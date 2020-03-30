🔥The US's best-selling anti-ageing serum is finally landing in the UK🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

If, like me, you’re a skincare junkie, you’ll want your skin to always look as fresh, plump and glowy as possible.

Just 10 minutes of facial self-care a day can help bring confidence into the rest of our lives, a ritual that takes the sting out of leaving the house with a blemish, scar or patch of redness — even if we aren’t leaving the house all that often these days…

A huge number of men and women feel this way about their skin regimen, which is why the skincare industry is such a saturated place. From antioxidants to SPF to skin peels, we’re drowning in a sea of products that promises to keep our skin looking its best.

So how can we differentiate between them all? The simplest way, of course, is to look at what everyone else is spending their hard-earned pounds — or in this case, dollars — on. After all: money talks.

With one unit sold every minute of every day in the US, there is one product that I’ve been dying to get my hands on: the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Renew with 1.5 per cent hyaluronic acid. It is the undisputed bestseller in the anti-ageing skincare market.

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Renew

In fact, it has proved so popular across the pond that skincare obsessives in the UK have been smuggling it back to Blighty ever since it launched last year. But now we don’t have to after L’Oréal has finally launched it in here. Having tried it for myself, I can safely say: not only does it work, it will make you feel fabulous as well.

With a pricetag of £24.99, you may be wondering: what exactly does it do? The simple answer is, it rehydrates skin leaving your face feeling plump and moisturised. The super-ingredient in the serum, hyaluronic acid, is a synthetic version of a carbohydrate molecule that is already found in our body, designed to keep our faces hydrated by absorbing moisture from the air around us and the deeper layers of our skin. As we age, our natural levels of hyaluronic acid deplete, so applying the molecule topically can enable our skin to continue to steal moisture from other sources, keeping it plump and reducing fine lines linked to dehydration. Hurrah.

