The Weeknd bringing his ‘The After Hours Tour’ to Enterprise Center

1 of 2

The Weeknd performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Weeknd performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Weeknd will bring his “The After Hours Tour” to Enterprise Center with a show on Aug. 25. The singer’s upcoming album is “After Hours,” out March 20.The tour is said to showcase state of the art production and one of the most innovative stage designs to date, containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show.Show time is at 7 p.m.Ticket prices are $26.75-$422.75 and will go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at livenation.com and at the box office.The tour begins June 11 in Vancouver, BC.The Weeknd performs on “Saturday Night Live” March 7.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Ozzy Osbourne had ben scheduled for the venue in 2019 but the tour was called off as well so he could recover from a fall.

The big show is June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

The Isley Brothers’ concert was full of classics, theirs and others, along with audience participation over the two full hours.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 for the event presented by Campus Activities.

Primus will perform Rush’s classic album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety. Wolfmother and Battles are also on the bill.

The group is the subject of the hit Broadway play “Jersey Boys” known for songs like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Brittany Howard’s debut solo album is “Jaime.” Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. Vagabon will open.

Gary Mule Deer is also on the bill. The show is a stop on “The Americana Tour.”

This is the band’s third album with its most current lead singer Todd La Torre, who replaced Geoff Tate, who fell out with his former bandmates.