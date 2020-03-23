🔥’The Voice’ Battle Rounds begin tonight with Kirkwood’s Joanna Serenko🔥

Joanna Serenko of Kirkwood sings during the blind auditions for Season 18 of “The Voice.”

Photo by Mitchell Haddad, NBC

The battle rounds are set to begin on tonight’s “The Voice” broadcast, allowing viewers to see how and if Kirkwood’s Joanna Serenko progresses.Eighteen-year-old Serenko performed Amy Winehouse’s version of the Beatles “All My Loving” during the Blind Auditions that just ended, and after coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas all turned their chairs around for her, she selected Jonas as her coach.She’ll go up against Roderick Chambers performing Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over.” The winners of the Battle Rounds move onto the Knock Outs, followed by the live shows in May.The Battle Rounds and Knock Outs were previously filmed and unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic that has stopped production of TV shows and films. The live shows are expected to be postponed, unless they take place without a studio audience.