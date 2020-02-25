🔥The Whistlers🔥
Starring:
Agustí Villaronga, Andrei Ciopec, Antonio Bu, Catrinel Marlon, Cristóbal Pinto, David Agranov, George Pistereanu, István Teglas, Rodica Lazar, Sabin Tambrea, Vlad Ivanov
Summary:
Not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be whatNot everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off.
Genre(s):
Comedy, Crime
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
97 min