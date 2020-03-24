🔥The Willoughbys: Watch the trailer for the new animated Netflix movie🔥

The Willoughbys – Credit: Netflix Watch the trailer for The Willoughbys, Netflix’s newest animated film. It will be released on Netflix on April 22.Netflix is releasing a new animated film called The Willoughbys next month, and it looks like a great film the whole family will enjoy.The streaming network just shared the trailer for the film, coming to Netflix on April 22.This film will be Netflix’s second animated feature film, following Klaus which received rave reviews and high praise when it was released around the holidays last year.In The Willoughbys, four children are fed up living with selfish parents who neglect to love them. Tim and his sister, Jane, are the oldest of the four children, along with the twins whose names even show the neglect of the parents, Barnaby A and Barnaby B. The children decide to send them on “a trip to die for,” or so says the narrator in the trailer.Based on a children’s book of the same name by Lois Lowry, the film follows the children on their quest to find a normal family.This all-star voice cast consists of Ricky Gervais, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short, Alessia Cara, Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, and Terry Crews.Check out the official trailer for the new Netflix movie below!These adorable little kids just want to have a normal family. Just when they trick their parents into leaving on a vacation they have concocted and they are finally “free,” in walks the nanny. But, she is no ordinary nanny; she is a fun nanny. She embarks on their adventures to seek out the one thing they really want, a real family.Lowry released a movie tie-in version of the book. The book was initially released in 2008 and geared toward children ages 6-9, but according to the reviews, adults have enjoyed this book just as much as children have.With this all-star cast and brilliant animation, it is sure to be a family favorite.Watch The Willoughbys on Netflix on April 22!