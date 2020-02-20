🔥The Weeknd UK tour 2020: Canadian to play three shows at London's O2🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The Weeknd will come to London for three huge arena shows as part of world tour later this year.

The Canadian artist will play at the O2 in Greenwich on October 11, 12 and 13.

He is set to tour in support of his latest album After Hours, due for release in March, and has also revealed a string of other UK tour dates, in Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

Once he has tackled the UK, he will move onto the rest of Europe, with shows in Belgium, Holland, Germany and France.

Support on the European leg of the tour will come American vocalist Sabrina Claudio, rapper Don Toliver and Canadian hip-hop duo 88Glam.

How to get tickets to see The Weeknd at the O2

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday February 28. They will be available to buy here.

The Weeknd 2020 UK tour dates

October 11 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 12 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 13 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 15 – Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena

October 16 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham

October 18 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro

October 19 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena