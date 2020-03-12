Going Out in London Discover

The Who have cancelled all the dates on their UK and Ireland tour due to the “developing coronavirus situation”.

The band were set to play 11 dates across March and April, starting in Manchester on Monday and finishing at SSE Wembley Arena on April 8.

All the shows will be rescheduled, according to an official statement from The Who, and “all tickets will be honoured”.

The band’s show at the Royal Albert Hall, set to take place on March 28 as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust series, has also been postponed, with a rescheduled date planned for the future.

Frontman Roger Daltrey said the postponed gigs will “definitely happen and it may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.”

Guitarist Pete Townshend added the band “haven’t reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn’t go ahead.”

He added: “If one fan caught coronavirus at a Who concert it would be one too many.”

The postponed tour dates are below:

March 16 – Manchester Arena

March 18 – Dublin 3 Arena

March 21 – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

March 23 – Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena

March 25 – Leeds First Direct Arena

March 28 – London Royal Albert Hall (Teenage Cancer Trust show)

March 30 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

April 1 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

April 3 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

April 6 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

April 8 – London SSE Wembley Arena