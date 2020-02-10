🔥The Visit at the National Theatre: First look at pictures of Lesley Manville and Hugo Weaving in Tony Kushner's play🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The first production pictures for Tony Kushner’s The Visit or The Old Lady Comes to Call have been released.

The National Theatre’s production is based on the play by Friedrich Dürrenmatt and stars Lesley Manville as the world’s richest woman, who returns to her hometown of Slurry, New York after the war.

Hugo Weaving stars alongside her as her former lover in the mid-20th century revenge play.

Jeremy Herrin directs the play, which sees Kushner return to the National after the success of his epic Angels in America in 2017.

The cast is completed by Troy Alexander, Charlotte Asprey, Jason Barnett, Sam Cox, Bethan Cullinane, Paul Dodds, Richard Durden, Ian Drysdale, Michael Elcock, Paul Gladwin, Mona Goodwin, Garrick Hagon, Liz Izen, Sara Kestelman, Joshua Lacey, Simon Markey, Louis Martin, Kevin Mathurin, Alex Mugnaioni, Joseph Mydell, Stuart Nunn, Simon Startin, Tony Turner, Douglas Walker, Flo Wilson and Nicholas Woodeson.

There will be set design by Vicki Mortimer, costumes by Moritz Junge, lighting by Paule Constable, movement by Aletta Collins, composition by Paul Englishby, sound by Paul Arditti and music direction by Malcolm Edmonstone.

The Visit runs until May 13 at the National Theatre, nationaltheatre.org.uk

