the-wild-goose-lake

🔥The Wild Goose Lake🔥

Entertainment
mariya smith0

Summary:

When small-time mob leader Zhou Zenong (Hu Ge) accidentally kills a cop, a dead-or-alive bounty is placed on his head, forcing him on the lam from both the police as well as dangerous gangsters out for the reward. Hiding out in China’s densely populated (and deeply divided) Wuhan province, Zhou becomes entangled with a beautiful, enigmaticWhen small-time mob leader Zhou Zenong (Hu Ge) accidentally kills a cop, a dead-or-alive bounty is placed on his head, forcing him on the lam from both the police as well as dangerous gangsters out for the reward. Hiding out in China’s densely populated (and deeply divided) Wuhan province, Zhou becomes entangled with a beautiful, enigmatic woman, who has mysterious intentions of her own.… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Crime

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
110 min

Related Posts

12-fun,-romantic-movies-to-watch-on-tv-this-valentine’s-day

🔥12 Fun, Romantic Movies To Watch On TV This Valentine’s Day🔥

John koli
5-good-netflix-movies-to-watch-in-march-2020

🔥5 good Netflix movies to watch in March 2020🔥

John koli
oops?-avengers:-endgame-vfx-artist-reveals-thanos-mistake-most-fans-missed

🔥Oops? Avengers: Endgame VFX Artist Reveals Thanos Mistake Most Fans Missed🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *