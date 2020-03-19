🔥The ultimate guide to going green on the high street🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Sustainable doesn’t have to mean spending big. Our guide to going green on the high street shows you the tips and tricks to shopping better – from making do and mending, to the do-good denim brands making a difference.

LIVIA FIRTH ANSWERS YOUR QUESTIONS

You asked the questions on Instagram Stories. Sustainability champion and founder of the Green Carpet Challenge and Eco Age, Livia Firth, answers them

Livia Firth

Can high street brands ever be considered sustainable? @ella_mo

‘Sustainability is not only about environmental impact, but also — and perhaps most importantly — social impact. Many fast fashion brands employ people who work in unsatisfactory conditions, earn very little and work beyond reasonable hours. Unless brands change this, everything else is smoke and mirrors.’

Which fabrics are the most sustainable? @freyadigby

‘We should always prefer natural materials to synthetic fibres, which are produced with oil and plastic. The exception is when synthetic fibres are made from innovative sustainable materials, such as Econyl, which is made of recycled waste (often fishing nets recovered from the oceans).’

Which brands do you rate? @milliebenja

‘Reformation, Outland Denim, Birdsong and Maggie Marilyn are working hard to push sustainable agendas.’

SAVE THESE LINKS

Sanchosshop.com

Stocks affordable clothing brands that commit to natural fabrics and ethical sources.

Gatherandsee.com

Spotlights small scale, slow brands, including Vanesa Vinhas and Sandermann.

Antibadstore.com

This Net-A-Porter of sustainable fashion also stocks affordable basics.

Reve-en-vert.com

Find everything eco-friendly, from nail polish to straw hats and lingerie.

Knowtheorigin.com

Brilliant for men and women, look here for fair-trade, ethically produced brands.

PIN DROP

Sustainable boutiques on the high street

LOWIE, 115 Dulwich Road, SE24

LOWIE

Alongside Scottish-made knitwear and organic cotton dresses from its own label, Lowie stocks casual and workwear brands. (ilovelowie.com)

THE THIRD ESTATE, 27 Brecknock Road, N7

The Third Estate

Ethical, eco-friendly and animal-free is the mantra here. We rate Vesica Piscis’s vegan plimsolls. (thethirdestate.co.uk)

69B, 69b Broadway Market, E8

69B

The range here is large enough for a full wardrobe sweep, from Filippa K’s trench coats to no-nasties nail polish by Kure Bazaar. (69bboutique.com)

THE KEEP BOUTIQUE, Granville Arcade, SW9

The Keep Boutique

Find a great edit of womenswear and low carbon lifestyle brands at this Brixton Village store. (thekeepboutique.com)

BAY GARNETT’S GUIDE TO VINTAGE LONDON

Beyond Retro, 110-112 Cheshire Street, E2

The east London warehouse is huge and has loads of good men’s stuff. Think lumberjack shirts, varsity jackets and denim.

British Red Cross, 69-71 Old Church Street, SW3

I’ve always found some good stuff here over the years: a 1970s animal mohair sweater, lovely leather handbags also from the 1970s, even Saint Laurent because it’s Chelsea.

Goldsmith Vintage, 176 Portobello Road, W11

If you love old trainers, Converse and Dr Martins, you can find them here. Also: great fake fur, pussybow blouses and 1980s shirts, all at high-street prices.

Rokit, 42 Shelton Street, WC2

Go here instead of the high street for great denim. You can also get some vintage jumpsuits that are better than the modern versions.

Found and Vision, 318 Portobello Road, W10

The people who run this place really love vintage and they know the off-beat stuff that’s cool. There are good pieces across the board: from an original Clash T-shirt to vintage Westwood.

TOP TIP: don’t go above 30 degrees when washing if your piece is old — treat it with care and take it to the dry cleaners if you’re worried.

ENJOY YOUR CLOTHES FOR LONGER

These high street brands will also repair your clothes

Get your Toast clothes repaired in store

FINISTERRE

Send your holey jumper or jacket to Finisterre’s repair team in Cornwall who will darn and patch for £20. If your coat requires more TLC, order a full service for £125, which comprises replacing worn out zips and hems, along with a full wash and reproof.

BODEN

Boden’s lead seamstress Cathy will sort out any problems with your purchase. Simply drop it at a Boden store within your 365-day guarantee.

TOAST

Not only can you get your Toast pieces repaired and altered in store, you can also learn how to patch at the brand’s workshops with Molly Martin for a fiver. Book in to the next on 28 March at the Marylebone store.

NUDIE JEANS

Part of its brilliant sustainability-minded business model, Nudie Jeans promises free repairs for life on every pair of jeans — just drop them into the brand’s repair shops.

COMMUNITY CLOTHING

Manufactured in factories in the UK, Community Clothing’s products are made to last. However, if you lose a button — or worse — the brand will take in, fix and post back.

RUSSELL & BROMLEY

Need your Russell & Bromleys reheeled? Take them in store to be sent off for repair (at a charge), and while there, drop off your unwanted kicks to be donated to people in need through Shoe Aid.

DO-GOOD DENIM

Did you know it takes around 4,000 litres of water to make one pair of jeans? These affordable labels are taking steps to shrink their footprints

Sézane denim

LEVI’S

Launching this month, the most sustainable Levi’s collection to date is made of rain-fed hemp, which means the amount of water it takes to make a pair of jeans is reduced by 30 per cent.

AND/OR at John Lewis

The innovative textile company Jeanologia has mentored John Lewis on its new, lower-impact denim line (right) so that now all its jeans — we like the Sierra high rise straight — are made from organic cotton and recycled polyester.

REFORMATION

Reformation’s latest collection of jeans uses a third of the amount of water of most brands, plus it offsets water usage through a water restoration programme.

WRANGLER

With an overhaul of its production process, Wrangler has made Indigood, a collection that uses a foam-dyeing process that almost eliminates wastewater.

MUD JEANS

As well as making new jeans made of old pairs, Mud offers a jeans leasing system for less than £7 a month. After 12 months you can swap yours (to be resold or recycled) for a new pair.

SEZANE

Sézane’s denim uses 100 per cent organic cotton, plus reduced water and chemicals in its production. Also check out its take-back recycling scheme.