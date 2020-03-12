Ladies and gentlemen, it’s finally happening. The sequel you’ve all been waiting for. No, not Mad Max: Fury Road 2. I’m talking about The VelociPastor 2. And no, that isn’t a typo. I didn’t mean to write velociraptor. It’s VelociPastor, as in a dinosaur mixed with a man of the faith. Talk about an elevator pitch, right?

The director of the original, Brendan Steere, took to Twitter this week sharing a video of himself printing out a script for the sequel as an unofficial announcement. But how did we get here?

Well, apparently, there’s a movie known as The VelociPastor that was released in 2018. It was originally conceived back in 2010 and eventually made for a measly $35,000 thanks to a private investor. It then found its way to a festival in Portland, Oregon where it was bought by a company called Wild Eye.

After its release, all DVD copies sold out on Amazon. Then came the release on streaming, where it really took notice. And apparently it made enough money in physical and streaming sales to warrant The VelociPastor 2.

So, what’s the big deal you might ask? Well, the first movie follows a pastor (makes sense) who after suffering personal tragedy, travels to China in search of deeper spirituality. Instead, he goes the other way and gains the ability to transform into a raptor.

At first, he doesn’t know what to do with this ability. But with great power comes great responsibility after a local prostitute (Uncle Ben in this scenario) tells him to fight evil and also ninjas. The movie stars Gregory James Cohan, Alyssa Kempinski, Daniel Steere and a slew of other actors I’ve never heard of.

No word on who will feature in the sequel, but I would expect the movie to do well. After all, the so-bad-it’s-good film is a genre unto itself. The Room is a cult-classic and they made six Sharknado movies. People eat this corny stuff up and they’re cheap to produce. No word on whether we’ll get The VelociPastor 2 crossing over with Jurassic World: Dominion, but we live in hope.