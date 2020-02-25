🔥The Whistlers🔥

Starring:

Agustí Villaronga, Andrei Ciopec, Antonio Bu, Catrinel Marlon, Cristóbal Pinto, David Agranov, George Pistereanu, István Teglas, Rodica Lazar, Sabin Tambrea, Vlad Ivanov

Summary:

Not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be whatNot everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off.

… Expand

Genre(s):

Comedy, Crime

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

97 min