switch last year on 15 October, it includes all previous downloadable content.

