🔥The Wilderness chef launches petition asking Boris for hospitality industry support after coronavirus comments🔥

The chef-owner of celebrated Birmingham restaurant The Wilderness has launched a petition asking the government to support the hospitality industry during the coronavirus outbreak.

Alex Claridge has directed the petition at Boris Johnson, following his comments last night saying the public should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and “other such social venues”.

The petition, set up by The Wilderness’s marketing manager Emma Tronson but written by Claridge, has already been signed by more than 60,000 people since launching last night.

It calls for “financial and practical support” for the industry with supporters including Masterchef judge Monica Galetti as well as thousands of restaurant workers and managers.

It accused the government of a “total lack of responsibility for the hospitality industry”.

It went on: “The hospitality industry is the third largest industry in the UK with many jobs at stake.

“In choosing to not officially close restaurants, bars, hotels and other venues and instead putting the onus on consumers and business owners is both a dangerous and cowardly decision.

“We are petitioning for the government to take responsibility and formally close venues if that is what is actually required, instead of effectively doing so without taking ownership.”

More than 3 million people are employed in the hospitality industry with celebrities including Piers Morgan supporting the campaign. He tweeted: “Do pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, theatres, cinemas close or not? Ridiculous of Boris Johnson to just ‘suggest’ it and not ban it.

“Not least because these businesses will be forced to close but can’t claim on insurance if they’re not ordered too. This must be clarified – urgently.”

Chef Damian Wawrzyniak, who has cooked for the British Royal family and the London Olympics, called for hospitality businesses to be involved in the fight against coronavirus.

He tweeted: “Who will pay my staff salary and other thousands of hospitality workers? I want to work, I need to work and support my family. Give me opportunity, give me chance!

“Restaurants should be given chance to supply hospitals, hotels which probably will turn into hospitals, Staff should get paid! I only hope our takeaway will last long enough! Give us chance to survive Boris Johnson.”