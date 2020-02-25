the-whistlers

🔥The Whistlers🔥

Entertainment
mariya smith0

Starring:

Agustí Villaronga, Andrei Ciopec, Antonio Bu, Catrinel Marlon, Cristóbal Pinto, David Agranov, George Pistereanu, István Teglas, Rodica Lazar, Sabin Tambrea, Vlad Ivanov

Summary:

Not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be whatNot everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off.
… Expand

Genre(s):

Comedy, Crime

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
97 min

Related Posts

oscars-2020-voter-reveals-why-he-hated-ford-v-ferrari-and-little-women

Oscars 2020 Voter Reveals Why He Hated Ford V Ferrari And Little Women

John koli
5-new-netflix-shows-to-watch-in-february-2020

5 new Netflix shows to watch in February 2020

John koli
ben-affleck-breaks-silence-on-robert-pattinson’s-batman

🔥Ben Affleck Breaks Silence On Robert Pattinson’s Batman🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *